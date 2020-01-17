The Market Stars Are Aligning (Technically Speaking For 1/13-1/17)

Most other areas of the economy are in good shape.

There continues to be weakness in the industrial sector, caused by trade issues.

The first part of my Friday column is devoted to an overview of the US economy using the methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which is designed to spot recessions 6-12 months before they develop. Economic indicators are divided into long-leading, leading, and coincidental. You can learn more about this methodology here.

Long-leading indicators

The corporate revenue outlook is still positive. From Factset (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q4 2019 is 2.6%. If 2.6% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q2 2016 (-0.2%). For S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenue outside the U.S., the estimated revenue decline is -0.7%. For S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenue inside the U.S., the estimated revenue growth rate is 3.8%. Eight sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care, Utilities, and Communication Services sectors. Three sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials and Energy sectors.

While slowing, gross revenue is still projected to increase. Growth is tilted towards domestic companies; most sectors should see growth save for those with exposure to natural resources.

The net income (earnings picture) is mixed (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline for Q4 2019 is -2.0%. If -2.0% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported four straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q3 2015 through Q2 2016. For S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenue outside the U.S., the estimated earnings decline is -5.3%. For S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenue inside the U.S., the estimated earnings growth rate is 0.0%. Five sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Utilities and Financials sectors. Six sectors are projected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Materials sectors.

I'm less concerned about the earnings decline for several reasons. First, it's not broad-based; it's more prevalent in companies with international exposure. Trade sanction issues are also playing into this (see the drop in international companies and those in the basic materials sector). Third, we're at the tail end of seeing tough comparisons from recent tax cuts.

Finally, financial stress is low: Several Federal Reserve Banks have measures of financial stress; above are three -- one from the St. Louis Fed and two from the Chicago Fed. All are at low levels.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: the overall data here is largely positive. While earnings are down, revenue is increasing. The earnings slowdown is not that deep nor is it wide. Financial stress is minimal.

Leading Indicators

Industrial indicators are the primary area of concern. The trade war negatively impacted executive sentiment, making them more conservative on equipment spending. New orders for industrial durable goods have been trending sideways for the last two years. This has depressed the weekly hours worked by manufacturing employees:

This has caused a depressed industrial production, a coincidental indicator.

Other leading indicators, however, are positive. Let's start with the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims: After trending higher at the end of last year, it has now moved back to very low territory, indicating a very healthy labor market.

The stock market is near an all-time high and the Treasury curve has "uninverted:" Finally, the housing market is in very good shape. Fed Governor Bowman explained as much in a speech this week (emphasis added):

The most recent housing data have been encouraging: Both new and existing home sales moved up strongly in the second half of 2019, and traffic of prospective buyers in new homes for sale and expected sales within the next six months have approached all-time highs. Permits for new residential construction, which had been sluggish early last year, recently moved up to highs for this expansion. In all, the national indicators suggest a positive growth outlook for the housing sector over the next several quarters.

I would add that 15 and 30-year mortgages are low, encouraging borrowing.

Leading indicators conclusion: as has been the case for most of last year, industrial activity remains soft due to heightened trade tensions. Other leading indicators point towards continued expansion: housing is expanding, the labor market is strong, and financial markets are trading with expectations of continued growth.

Coincidental Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest retail sales report. But rather than focus on monthly numbers, I use 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages to eliminate the noise:

Data from the St. Louis Fed; author's calculations

There is no clear direction in the above data. The 3-month average (in blue) dropped sharply at the end of last year but rebounded last month. The 6-month average (in orange) is still moving lower but the 12-month MA (in gray) is moving higher.

Given the underlying strength of the labor market and high level of consumer confidence, I'd err on the side of continued retail sales expansion.

As I noted last week, the labor market is still very strong. Earnings are rising as well. Industrial production remains the main laggard.

Coincidental indicators are largely positive. The only area of weakness is industrial production.

The possibility of a recession is low. There is weakness in some sectors -- basic materials, energy, and industrials. But this is trade war-related. Outside of those issues, earnings are OK. Other indicators are pointing towards continued expansion: credit is available; the housing market is strong; the labor market is tight.

US Market Activity

Let's start with this week's performance tables: This was a good week for the markets. Transports led the pack followed by small and micro-caps. The SPY was up almost 2%. The only drawback is that the long end of the Treasury market was only off marginally. Ideally, we'd like to see more money flow out of the Treasury market under the theory that it's flowing into equities.

9/10 sectors were up; only energy was down. The composition of the index performance is modestly bearish. Utilities led the way higher. But tech and communication services were numbers two and three. Real estate and basic materials round out the top five sectors

All week long, I've noted that the underlying trends of the major equity indexes are positive. On Wednesday, I noted that the moving average profile for all the indexes was very positive. Yesterday, I observed that the SPY looked good in multiple time frames.

I want to close out the week by looking at four weekly charts, which confirm the bullish tone in the markets. The SPY broke through the 300 level in the 4Q19 and has continued to move higher since. Mid-caps are making new highs. This week, the index posted an incredibly strong bar. Small-caps are right below a high. Finally, micro-caps have broken through short-term resistance and are headed toward levels from the double-tops of 2018.

This is a great way to end the week: the markets are looking really good. Multiple indexes are moving higher with most setting new highs.

