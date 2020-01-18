Weekly Economic Release Summary: Truck Employment Lags Economic Growth

And the BLS employment's establishment survey says the amount of heavy rig truck drivers has increased by only 20% since 1990 while the mileage driven has doubled.

Last week's BLS employment report continued to show continued weakness in class 8 truck driver employment - all while the transport industry claims they are short of drivers. Class 8 trucks are trucks higher than 33,000 lb GVWR which includes 18 wheeler big rigs.

The graphs below show truck driver employment levels for various categories of drivers. Note that local truck driver levels [top chart] pretty much mirrors economic growth - but long-distance truck driver employment [which is mostly class 8 trucks] significantly lags economic growth.

Taken at face value, there is a significant shortage of long-distance truck drivers. From the American Trucking Association;

During the past 15 years, the trucking industry has struggled with a shortage of truck drivers. The shortfall was first documented in a 2005 report. At that time, the shortage was roughly 20,000. During the Great Recession that started in 2008, the driver shortage was erased, but only because industry volumes plummeted, resulting in fewer drivers needed. However, as industry volumes began to recover in 2011, the shortage slowly returned. The driver market continued to tighten, and the shortage skyrocketed to roughly 50,700 by 2017. In 2018, the industry suffered a greater shortage, largely due to robust industry freight volumes. As this report highlights, the driver shortfall is expected to fall slightly by the end of 2019 from a combination of slower economic growth and a small bump in supply. However, the combination of a tight labor market and an aging truck driver population is expected to keep the shortage near its peak in 2018. There are many reasons for the current driver shortage, but one of the largest factors is the relatively high average age of the existing workforce. According to surveys by ATA, the average driver age in the for-hire over-the-road truckload industry is 46. Other trucking sectors have an even higher average age, like less-than-truckload and private carriers. While the driver shortage is not as acute in these sectors as it is in the over-the-road truckload sector, the high average age still affects the overall shortage. As these two groups see drivers retire, they often go into the for-hire truckload labor pool to recruit drivers.

No doubt there is some sort of long-distance driver shortage as all business sectors claim they are having a hard time finding qualified employees. Long-distance truck drivers spend a lot of time away from home and spend their long days sitting down [which is not healthy].

Some think the driver shortage is fake news. I believe that the BLS employment data for truck drivers are not able to capture all drivers as there is a growing emphasis on driver owner-operators who would be considered self-employed. The BLS establishment survey is a survey of business and misses the self-employed.

A back of an envelope calculation shows that class 8 trucks' yearly mileage has doubled since 1990 while the BLS data shows long-distance truck drivers have increased only 20% in the same period. The BLS long-distance truck driver data is clearly not picking up all the long-distance drivers. If mileage correlates to drivers (which is logical), then the BLS long-distance driver's total count is short 400,000 and totals 1,200,000 drivers (instead of the nearly 800,000 drivers shown on series CEU4348412001).

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (January 2020) forecast fell again this month and continues to show the lowest level of growth since the economic slowdown in 2016. The current reading is now marginally below the 2016 minimum. The ongoing weakness of manufacturing, transport, and imports continues to weigh on our economic forecast. It is interesting that other economic forecasts are all over the map in the direction of the economy.

Although our index is now in negative territory similar to 2016, this penetration into negative territory is not yet severe or persistent - and our opinion is that our index is not suggesting an economic contraction at this point. But another month of decline might be enough to suggest a possible recession is coming.

Our employment forecast is forecasting POOR employment growth.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week.

