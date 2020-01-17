Mitra Adiperkasa: Mid-Teens Forward P/E Is Attractive Considering Long Growth Runway

I arrive at a target price of IDR1,403 for Mitra Adiperkasa, based on a 23 times forward P/E multiple applied to my FY2020 EPS estimate of IDR61, which implies an upside of 33%.

The specialty stores segment contributes over 70% of both revenue and operating profit with key brands like Reebok and Zara, while Starbucks drives the food & beverage segment's growth.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed retailer PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCPK:PMDKY) (OTC:PMDKF) [MAPI:IJ] currently trades at 16.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 23 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yields of 1.2%. I arrive at a target price of IDR1,403 for Mitra Adiperkasa, based on a 23 times forward P/E multiple applied to my FY2020 EPS estimate of IDR61, which implies an upside of 33% to Mitra Adiperkasa's share price of IDR1,055 as of January 16, 2020.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to Mitra Adiperkasa. I think that a mid-teens forward P/E multiple is attractive for an Indonesian retailer with leading market position in key product categories like sportswear, fashion apparel and coffee cafes. Mitra Adiperkasa also has a long growth runway ahead, driven by a growing middle income population in Indonesia, store expansion especially outside Jakarta and expansion in new segments and markets such as healthcare.

Readers are advised to trade in Mitra Adiperkasa shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker MAPI:IJ where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $700,000 and market capitalization is above $1.2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2004, Mitra Adiperkasa is Indonesia's seventh largest retailer with a 0.6% share of the country's retail market, according to Euromonitor research. As of end-September 2019, Mitra Adiperkasa operated 2,243 stores with a total area of 850,876 sq m in 76 cities across Indonesia

Mitra Adiperkasa operates specialty stores (referred to as "Retail" in the charts below), department stores and food & beverage outlets (referred to as "Cafe and Restaurant" in the charts below), selling a wide range of products such as food, clothing, shoes, accessories, bags and sports equipment. The company holds the exclusive distributor licences for more than 100 global retail brands in Indonesia, including Starbucks (SBUX) and Zara among others.

Mitra Adiperkasa's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Business Segment

Specialty Stores Segment Is Key Revenue And Profit Contributor

Mitra Adiperkasa operated 1,540 specialty stores as of end-September, of which 1,137 were in the Active (mainly sportswear with leisure footwear and kids products accounting for the rest) division and the remaining 403 stores were part of the Fashion division. The specialty stores segment contributes over 70% of both revenue and operating profit for the company.

Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division sells sportswear from the leading sportswear brands such as Converse, Golf House, Payless ShoeSource, Planet Sports, Reebok, Rockport, Skechers, Sports Station, The Athlete's Foot at its specialty stores in Indonesia. Apart from Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), the company has exclusive rights (over 40 of the 150+ brands) to sell most of the other leading sportswear brands in its portfolio like Reebok, which gives it a clear advantage in growing sales and setting product prices. Mitra Adiperkasa has a 63.4% share of the Indonesian sports retailing market in 2017, according to Euromonitor research. As Indonesians are brand-conscious when it comes to sportswear, Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division faces limited competition from local sportswear brands or retailers which carry lesser-known international or foreign sportswear brands.

Driven by increased health consciousness and the growth in the middle class population in Indonesia, Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division has a long growth runway. Given that sportswear is a popular product category with strong demand across different age groups and income segments, Mitra Adiperkasa has the potential to expand the store network for the Active division. The number of stores for Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division grew by +10.8% and +6.4% to 1,069 and 1,137 as of end-December 2018 and end-September 2019 respectively. In terms of retail space, the Active division's retail area increased by +15.6% and +19.3% to approximately 195,261 sq m and 232,906 sq m for end-FY2018 and end-9M2019 respectively.

Going forward, Mitra Adiperkasa should be able to maintain annual retail area growth for the Active Division in the teens. The potential bottleneck lies with new shopping mall supply in Indonesia, as Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division already has a presence in most key shopping malls in the country. Furthermore, there are cannibalization risks, if Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division does not plan for new store openings well, with respect to timing and concentration of stores in any specific region or geographical area.

