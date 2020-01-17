XLP: Weak Earnings Growth Suggests Limited Upside In Consumer Staples

We prefer the utilities sector over XLP as a defensive play with the former having more robust growth potential.

Just 2 weeks heading into the new decade, hopes of a solid economic rebound took a dent in light of a weaker than expected non-farm payrolls number, which led to bond yields dropping across the board despite the much-anticipated signing of U.S.-China Phase One trade deal. According to MarketWatch:

While the deal will roll back some tariffs of Chinese goods, it also keeps tariffs in place on and estimated $360 billion of Chinese imports, leading some economists to call high tariffs between Washington and Beijing the "new normal."

Indeed, with a curtailed economic outlook, the 10-year Treasury yield is now back at 1.8% after failing to climb above the key 2% level, while the yield curve resumed flattening towards zero based on the 1-year and 10-year Treasury spread:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Lower interest rates meant defensive sectors are well-bid, particularly consumer staples (XLP) which rose to fresh all-time highs along with utilities (XLU).

Source: Yahoo Finance

From a relative value perspective, we observe that the former's TTM dividend yield of 2.6% is actually near the cheapest level in 5 years vs. 10-year Treasury yields. As shown below, despite breaking to record highs, XLP's dividend yield spread over the 10-year Treasury remains 0.5% above its long-term average.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, after briefly underperforming the consumer discretionary sector (XLY) on economic optimism in the past several months, the unexpectedly soft growth in average hourly earnings suggests that XLY/XLP will most likely continue trending down and thus is supportive of consumer staples sector:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

That said, we expect upside potential to be limited in XLP due to its subpar dividend growth over the past year, which has lagged both XLU and REITs (IYR).

XLP XLU IYR Dividend Yield TTM 2.54% 2.90% 3.01% 1-Year Dividend Growth 4.72% 8.35% 7.22% 3-Year Dividend Growth 23.70% 15.01% -16.33% 5-Year Dividend Growth 39.00% 26.69% 0.92%

Drilling into its top 20 holdings, which account for close to 90% exposure of XLP, the year-over-year and 3-year annual revenue and EBITDA growth have been barely positive. In fact, close to half of them are actually down year-over-year in revenue and EBITDA. The forward growth projections are not rosy as well, which are expected to be in the low single digits:

Symbol Name % Weight Revenue YoY Revenue 3Y Revenue Growth (FWD) EBITDA YoY EBITDA 3Y EBITDA Growth (FWD) PG Procter & Gamble Co. 16.07% 2.88% 1.76% 3.06% 6.30% 1.13% 4.13% KO Coca-Cola Co. 11.17% -1.31% -7.54% 2.92% -2.71% -3.00% 4.49% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 9.83% 2.14% 2.20% 3.07% 1.52% 1.90% 2.05% WMT Walmart Inc. 8.48% 1.80% 2.45% 2.83% -0.02% -0.35% 0.81% MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. Class A 4.64% -1.54% -1.00% 0.77% 8.65% 5.45% 3.14% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.60% -2.73% 4.27% 2.92% -9.87% 2.27% 3.39% COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 4.56% 6.79% 8.95% 7.25% 7.92% 8.21% 7.72% MO Altria Group Inc. 4.49% 1.15% 0.76% 0.69% 6.89% 4.53% 3.10% CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 3.55% -0.87% 0.25% 1.46% -7.39% -2.53% -0.27% KMB Kimberly-Clark Corp. 2.85% -0.45% 0.44% 0.79% -2.02% -1.13% 2.50% EL The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A 2.80% 9.34% 10.50% 7.96% 14.01% 14.94% 11.32% SYY Sysco Corp. 2.52% 1.53% 5.16% 2.95% 4.13% 6.60% 5.87% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 2.39% 2.10% 5.56% 3.00% -11.67% -4.71% -3.67% GIS General Mills Inc. 1.89% 3.11% 1.71% 2.84% 8.09% 3.24% 2.91% STZ Constellation Brands Inc. A 1.86% 1.94% 4.37% 1.46% 3.17% 8.40% 3.01% TSN Tyson Foods Inc. Class A 1.63% 5.87% 4.76% 5.27% -4.10% 4.06% 5.84% MNST Monster Beverage Corp. 1.48% 11.22% 11.78% 10.72% 10.49% 8.81% 8.16% ADM Archer-Daniels Midland Co. 1.46% -0.29% 1.05% 3.15% -15.92% 2.18% 12.47% KR The Kroger Co. 1.35% -2.90% 2.04% 0.77% 4.03% -4.39% -1.25% HSY The Hershey Co. 1.31% 2.11% 2.33% 2.88% 7.87% 6.68% 4.93% Top 20 Holdings 88.93% 1.68% 1.66% 3.10% 1.80% 1.98% 3.63%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As such, even though XLP historically has boosted a stronger dividend growth than XLU, it is unlikely the same pace can be sustained going forward. Furthermore, the consumer staples sector is actually the most expensive among S&P sectors based on its EV/EBITDA multiple, which is calculated by dividing the total enterprise value of all sector companies by the total sum of annual EBITDA of the companies.

Source: Statista

Although lower interest rates will continue to support defensive sectors in general, we anticipate consumer staples will underperform the utilities sector, which is not only less overstretched in terms of valuation but also has exhibited more consistent growth in a revolutionizing industry.

On that note, in our opinion a pick-up in economic growth and bond yields throughout the year is still in the cards despite the recently soft economic data. Hence, we would continue to prefer cyclical sectors such as industrials which are likewise on course for a breakout year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the tickers mentioned above.