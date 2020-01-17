Bank Of America Reports Ahead Of Consensus; ROTE Progress To Be The Upside Catalyst

The stock looks fairly valued, with a bit of downside bias, but keep watching the progress on the ROTE front as an upside catalyst.

Bank of America (BAC) beat street expectations for EPS by 9%, reporting $0.74 per share in Q4 2019. On an adjusted basis, profits fell 3.2% QoQ (excluding the JV termination charges last quarter), and 4.1% YoY. Revenues came in largely in line with consensus, declining 2% QoQ/ -1.4% YoY. There were some slips on the costs front, due to continued business investments including technology and employee costs. Capital looks solid, and the company has the ability to repurchase $22 billion every year for the next two years, as well as increase dividends by 20%. The stock looks fairly valued, with a bit of downside bias. Further progress on the ROTE front is an upside catalyst. Though not our BUY calls, we prefer Citi (C) and Bank of America over JP Morgan (JPM).

Revenues face pressure across-the-board, especially in consumer unit

Topline declined 2% QoQ/ -1.4% YoY:

QoQ: Weakness was seen across-the-board, but particularly in global markets and consumer banking segments. Global banking revenues fell, while wealth & investment management was flattish.

YoY: Revenue pressures came largely from the consumer banking unit, followed by wealth & investment management. Global markets posted strong gains, mostly due to a weak Q4 2018. Global banking was flattish.

Segment-wise trends:

Consumer Banking revenues of $9.5 billion were down 4.5% YoY. This was mainly due to lower net interest income (NII), as net interest margins (NIM) contracted 27bps, impacted by the continued rate cuts from the Fed. This was despite the offset from a growing earning asset base, which increased 4.3% YoY. The YoY revenue fall was also due to some gains in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, segment revenues were down 2.2%, again led by NII from contracting margins (-12bps QoQ), while partly offset by earning asset growth (+1.4%).

Global Wealth & Investment Management incomes of $4.9 billion fell 2.5% YoY, as Q4 2018 included a gain on sale of a non-core asset. NII also decreased on 16bps margin compression. However, these were partly offset by resilient fee income from investment & brokerage services - which brings in close to a third of segment revenues. Asset management fees grew 5% YoY, as the client balances swelled 16.3% YoY to over $3 trillion. Out of this, assets under management (AUM) reached $1.3 trillion (+19% YoY), largely led by higher market levels (+ $178 billion over the past year, contributing to 16.6% out of the 19% growth), while inflows were also strong at $8 billion during the quarter ($25 billion over the past year), buoyed by bullish market sentiments. Within the fee franchise, transactional revenues declined. On a QoQ basis, segment revenues were flattish, with rise in fee income offsetting decreases in other line items.

Global Banking topline of $5.1 billion was largely flattish YoY, as lower NII was almost offset by higher leasing-related revenue and investment banking fees (IB). Fall in NII was quite sharp (-10.2%), as margins contracted 48bps YoY. Better IB fee was on the back of increases in both equity and debt underwriting fees, though partly offset by lower advisory. Business lending revenues declined 4.1% YoY, while global transaction services incomes stalled. On a QoQ basis, GB segment revenues fell 1.4% on lower IB fees.

Global Markets revenues of $3.4 billion rose 5.5% YoY, but was largely due to the weak Q4 2018 when fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) were impacted by market conditions. FICC was up 24.7%, but was partly offset by equities which fell 4.9%. On a QoQ basis, GM segment revenues crashed 11.3%, with weakness in FICC and equities.

Outlook: With the market expecting at least one rate cut in 2020, we expect net interest margins to continue to remain under pressure, though balance sheet growth could provide some offset.

Cost control slips; Asset quality still top-class

Operating costs were on their way up, rising 1.3% YoY, despite revenues declining 1.4%. This resulted in efficiency ratio worsening 1.6 percentage points compared to Q4 2018. Much of the cost rise came from the global banking unit, as BAC continued to invest in technology and client-facing associates. Costs also increased on the back of investments (including technology) across all segments, employee compensation programs, as well as real estate, though partly offset by efficiency savings, lower FDIC costs and decrease in intangibles amortization.

Guidance on costs: Q1 2020 expenses are set to be higher sequentially, due to seasonally higher personnel costs.

The stock of non-performing assets rose 3.1% QoQ, but overall asset quality continued to be benign at just 39bps (unchanged QoQ). Net charge-offs rose 5bps QoQ to 39bps – still a low level, and mostly attributed to recoveries on sale of previously charged-off non-core consumer real estate loans. More than 90 days overdue loans declined 9.3% QoQ.

Dividend hikes and share repurchases to continue at least till 2021

CET1 capital fell 25bps to 11.2% by the end of the quarter, as the bank continued to repurchase shares (4Q 2019: $7.7 billion). BAC returned $34.3 billion during 2019, higher than the $25.5 it did in 2018. Assuming a 10% CET1 target, the bank has a $15 billion capital buffer. BAC can afford to hike dividends by 20% for the next two years, and spend $22 billion on share repurchases every year, before hitting the 10% CET1 ratio by the end of 2021. However, this assumes that BAC will bring in 15% return on tangible equity (ROTE) during 2020-21, similar to what it has done in the past few years.

Valuation looks fair, with some downside bias; Keep on watchlist

BAC seems fairly priced. Its forward dividend yield of 2.3% is higher than 1.9% since 2014 when it restarted paying dividends, but is largely in line with peers. During the same period, the price-to-earnings ratio averaged 11.8x, implying that the current multiple of 11.5x is at a marginal discount.

However, on a price-to-tangible book basis, the bank trades at 1.7x, higher than the historical average of 1.2x since 2014 (15-year average is 1.5x), signaling an over-valuation. Assuming a sustainable ROTE of 15%, the bank should trade somewhere in the 1.4x-1.6x range, and in line with history.

Taken together, the stock looks fairly valued, with a bit of downside bias. Further progress on the ROTE front is an upside catalyst.

Though not our BUY calls, we prefer Citi and Bank of America over JP Morgan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.