A Few Quick Thoughts On Antero Midstream

Investors in AM need to think in this mindset to best benefit from it.

Last time I wrote about Antero Midstream (AM), I was buying when others were selling. Management had just broken many dividend growth investors' hearts by changing the wording of their dividend growth plans to include more "total return" style language.

Since then AM's share price fell further and appeared to be free-falling until management confirmed the dividend is remaining stable.

I wanted to share a few of my thoughts about AM now with everyone.

The Dividend Will Remain Steady

AM has little incentive to raise its dividend at its current yield. AM yields 16.4%. So management is focused on buybacks as a guaranteed form of return. Not so much for shareholders, but for AM itself.

Buybacks rarely are a guaranteed form of return. Buying back 50% of your outstanding shares does not always lead to a 50% increase in the share price. In this instance, however, AM has little it can invest its cash into to return a guaranteed 16% rate of return. So buying back its shares makes total sense here.





AM's agreement with Antero Resources (AR) to buy back $100 million worth of shares has directly improved AM's share price. It also reduced AM's dividend payouts by over $20 million, essentially it has a 5 year payback time period. Further buybacks are bound to occur, however, I suspect they will occur slowly over the next number of quarters. Why? The board has limited buybacks so as to not over lever AM in general:

Holly Stewart Okay. Okay. And then on -- you began the repurchase program, how should we think about that? Is that going to be systematic or lumpy? Just trying to get a sense for how we should allocate that capital. Michael Kennedy Yes. It'll be opportunistic. You saw we bought back $25 million worth about 3.5 million shares in September. We've kind of -- we've got a $300 million program, it's obviously beneficial to buy back earlier rather than later so that you can get those shares and then not have to pay the dividend on that. We said that program would be -- we would not leverage the balance sheet to do that. So when you look at that, that gives you about $100 million to play with, so we plan on buying back that amount over the next couple of quarters.

Source: AM's Earning Transcript

This quotation is prior to AM's announced $100 million of repurchases directly from AR. AM had previously approved $300 million in buybacks with strings attached. Now having spent $125 million already, AM is not rushing to do more until the benefits start to be apparent to their leverage ratios.

AM recently announced its next dividend. It remains unchanged. Furthermore, in management's most recent presentation the dividend is highlighted as remaining stable throughout this year.

Source

So why not cut the dividend to buyback more, or even buy their bonds on the open market to reduce leverage instead? Good question. That leads to my second thought.

AM Will Always work to Benefit AR

AM and AR are attached at the hip. It's the main reason AR and AM could come to their agreement of selling shares at extremely high yields tied to reduced volume fees. AR benefits from immediate cash infusion and reduced operating costs - much-needed benefits in a low natural gas pricing environment that continues to persist.

AR is overwhelmingly AM's only source of revenue and provides much-needed funds back to AR via dividends. Due to this relationship, AM is by design organized to benefit its parent. AR currently holds approx 139 million AM shares.

Source

From this filing we can see two important things:

AM repurchased shares at $5.16 meaning since then their share price has strongly and meaningfully improved due to this share count reduction AR is losing $23.8 million in annual dividend revenue from AM, while still receiving $171 million in dividends.

Considering AR's free cashflow goals I've taken the liberty of drawing a line where AM's dividends provide the fuel to make AR free cash flow positive.

AM will essentially provide all of AR's free cash flow if its dividend remains unchanged for the next 3 years. AR is mutually dependant on AM's dividend to achieve their end goal.

How Can You Use This to Your Advantage?

Knowing that AM's dividend will remain steady and AR needs AM to make themselves free cash flow positive. AM has little room to plan any dividend cuts without strongly and negatively impacting AR's long-term plans.

Investors who are seeking income should feel comfortable adding a full position of AM to their portfolio. Why? AM is designed to monetize assets and carry debt which is essential to AR's operation but secondary to AR's focus as a producer.

Investing in AM, with the understanding of its pivotal role in allowing AR to become free cash flow positive, means you are signing up for the income-generating ability of midstream assets while also knowing that AM will take lumps as needed to keep AR going - all while keeping its current dividend steady to do so. I do not expect AM to raise its dividend until its share price has risen considerably, but I do not need it too. I'm here for the income generation. The current share price and high yield make AM a great income-generating investment and AM's consistent share buybacks provide downside protection for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Dividend Opportunities is Long AM Bonds