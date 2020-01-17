Wells Fargo: It Might Be Time To Take Another Look

We find no reason to buy the stock now, recommend staying on the sidelines – but keeping a watch on the resolution of compliance issues, and progress on cost control.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) troubles are not over. It just missed the street expectations for EPS by a wide margin, reporting $0.60 per share vs analyst estimates of $1.12. Profits of $2.5 billion were less than half compared to a year ago (-55.4% YoY) and only two-third of prior quarter (-36.9% QoQ) - as the current quarter was impacted by a $1.5 billion litigation charge. Revenues received a double-blow from shrinking margins, as well as the Fed-imposed balance sheet cap. Cost management remained another pain point. We find no reason to buy the stock now, recommend staying on the sidelines - but keeping a watch on the resolution of compliance issues, and progress on cost control.

Revenues under tremendous pressure, and will continue to be so

Revenues fell 5.3% YoY, while declining 9.8% sequentially:

YoY drop was driven by community banking, while wholesale banking also contributed. Wealth and investment management was the sole bright spot.

QoQ sluggishness was seen across the board, but was significant in wealth & investment management due to a high 3Q, which included gain on sale of IRT business.

Segment-wise details:

Community Banking revenues of $10.5 billion were down 8.2% YoY, as net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) dived 11.1% from margin pressures. This could not be offset by asset growth, as the bank continued to operate under the balance sheet cap imposed by the Fed. Average assets grew 2.3% YoY, while loans were flattish.

revenues of $10.5 billion were down 8.2% YoY, as net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) dived 11.1% from margin pressures. This could not be offset by asset growth, as the bank continued to operate under the balance sheet cap imposed by the Fed. Average assets grew 2.3% YoY, while loans were flattish. Wholesale Banking topline of $6.6 billion declined 5.3% YoY, again impacted by lower NII ((-10.4%)). Asset growth fared better here, though, rising 4.6% over the past year, but loans inched up just 1.3%. Non-interest income offered some offset, picking up 5.7% YoY, largely from the $362 million gain on sale of Eastdil.

topline of $6.6 billion declined 5.3% YoY, again impacted by lower NII ((-10.4%)). Asset growth fared better here, though, rising 4.6% over the past year, but loans inched up just 1.3%. Non-interest income offered some offset, picking up 5.7% YoY, largely from the $362 million gain on sale of Eastdil. Wealth & Investment Management incomes of $4.1 billion rose 2.9% YoY on higher retail brokerage advisory fees, partly offset by significantly lower NII. Client assets swelled 10% YoY to $1.9 trillion on higher market valuations, partly offset by outflows. Out of this, assets under management (AUM) of $509 billion was up 9% YoY, while advisory assets of $590 billion were higher by 18% YoY.

Outlook: WFC is more dependent on NII than peers. Thus, revenues are likely to remain under pressure, given (1) the margin pressure from recent as well as potential Fed rate cuts, and (2) balance sheet cap imposed by the Fed.

Expenses outstripped management target; asset quality benign

Cost slippages added to WFC's woes. Opex inched up 0.6%, after excluding the significant $1.5 billion litigation provision, and the P&L neutral deferred compensation expense of $691 million. However, as revenues declined, efficiency ratio worsened four percentage points on an adjusted basis, compared to a year ago. The adjusted cost base of $53.7 for the full year 2019 was higher than the management target of $52-53 billion, which the company blamed on higher professional services spending, impairments, and employee costs. In the midst of shrinking revenues, the management will need to work quite a bit to rein in costs.

On the asset quality side, things look fine, with benign credit metrics - net charge-offs of 32bps (+5bps QoQ) was highest in seven quarters, but still quite low, non-performing asset ratio of 59bps (-4bps QoQ) was much lower than the 77bps seen in Q1 2019. Stock of NPAs was down 6% QoQ.

There is room for $30 billion repurchase over 2020-21

WFC's CET1 ratio of 11.1% was down 50bps over the previous quarter, as the bank continued its streak of share repurchases (Q4 2019: $7.4 billion). This implies an excess capital of roughly $14 billion. With a CET1 ratio target of 10%, we believe that the bank could afford to spend a bit over $30 billion in share repurchases during 2020-21 fiscal, assuming not much of RwA movement as the uncertainty over the removal of balance sheet cap still remains.

Valuation at current levels for a good reason

WFC has significantly underperformed S&P 500 over the past year, due to the fake accounts scandal and other compliance shortfalls. On the day of 4Q results and the prior day, the stock fell over 7%, reflecting the continued market pessimism toward the stock.

Trading at 1.4x price-to-tangible book value, the stock is trading below its historical average of 1.6x, and for good reason. On a price-to-earnings basis, it trades at 11.5x, largely in line with the historical average of 11x. However, the dividend yield of 4% looks attractive vs 3.6% historical, but considering the possibility that the share repurchases will slow during 2020-21, and could be scaled back even further beyond that, this could be a false signal. We recommend staying on the sidelines, watching the resolution of compliance issues, and progress on cost control.

Though not our buy calls, we prefer Citi (C) and Bank of America (BAC) over JPMorgan (JPM).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.