Richardson Electronics - Not Down The Tubes Yet

The negatives appear priced in at this point. Improving the underperforming product lines could be the catalyst to get the stock to trade at net current asset value.

Investors Are Getting Impatient

I have covered Richardson Electronics (RELL) on Seeking Alpha the past two quarters. Those new to this micro-cap electronic component manufacturer can get more background on the company by reviewing the articles I wrote in July and October 2019. Richardson recently reported results for Q2 of Fiscal 2020. (The company’s fiscal year runs from June to May.) The stock still trades below its net current asset value of $7.32 per share and its book value of $9.26 per share. The stock price as well as book value and NCAV are little changed over the last quarter.

Participants on the earnings call were more impatient than usual with Richardson’s slow progress toward profitability as the company continues to post net income within a few cents per share of breakeven quarter after quarter. The largest points of contention are the slow progress of the replacement CT tube business, high CEO compensation relative to performance, and unwillingness to bring out value financially through M&A activity or capital return to shareholders.

These are all valid concerns, and are enough to discourage conservative investors from owning the stock. Nevertheless, Richardson showed a few positives which justify holding for now with the possibility of reaching net current asset value. First is a potential coming upturn in Richardson’s largest division, Power and Microwave Technologies or PMT. This is based on a book-to-bill above 1, driven particularly by newer technology products as opposed to legacy power grid tubes. The Canvys division, which makes custom display screens, also is showing strong sales growth. Finally, gross margins and free cash flow are improving as the company improves its manufacturing efficiency.

Richardson’s vision of the replacement CT tube business as the future growth engine for the company, while not yet proven unachievable, seems at least several quarters away. In the meantime the radio frequency and power management products within PMT could pick up the slack. Margin improvements and reduced capital spending are also helping to minimize cash burn and support the dividend, along with Richardson’s existing $46 million in cash and investments. Despite the frustration, the near-term downside appears limited and the shares are worth holding with a target price of $7.32 equal to net current asset value.

Healthcare – CT Tubes Growing Slowly And From A Small Base

After some signs of life last quarter, it became clearer that the replacement CT tube business will take a while to move the needle for the company. Sales growth in the quarter of 11.9% for replacement CT tubes was not even enough to offset lower sales of other equipment, resulting in a sales decline for the Healthcare division overall. There was much discussion on the call about the strong efforts of the sales force to get hospitals to buy replacement CT tubes from Richardson.

“We have a very strong outside sales effort as well as an inside sales team and we've actually taken the inside sales team and we've beefed that up and added people whose sole purpose in life is to make outbound calls to the hospitals, to the third party service engineers, to really identify where all the Toshiba equipment is. And it's really now about staying in front of those customers and reminding them on a very regular basis that we've got the tubes and stock. So when they have a failure, whether it's a tube failure or a part failure, they know immediately or they think immediately Richardson Healthcare. We've got a good solid team. We've got significant numbers. Do I personally think if we keep throwing more people at it, it's going to change the dynamics? Not a lot, because of the other issues we've discussed. We have to wait for the systems to come off of OEM contract. We have to wait until we've until - again we've got a broader line with the G tube that will help convince more of those customers to take their systems off of contract and it's really just having that state - the stick with it power. We've got to just keep calling and getting in front of those customers. From a high level perspective, Ed, myself, Gerald Olson, we have Derek in the Carolinas, we have been in the Carolinas. We've got a full team of people that can go out and sit in front of C-level people, high-level people within the hospital organizations, certainly with the third party service organizations that can tell the story and give them all the good reasons why it makes sense to change from the OEM.”

Source: Wendy Diddell, Richardson Electronics 2Q 2020 Earnings Call

While it sounds like the Richardson Healthcare sales force are getting the message out to the market, the factors discussed in previous articles are still limiting growth. Potential customers must first run out the remainder of their service contract with the OEM. Also, customers want Richardson to supply both types of tubes, the ALTA 750D and G. Richardson now expects the 750G to be in production by the end of calendar 2020 (2Q Fiscal 2021). Finally, Canon has been cutting price to try to maintain market share.