The key downside risks for Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division are related to the brand principals. If the brand principals choose to increase royalty fees or lower the suggested retail price or MSRP with a corresponding reduction in merchandise purchase costs, the profitability for Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division could be negatively impacted. In the worst case scenario, the brand principals could grab market share from Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division, if they operate their own online stores to reach out to Indonesian consumers and offer the same products at more attractive prices. However, Mitra Adiperkasa does build and operate the Indonesian e-commerce sites for certain brand principals.

The brands that Mitra Adiperkasa's Fashion division distributes include Zara, Marks & Spencer, Topman, Topshop, Kipling, Lacoste, Nautica, Massimo Dutti, Staccato, Crabtree & Evelyn, Swarovski, and Sephora. The key brand for the Fashion division is Zara, with key competing brands such as Uniqlo and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) (OTCPK:HMRZF). Mitra Adiperkasa launched Zara's Indonesian online store in May 2019, which enables customers to make their purchases online and pick up their products at the Fashion division's specialty stores.

Mitra Adiperkasa's Fashion division is slightly inferior to the Active division in terms of competitive risks and growth prospects. Unlike the Active division where brands plays a significant role in consumer purchasing decisions, consumers have more fashion brands to choose from, and there is no stigma associated with trying a new and untested brand as long as the fashion apparel design stands out. In other words, the fashion market is more fragmented than the sportswear market, and entry barriers are low implying high competitive intensity. As the Fashion division targets the higher-income bracket of the Indonesian population, there is a natural ceiling on new store expansion in Indonesia in the near-term, as it might not be feasible to set up new fashion specialty stores in certain areas outside Java where consumer spending power is relatively lower.

The specialty stores segment has done well expanding overseas. While Mitra Adiperkasa's Active division operates Planet Sports, Birkenstock and Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stores in Vietnam, the Fashion division has been the most successful with its Zara stores in Vietnam. Mitra Adiperkasa opened the first Zara store in Vietnam in 2016, and achieved $73 million in sales from Zara Vietnam stores in 2019, which represented a six-fold increase from 2017. Looking ahead, Mitra Adiperkasa's Fashion division could potentially extend Zara's presence in other Indochina markets like Laos and Cambodia as well.

Food & Beverage Growth Led By Starbucks

Mitra Adiperkasa's Food & Beverage segment had 523 stores as of end-September 2019, of which 418 of them were Starbucks stores. Apart from Starbucks, the company's food & beverage brands include Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Marzano, Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream, Godiva and Paul Bakery. Mitra Adiperkasa's 523 food & beverage outlets as of end-9M2019 does not include Burger King and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) (OTCPK:DPUKY) stores, as the company does not have a majority stake in the operations of these two fast food brands and their results are not consolidated.

According to Euromonitor research published in April 2019, Starbucks had a 44.5% share of the Indonesian chained cafe and bars market in 2018. Starbucks' market share in Indonesia has been expanding in the past few years, increasing from 38.5% in 2015 to 39.9% in 2016, and then growing from 42.1% in 2017 to 44.5% in 2018. Notably, Starbucks had four times the market share of closest domestic rival, Excelso Multirasa PT (Excelso brand), which had a market share of 11.2% in 2018.

Euromonitor expects the retail sales for the Indonesian cafe & bars market to grow at a 11% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Cafes and bars are gaining popularity in Indonesia, led by millennials (who like to mingle with friends and family in cafes and bars) and expatriates (who bring their coffee drinking culture to the country). Mitra Adiperkasa's Food & Beverage segment also delivered the strongest retail space growth among all the company's various business segments in the past few years, with a consistent annual retail area YoY growth rate in excess of +20% in the 2016-9M2019 period.

