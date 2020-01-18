Blinded By The Dividend-Paying Light: Beware Of Washington Prime's 'Sucker Yield'

The company is running out of levers and of course the last lever (also the cheapest way to retain capital) is to reduce the dividend.

As many know, Louis Conforti, the CEO of Washington Prime Group (WPG), is one of the most flamboyant REIT execs who frequently uses rock bands in his investor messaging. For example, he once said,

“One thing was and continues to remain certain, status quo is not acceptable. The late musician Frank Zappa stated, without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.”

Conforti also appears to have Queen on his iTunes list as he explained,

“It is this disavowal of the status quo along with the tenant fiscal responsibility and operating efficacy, which continue to differentiate our company and importantly provide today's Queen-themed commentary…Announcing, ‘We are the Champions’ may be a tad bit premature when it comes to releasing former department stores.”

That British band Queen was big back in the 1970s and 1980s, where it gained a lifelong following that still has it touring today. (If you’re going to be in Japan on January 25, 26, 28 or 30, you can get your tickets here.)

Yet, with all due respect to both the iconic band and the equally colorful Conforti, I’ve got someone else’s song stuck in my head right now: A someone who can keep up with Queen and then some.

By that, I mean Bruce Springsteen, aka The Boss.

Also a 1970s starter, you no doubt know more than one of his songs. There’s his “Born in the U.S.A.” His “Dancing in the Dark.”

And his “Blinded by the Light.”

That’s the one that comes to mind every time I so much as think about Washington Prime, much less look at its numbers. Put simply, there’s very solid reason to stay away from this mall REIT.

Photo Source

Signs That Need No Interpretation

It isn’t always easy to know exactly what singers and artists actually mean with what they produce. So any and all hardcore Springsteen fans out there, please don’t hold it against me in interpreting “Blinded by the Light” the way that I am.

The saying does seem fairly self explanatory, however. It’s the state of being so enamored by something that you can’t see straight and therefore don’t react appropriately.

Perhaps something like a big, fat, juicy dividend yield.

As I’m writing this, Washington Prime is showing a stock price of $3.72 with a dividend yield of 26.74%. In case you weren’t aware, that second figure is incredibly high. Well let me put it bluntly, it’s a sucker yield.

Frankly, there’s no excuse for it.

There are times when a dividend-paying company – particularly a REIT like Washington Prime is – can offer a 7% yield in a safe manner. There are times when a REIT can offer an 8% or even 9% yield without breaking the bank.

But I can’t think of a single example of a dividend-paying company – REIT or otherwise – that could sustain something over 20% for too long.

What I’m trying to say is that Washington Prime is geared up for a dividend cut this year.

A CBL Harbinger

I’ve heard people say that “any possible dividend cuts are priced in” to Washington Prime’s intensely-devalued share price. It can’t really go much lower, the argument seems to say. Therefore, you’re not taking any real chances by buying it up and taking your cut of that sweet, sweet dividend yield.

But that’s wrong thinking, if there ever was one. I actually can’t stress how wrong that thinking is.

Now, those who are bound and determined to believe otherwise are going to believe otherwise. But for those more open to the idea of protecting their portfolios, I need to mention CBL & Associates (CBL).

That was the mall REIT that far too many analysts and investors alike piled into last year under the same assumption: That a dividend cut already was priced in. Yet when the company announced late on Dec. 2, 2019, that it was suspending all dividends through 2020… even the preferred issues… ouch!

You’d better believe that already depressed stock dropped some more.

For that matter, so did Washington Prime’s shares. Because enough investors recognized that its days were numbered too.

I’m not saying the two companies are exactly similar and therefore will turn out exactly the same. But here’s what I told my Seeking Alpha readers back then:

Once a certain point is reached, there are few catalysts that can save a truly deteriorating company.

Always do your own due diligence. And if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Now is not the time to become the hero when it comes to high-yielding REITs.

It’s the time to run.

A Textbook “Sucker Yield”

We consider Washington Prime a “textbook” example of a sucker yield in which the dividend cannot be supported by normalized cash flows or what we refer is Adjusted Funds from Operation (or AFFO):

Source

The numbers simply do not add up. While Washington Prime has done an excellent job of keeping the dividend intact, it appears that the days are numbered because the company will not be able to payout $.25 per quarter in dividends.

In the latest quarter (Q3-19) the company generated Funds from Operations (or FFO) per share of $.28 and reaffirmed its 2019 guidance of $1.20 per share at the midpoint. On the surface, using the GAAP metric, or FFO, the dividend is covered with a payout ratio of 83%

However, upon closer inspection, the likelihood of a dividend cut is highly likely, based upon AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations, metrics.

While AFFO is certainly subjective, because it’s non-GAAP and due to Washington Prime’s lumpy redevelopment spending, we have modeled 2020 AFFO per share to be between $.65 t0 $.75 per share.

Keep in mind, FFO looks more promising at $1.10 per share (analyst consensus). However, the company has done some terrific financial engineering to keep the dividend afloat (more on that below). Let’s provide a few examples to support our “sucker yield” thesis:

Dividend not Sustainable: Shares are trading at an implied cap rate of 10% and the company has done a good of keeping the dividend afloat by selling net lease properties to Four Corners (FCPT) and monetizing land under certain mall assets (sale leaseback). However, these sales are not sustainable, and the core business is deteriorating (cut same store NOI guidance). Cost of Capital is Higher: S&P Global Ratings cut Washington Prime’s issuer credit rating to BB- from BB, citing continued deterioration of its operating performance. The company has taken on more leverage over the last two years and its cost of capital signals that the moat is shrinking. Earnings Get Worse: Consensus numbers are getting worse and FFO is forecasted to decline by 20% in 2020. Reported Q3-19 Tier One comparable net operating income of -8.8% year-over-year. The company is running out of levers and of course the last lever (also the cheapest way to retain capital) is to reduce the dividend.

At least one thing is clear, that Mr. Market agrees with this “sucker yield” thesis, and so the real question is not “if” the dividend will be cut, but “when.” The writing is on the wall, and while we agree that there's value to the overall portfolio, we would never acknowledge that a dividend cut is priced into the shares.

We believe that the company should cut the dividend by 60% to 70%, and that would equate to a yield of around 10%. That provides the company with a 30% to 40% payout ratio, so it can prepare for the next round of store closures (and we believe they are coming, sooner than later).

Simply put, the company cannot keep “grinding it out” by selling off assets just to keep the dividend above water.

Enough already!

The day is near, and we also are fans of Queen, and this means that we should sit back and enjoy the music, because we believe that eventually it won’t be all that bad when “Another One Bites The Dust.” By reducing the dividend, we believe there's a good chances that "Grinding It Out 2.0" could allow the Simon (SPG) spin to move closer to the goal (also Queen-inspired) of being "We Are The Champions."

Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.