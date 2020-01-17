Tesla Is Going Nowhere
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Decoding Markets
Summary
There is a lot to consider when thinking about Tesla stock but not all narratives are weighted equally.
Long-term prospects for Tesla are good but there is no getting away from the recent exuberant and rampant price action that pushes the stock into over-valued territory.
The most logical conclusion is a price correction followed by a period of share price consolidation over 6-12 months.
An iron condor gives us the perfect opportunity to profit from this view.
The Most Important Thing
When it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), there are many narratives, bull and bear, that investors like to consider.
For instance:
- The huge potential for growth in electric vehicles and