The biggest threat to Mitra Adiperkasa's Food & Beverage segment and Starbucks business in Indonesia comes from new entrants. Starbucks' premium prices (which opens up opportunities for competitors to target coffee lovers with smaller budgets), the low entry barriers in opening a coffee business (relatively low capital expenditures and limited space required) and the rise of delivery platforms have made the scale- and location-based advantages of incumbents like Starbucks less relevant. One such competitor is Kopi Kenangan which was started in 2017 and has 80 stores in eight cities in Indonesia. Kopi Kenangan generates about a third of sales from third-party delivery platforms like Go-Jek (GoFood) and Grab (GrabFood), and its investors included India's largest venture capital firm, Sequoia India.

In response to competition, Mitra Adiperkasa's Starbucks business in Indonesia is attacking both ends of the consumer spectrum. On one hand, the company is introducing cheaper variants of its coffee at lower price points to target budget-conscious consumers. On the other hand, it opened a new concept store in Bali in early 2019 called The Starbucks Reserve Dewata. The Starbucks Reserve Dewata is positioned as upscale food service outlet with a 1,000 sq ft coffee farm that allows consumers to experience how coffee literally goes from farm to table.

More importantly, there is still huge growth potential for coffee cafes and bars in Indonesia. Indonesia has the lowest coffee consumption per capita in Southeast Asia, despite being the fourth largest coffee exporter globally.

Department Stores Business Unattractive But New Healthcare Business Shows Promise

Similar to the retail industry in other countries and markets, department stores have been losing market share to specialty stores and e-commerce. Mitra Adiperkasa closed down its department stores operated under the Lotus and Debenhams banners in 2017, and it operated 51 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands as of end-September 2019. A key weakness of department store operators is that they carry mostly consignment goods, so there is little differentiation between the department store operators in terms of their product portfolio.

The Indonesian department stores market is dominated by Matahari and Ramayana which had market shares of 42.3% and 15.1% respectively in 2018. In comparison, Sogo and Seibu had market shares of 3.7% and 0.7% in 2018. Mitra Adiperkasa has been gradually reducing exposure to the department stores segment with retail area reduced from 365,411 sq m as of end-2015 to 347,943 as of end-September 2019. After recently acquiring one of Apple's (OTC:APPL) authorized re-sellers in Indonesia, Mitra Adiperkasa will be establishing Apple "Shop-in-Shop" concepts in its SOGO department stores, which would hopefully help to improve department store segment sales.

In contrast with the structurally challenged department store business, Mitra Adiperkasa's new healthcare business seems more promising. The company announced in November 2019 that it is partnering with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (WBA) to create a BOOTS branded pharmacy-led, health and beauty retail business in Indonesia. The first BOOTS store in Indonesia is expected to open in 2H2020, selling both exclusive pharmacy product brands from Walgreens Boots Alliance and other international & domestic brands.

Venturing into the healthcare business will give Mitra Adiperkasa another avenue to capitalize on middle income population growth in Indonesia, on top of the company's current presence in the sportswear, fashion and food & beverage segments.

Valuation

Mitra Adiperkasa trades at 16.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 13.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of IDR1,055 as of January 16, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 23 times.

I arrive at a target price of IDR1,403 for Mitra Adiperkasa, based on a 23 times forward P/E multiple applied to my FY2020 EPS estimate of IDR61. This implies an upside of 33% to Mitra Adiperkasa's share price of IDR1,055 as of January 16, 2020. My FY2020 EPS estimate is based on assumptions of a two year FY2018-FY2020 revenue CAGR of 13% and a 4.2% net profit margin. A forward valuation multiple of 23 times pegged to the stock's historical five year average forward P/E is reasonable, considering that leading Indonesian retailers and consumer companies such as Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTC:ACEHF) [ACES:IJ], Indofood CBP (OTCPK:PIFFY) (OTC:PNDFF) [ICBP:IJ] and Mayora Indah [MYOR:IJ] trade at consensus forward P/E multiples of 24.7, 25.2 and 21.7 times respectively.

Mitra Adiperkasa offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.2% and 1.4% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Mitra Adiperkasa are weaker-than-expected economic growth for Indonesia which dampens demand for discretionary spending in the country, stiffer-than-expected competition from both brick & mortar and e-commerce players, and a weakening of the IDR relative to the US dollar (most of its revenue is in IDR, but more than half of its inventories are imported).