With these obstacles and the fact that Healthcare is still only 5%-6% of Richardson’s sales and gross profit, I am now less optimistic than last quarter that replacement CT tubes will be a significant growth driver in the near term. Realistically, PMT will still drive results over the next few quarters.

Power and Microwave Technologies – Ready To Turn

The PMT division showed a sales decline of 8.4% vs. 2Q 2019 which was a slower decline than last quarter. The decline was driven by a possibly temporary downturn in the legacy tube business of the Electron Device Group, or EDG.

Eric Landry So Greg, in EDG was there any push-outs or anything like that? Greg Peloquin No, our bookings were very, very strong in both. The slowdown in terms of sales like I said in the past with the PMG growth we were able to offset the decline in the silicon wafer fab business. However, we weren’t expecting the slowdown in the tube business, but that slowdown was across the board and we didn’t lose any market share, we didn’t lose any big customers and there weren’t any big push-outs from our customers that caused that. It is just a slowdown in that type of MRO business across the board. Eric Landry So does that mean in the quarters going forward here we're going to have to deal with a declining EDG business? Greg Peloquin No, if you look at the book-to-bill where the EDG was strong in the quarter and compared to Q2 of last year, the bookings were up 17%, so going forward Q3 and Q4 should show growth year-over-year for both EDG and of course PMG showing excellent growth.

Source: Greg Peloquin, Richardson Electronics 2Q 2020 Earnings Call

Looking forward, the downturn in the semiconductor wafer fab market appears to be ending with orders exceeding sales. PMG consists of products for newer technologies including 5G infrastructure, satellite communication, and power management. This to me represents a bigger short-term growth driver for Richardson than the Healthcare business, although it will still be more subject to cyclical forces over the longer term.

Cash Flow Improvements

Richardson increased gross margin across all three divisions, resulting in overall gross margin for the company going to 32.0% from 31.4% in 2Q 2019. With this margin improvement, gross profit for the company was down only 2.2%, or about half as much as sales.

Capital spending has also decreased considerably with capex for the quarter decreasing from $814k to $475k. Capex for the first half of the year decreased from $2.19 million in 2019 to $1.12 million in 2020. As a result, free cash flow was positive this past quarter at $144k. While this does not cover the dividend of $775k, cash and investments still total $46 million or $3.50 per share in cash. This allows Richardson to maintain the dividend going forward.

Governance Concerns

Investors on the earnings call continued to note their displeasure with CEO Ed Richardson’s management, although the issues are not new. Callers mentioned they would like to see a cut to Ed Richardson’s compensation which included a salary of $772k, restricted stock award of $333k and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $145k in 2019. Callers also suggested Richardson consider selling all or parts of the company, or taking it private to reduce management costs associated with being a small public company.

Ed Richardson remained unresponsive to these concerns on the call as he owns Class B stock with 10 times the voting rights, giving him majority voting power. Given this fact, investors can try to persuade the compensation committee and the full board to take some action, but for now it seems an unlikely outcome.

The company has not been a major activist target due to the inability to acquire a controlling stake, however I will note that a new 13-G was filed after the latest earnings release showing a new holder of 6.2% of outstanding shares. This form is for shares “not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities”. Nevertheless, this shareholder has taken positions in other micro-cap technology companies, filing a 13-D. These include Lantronix (LTRX) and PC-TEL (PCTI). Again, Ed Richardson’s majority voting rights would be an obstacle to shareholder activism but the company bears watching for other 13-D and 13-G filings which are due each year by February 15.

Conclusion

The 2Q 2020 earnings call highlighted growing impatience for Richardson Electronics to either deliver on its growth strategy or seek alternative options to bring out value. The Healthcare division continues to deliver slowly in getting its replacement CT tube business to take off. Still, there are bright spots in other divisions including custom displays, 5G infrastructure, power management, and semiconductor fab equipment. While these products are subject to cyclical swings, the current book to bill ratio shows potential sales growth in upcoming quarters. Improving gross margins and lower capex have resulted in minimal cash burn, and the company still has significant cash on the balance sheet with no debt. While the wait can be frustrating, I still believe the company has sufficient resources to justify sticking around for a positive catalyst. I continue to consider Richardson a speculative buy at these levels for those with risk tolerance, but would sell the stock at net current asset value unless fundamentals improve significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.