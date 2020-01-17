Shopify: Take Some Profits

I still believe in the stock, but it is currently overrun and now is a good time to secure some profits.

Shopify (SHOP) has been a market darling ever since its IPO back in 2015. Since it has hit the market, it has soared roughly 1875%. Major congratulations go out to anyone who has bought it and held on for the entire ride. I am not in a position where I would be selling the entire holding, but there is a great opportunity to lock in some profits right now and buy again down the road as the price sees a correction. This article may not appeal to those who buy and hold forever, but for those more active investors who are looking to lock in some early 2020 profits and start the year off strong!

(Source: Simplywall.st)

What is Shopify?

For those who do not know, Shopify is a complete commerce platform that lets you start, grow, and manage a business online. Shopify is an entirely cloud-based network that takes a lot of the hosting stresses off the business owner. This provides flexibility for the owner to access and run their website from anywhere with an internet connection.

What Does The Future Hold?

If we simply look at nothing but Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) numbers for Shopify over the last two years, their tally for 2019 was $2.9 Billion in Gross Merchant Volumes (GMV). That means we saw a 61% increase YoY from the $1.8 Billion that was done on BFCM in 2018.

Current projections are for their explosive growth to continue over the next few years and, finally, become profitable in 2022. As you can see below, Shopify is going to continue to grow earnings at roughly 47% per year, and revenues at roughly 28%, which is faster than the market rate of 7.5% per year.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

This data will be driven by increasing the GMV, which comes from new merchants signing on board. It is predicted that Q4 GMV will increase by roughly 38%. With the company estimating that there are over 45 million customers globally on their radar and not a ton of competition in the space as of now, there is lots of room for growth in the years to come without much standing in its way.

The biggest challenge for Shopify coming down the pike is rolling out the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN). SFN has the potential to boost revenues by $120 million by 2021. The risk part comes in when talking about delays for a full-blown roll out as the company ensures the offering will meet its stringent requirements. If this is successful, it will present another tough barrier for the competition to overcome to really be a threat to Shopify.

Taking a look at the valuation, which I will add is always off when it comes to tech companies due to a lack of revenue. Majority of the time, these kinds of stocks come in "overvalued", but this is on the high end. Let me be clear, I do not expect the price to correct to $224.23 ever, barring something goes terribly wrong. But the below image shows that the current valuation given by the market is a bit high. Most target prices that I could see for the year were in the $455-465 range. We are already not far off that mark and we are only 15 days into the new year, this is why the current valuation is a little concerning to me.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

With Q4 data coming in February, we can expect that some of the news will be priced in, but naturally, the stock will drift one way or another shortly after results.

Why Sell Now?

The stock had a very, very impressive 2019 pushing 220% returns over the entire year. This including a pretty heavy price correction of 24% from September to November. But the stock had a very strong run to finish out 2019, and that has continued into 2020 as the stock is up 59% off the November lows. I hope you can start to see why taking profits now may be a wise decision.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the chart above, we can see just how explosive 2019 was for Shopify. As stated above, I believe 2020 will be a good year overall for the stock. However, now is a good time to take profits. The stock has a very turbulent past, and investors can capitalize on these swings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking above, I have taken the 2018 chart and broken it down into the swings throughout the year. Shopify has been a very volatile stock over the past 5 years when compared to its industry peers. Looking at the chart above, we can see just how true this is. There are drops in the price every 3-4 months. You can look back and see the same is true is 2017. But, what this shows is that the stock always recovers very quickly. For the investors that just want to hold the stock forever and never look at it, the good news is the stock always manages to finish the year to the positive as the rebounds are larger than the previous decline. That said, I believe we could see the stock pattern look similar to 2018 this current year after the explosive year that it had in 2019.

Love the stock or hate it, if you want to increase your annual return, selling portions when the stock becomes overdone is the best way to lock in returns. You may not always be 100% correct and could miss a couple more days of potential return, but trust me when I say, it is more fun locking in profits than panic selling when things start to turn.

Wrap - Up

The fundamentals remain very solid for Shopify, and the company continues to excel, but the valuation where it currently is, is a little concerning. The way the shares are currently trading is not sustainable and something has to give to bring them back slightly. There will begin to be a decline in growth rates and with that, stock price growth should slow as well. I fully expect a strong year from the company and would by no means sell all my shares, but this is a great opportunity to lock in some profits as the stock spikes. Depending on what happens, you should get an opportunity to re-invest those profits before Q4 earnings in February. Which, I expect to be very strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.