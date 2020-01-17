Aditx Therapeutics Files For Mini IPO

ADTX is still very early stage and is thinly capitalized, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The company is a pre-clinical developer of immune suppression compounds for organ transplant procedures.

Aditx Therapeutics intends to raise $10.5 million in an IPO of its common stock and warrants.

Quick Take

Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX) has filed to raise $10.5 million in an IPO of its common stock and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is a pre-clinical developer of immune suppression drugs to assist in organ transplantation procedures.

ADTX is still in a very early stage of development, has no formal pipeline and is thinly capitalized, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Loma Linda, California-based Aditx was founded to license technologies developed at Loma Linda University used in anti-rejection therapies for organ transplant patients.The company plans to develop products for:

Organ transplantation

Skin grafting

Autoimmune diseases

Allergies

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Amro Albanna, who has been with the firm since the company's formation in 2017 and was previously co-founder of Innovation Economy Corporation and was the CEO of IEC and Olfactor Laboratories.

Below is a brief overview video of the skin grafting process:

Source: Nucleus Medical Media

Management says it is starting with skin allografts as an initial proof of concept for its technology development, but there is no official 'pipeline' of treatments identified.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $8.3 million and include the Bailey Family Trust, Charles Crocker, Leif Eldevik and the Estate of Alan Escher.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.3% from 2020 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing number of patients choosing organ transplants and faster approval of innovative products.However, the lack of donor organs and the high cost of transplant procedures combined with an uncertain reimbursement environment may hinder further growth prospects.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Sanofi Genzyme (SNY)

Accord Healthcare

Novartis (NVS)

Mylan Laboratories (MYL)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals (OTC:VOXPY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Financial Status

Aditx’s recent financial results are typical of pre-clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant G&A and R&D expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past one and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $32,977 in cash and $2.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Aditx intends to raise $10.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its 1.9 million units of common stock and one warrant per share, at a proposed price of $5.50 per unit.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for some amount of investor support for life science IPOs, so the absence of this element is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $53.3 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use these net proceeds for clinical studies, for product development expenses, for the repayment of debt, to pay a licensing fee to Loma Linda University, and for offering expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Dawson James Securities.

Commentary

Aditx is seeking public investment to fund further development its in-licensed IP for anti-rejection purposes.

The company previously attempted to raise funding through Regulation A offerings throughout 2018, but ultimately withdrew that offering.

The market opportunity for immunosuppressant drugs is moderately large and projected to grow at a rather slow rate of growth in the coming years.

There are major firms involved in providing drugs, so ADTX has significant competition in the marketplace.

Management has disclosed no commercial or development collaborations.

Given ADTX’ pre-clinical stage of development and low capitalization, the IPO would be an ultra-high-risk proposition.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

