Tesla Is Going Nowhere

Summary

There is a lot to consider when thinking about Tesla stock but not all narratives are weighted equally.

Long-term prospects for Tesla are good but there is no getting away from the recent exuberant and rampant price action that pushes the stock into over-valued territory.

The most logical conclusion is a price correction followed by a period of share price consolidation over 6-12 months.

An iron condor gives us the perfect opportunity to profit from this view.