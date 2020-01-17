Beyond Meat Has More Room To Grow

New Roquette deal, and new markets such as Europe and China could lift the stock price even higher in the future.

Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) was a great story in 2019. The Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes launched its IPO on May 2019 with a price of $25/share with a market valuation set at $1.46 billion. Throughout 2019, the stock saw huge amount of volatility, pushing the price of the stock all the way up to $234.90 at some point in July. Right now it is trading around $108.59, after some analysts have downgraded BYND to "market" performance.

Currently the stock is up roughly 50% at the start of the new year. Most of this movement early on in the year comes from two major factors.

The recent spike began on Jan. 7, the same day rival Impossible Burger said it would not be able to produce enough burgers to partner with McDonald's ( NYSE: MCD). Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 12.5% that day and have kept climbing, rising by an additional 40% by the time the market closed on Monday. McDonald's also said last week that it was expanding its test run of Beyond Meat in Canada (CNBC).

A second reason why BYND's shares jumped so much in the first couple of weeks of the new year is attributed to many investors' short positions.

According to Donald McLee, analyst at Berenberg, many short sellers were getting squeezed due to short covering, which ultimately raised the price of the stock.

Ihor Dusaniwksy, the managing director of S3 Partners, said in a tweet that more than 40% of the float, or shares available for trading, were short positions, putting those traders more than $500 million in the hole just this month.

In the latest earning report in October, Beyond Meat reported $92 million in revenue, which at current level would give the company a market cap of about $7.2 billion.

Even tough for many Wall Street analysts the stock has reached the price target, and current implied volatility could be a bigger problem for long-term investors. The positive latest earnings report, and the positive future outlook for this market, may help BYND growing more in 2020 from this current level.

Financials

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net revenues were $92.0 million, an increase of 250.0%;

Gross profit was $32.8 million, or 35.6% of net revenues, compared to gross profit of $5.0 million, or 19.2% of net revenues, in the year-ago period;

Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $9.3 million, or $1.45 per common share in the year-ago period; and

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $11.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7 million in the year-ago period. (Beyond Meat)

Latest financial report showed some positive signs for BYND. On October the company reported their first profitable quarter. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to an increase in the volume of products sold, resulting in operating leverage and production efficiency improvements. A greater proportion of gross revenues from the Company's fresh platform also contributed to the improvement in gross margin.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $312.5 million as of September 28, 2019 and total outstanding debt was $30.5 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $24.4 million for the prior-year period. Capital expenditures totaled $16.9 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 compared to $18.3 million for the prior-year period

For the full year 2019, the Company is raising its guidance and now expects the following:

Net revenues in the range of $265 million to $275 million, updated from its prior expectation of net revenues to exceed $240 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA to approximate $20 million.

Consumers' trends and new deal with Roquette

Good financials are showing that the company is able to be profitable in this economy. In order to expand even further from this level, and give investors a reason to hold on the stock, Beyond Meat has to expand its operations and reach new markets.

The plant-based food industry is a booming business, and it is projected to grow even further in upcoming years. As of now, the retail market for plant-based food is worth almost $4.5 billion. In the past two years, the sales of plant-based food products have grown by more than 31%.

(Source: Good Food Institute)

According to a UBS report, the plant-based meat market, with a compounded annual growth rate of 28%, is expected to reach $85 billion by 2030 (Motley Fool). Moreover, BYND is expected to reach $1.8 billion in sales revenue by 2025, which would correspond to 13% share of the current U.S. based market for plant-based food products. Consumers are increasingly opting for vegan meat products over beef and pork on concerns over health and environmental risks, thereby encouraging more companies to enter the space. In U.S. stores, shoppers now have more options for plant-based "faux foods" as firms are gradually coming up with more products in the competitive supermarket aisle.

Some may see the rise of competitors as potential hit to Beyond Meat's profits in the near future. Although it is true that other companies are trying to enter this market, BYND finds itself at a unique position. Beyond Meat plant-based products can be found at many different retailers already. In fact you can find some of their products at some big retailers such as Costco (Nasdaq: COST) and Target (NYSE: TGT).

Wall Street analysts fear that more competitors will drive down the market price of plant-based food products, which ultimately could lead consumers in exploring other companies rather than Beyond Meat. At this current level, BYND cannot afford to reduce the price of its products if they want to keep their profit margin. Although this may represent a risk, we already have a bunch of examples that tell us that the Los Angeles based plant-based producer is beating the competition even with higher prices.

(Source: Business Insider)

It really seems consumers are preferring BYND's more expensive food products compared to other alternatives. Consumers' loyalty is one of the most important factor for any business, and it looks like Beyond Meat sits at a unique position right now.

The new deal with Roquette puts BYND at the front seat as the leader of production in the plant-based food industry. Roquette is a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of plant proteins. Roquette currently operates in over 100 countries, has a turnover of around 3.5 billion euros and employs 8,600 people worldwide.

Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat's Founder & CEO commented, "This latest contract with Roquette reflects Beyond Meat's commitment to further scaling the plant protein supply chain as global demand for our products continues to rise. Along with our supply chain partners, including Roquette, we are driving innovation and access to existing and new plant protein feedstocks as we provide consumers around the world with plant-based meats that delight taste buds while contributing to important health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare goals." (Beyond Meat)

Jean-Marc Gilson, CEO of Roquette, said: "This agreement with Beyond Meat enables both of us to continue to write the history of this promising market and to grow our businesses together. Roquette has a passion for food, and we believe Nature has the answer to provide people with the food they need and demand. We are very pleased to continue supporting the growth of Beyond Meat, which shares our passion and values this long-term commitment."

Exploring new markets

Beyond Meat can already be found in more than 50 countries, but has still to reach the major consumer of meat in the planet, China. The demand of meat in China corresponds to 27% of total demand in the world. This implies that a new alternative in the Asian country may be needed soon, as more consumers become more knowledgeable of the health risks associated with meat products.

In order to become profitable, BYND would need to touch base with Chinese retailers, and to build facilities in the Asian country in order to reduce the extra costs that would come from exporting their products from the U.S. to China. Seth Goldman, executive chairman of Beyond Meat, has already declared that they are exploring the idea of getting into the Chinese market by end of 2020, but also claimed that it would take a little bit longer to build a manufacturing facility in China. Impossible Foods (IMPF), Beyond Meat's major rival, is trying to expand their research department, and is trying to get more involved in producing pork plant-based substitute. China consumes 50% of pork meat produced in the world, which implies that Impossible Foods' idea to focus on this sector, suggests a strong interest in the Asian country. I expect Impossible Foods' presence in China to be a little bit further away from now as the lack of facilities is preventing the company from supplying even U.S. retailers and restaurants' demand. Moreover, Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald's Corp. with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world's No. 1 fast-food chain (Yahoo Finance).

Another potential rival to Beyond Meat's success in China comes from a local producer, Zhenmeat. Even though Zhenmeat has the advantage of being already present in the Asian Country, they are only trying to raise $2 million from investors by the end of the year, a much smaller figure to what BYND is capable to do now.

Final Thoughts

BYND had an incredible year in 2019, becoming the major IPO success in the stock market. Many are doubting whether the stock has already reached their target price. Wall Street analysts have downgraded the stock performance this year to neutral or market performance, citing risks such as profitability, competitors, and volatility. I believe BYND has more room to grow, given its unique position as leader of a booming business. Moreover, I believe latest financial reports, and future outlook for the company not only in the U.S., but also in other markets, could lift the stock even higher. I am recommending investors to hold into their shares of BYND or to add some more if price will decrease from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.