Overall this week: price indices show higher inflation

manufacturing remained weak but showed some improvement

December retail sales were strong

business and consumer confidence remains at relatively high levels

employment trend continues to show weakening growth

transport continues weak and in contraction

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment December Conference Board Employment Index remains in contraction The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index - which forecasts employment for the next 6 months - declined with the authors saying that "In the current state of the labor market, a flat index is consistent with an ongoing labor market expansion. We expect job growth to remain solid and the labor market to continue tightening". Econintersect evaluates the year-over-year change of this index (which is different than the headline view) - as we do with our own employment index. The year-over-year index growth rate decelerated by 1.5% month-over-month and down by 1.2% year-over-year. The Econintersect employment index improved. Both of these indices are predicting soft job growth 6 months from now. December Consumer Price Index n/a According to the BLS, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) year-over-year inflation rate was 2.3% (up from the reported 2.1% last month). The year-over-year core inflation (excludes energy and food) rate was unchanged at 2.3% and remains above the target set by the Federal Reserve. Gasoline, shelter, and medical were the main reasons for the increase in this index. Medical care services cost inflation was unchanged at 5.1% year-over-year. December Producer Price Index n/a The Producer Price Index ((PPI)) year-over-year inflation grew from 1.1% to 1.3%. December Retail Sales relatively strong sales Retail sales improved according to US Census headline data. The three-month rolling average significantly improved. There was a downward adjustment to last month's data. The real test of strength is the rolling averages which significantly improved. Overall, this report is considered significantly better than last month BUT the increase in inflation ate away much of the gain. December Import and Export Prices n/a Year-over-year import price indices returned to growth but export prices remain in contraction year-over-year. Import prices grew from -1.3% to +0.5% whilst export pricing grew from -1.2% to -0.7%. Import oil prices were up 2.8% month-over-month, and export agricultural prices were down 0.1%. Year-over-Year Change - Import Prices (blue line) and Export Prices (red line) November Business Inventories soft growth continues Headlines say final business sales data (retail plus wholesale plus manufacturing) improved month-over-month. The rolling averages declined. Inventories remain elevated. Inventories remain elevated and grew further. Our primary monitoring tool - the 3-month rolling averages for sales - declined. As the monthly data has significant variation, the 3-month averages are the way to view this series. Overall business sales are better than the low point in 2015 - but are well below average for the values seen in the last 2 years. December Residential Construction best growth since 2007 The December 2019 headline residential building permits slowed and completions improved relative to last month - and the rolling averages showed a similar result. Best growth year since 2007. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector is in another growth spurt - however this month the permits rate of growth again slowed but the rate of growth remained in double digits. We consider this report similar to last month. December Industrial Production in contraction and still in a downward trend The headlines say seasonally adjusted Industrial Production (IP) improved month-over-month - but remains in contraction year-over-year. Our analysis shows the three-month rolling average declined. Note that manufacturing is in contraction year-over-year - and capacity utilization remained in expansion year-over-year. The unadjusted 3-month rolling average year-over-year rate of growth decelerated 0.2% from last month and is down 0.8% year-over-year. December JOLTS showing slowing employment growth The BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) can be used as a predictor of future job growth, and the predictive elements show that the year-over-year growth rate of unadjusted private non-farm job openings declined and remains in contraction. The unadjusted data this month remained well below average for the rate of growth seen in the last year. With this low average rate of growth, JOLTS is predicting lower employment growth than we have seen over the past year. Jolts predicted the slowing of employment growth. Surveys manufacturing surveys remain weak. optimism surveys continued at relatively high values. Small Business Optimism - Small business optimism ended the year historically strong, with a reading of 102.7, down two points from November. Seven of 10 components fell, two improved, and one was unchanged. An increased number of small business owners reported better business conditions and expect higher nominal sales in the next three months. New York Fed Manufacturing - The Empire State Manufacturing Survey index marginally improved. Overall this survey remains below values seen in the last 2+ years. Key elements significantly improved. I would consider this report much better than last month. Beige Book - The consolidated economic report from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts (Beige Book) stated: "Economic activity generally continued to expand modestly in the final six weeks of 2019". The previous report stated: "Economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of growth seen over the prior reporting period". This month the Beige Book narrative stated that the economy expanded modestly - nearly the same words as the last report. Philly Fed Manufacturing - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey significantly improved. Although the survey index significantly improved, the key elements were mixed - new orders significantly improved and remain in expansion whilst unfilled orders significantly declined and returned to contraction. Overall, this report was no better than last month's report. Michigan Consumer Sentiment - The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January came in at 99.1 - slightly down from December's of 99.3 and up from November's 96.8. Historically this index remains at a very high level. Weekly Rail Transport Definitely not positive news Rail, beginning early in 2019, has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but the 52-week rolling average is in contraction.

