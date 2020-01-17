Alcoa May Be Bottoming Out, But Management Still Has A Lot To Do To Improve Costs

Alcoa shares do look undervalued, and 2020 should market a bottom for revenue and EBITDA, but a lot of things have to go right for Alcoa to prosper.

Management has made some meaningful portfolio transformation steps, including the sale of a waste management facility, but there's a lot of work left to do to improve the cost structure.

Despite liking management’s portfolio transformation plan, I wasn’t very bullish on Alcoa (AA) in late October, and my primary concerns – that the company is too high up on the cost curve and can do nothing about global overproduction – have come home to roost again, with management forecasting a “balanced” market for alumina in 2020, but an oversupplied aluminum market.

These shares still look undervalued relative to my expectations, but even after a 15% or so drop from that last article, I’m still not keen to own the shares. My basic approach on commodities is that you find the better opportunities in situations where there is a supply bottleneck that will take time to work out and/or where the supplier has a cost advantage. Neither really applies to Alcoa, and while I think further capacity curtailments, closures, and/or sales can improve the long-term viability of the business, I’m just not keen on trying to wring performance out of this name.

Tough Conditions Across The Business

Weak realized pricing once again undermined Alcoa’s performance, though the results were mixed relative to expectations. Revenue was about 2% worse than expected, but good cost control in Aluminum helped drive a final EBITDA figure about 7% better than expected.

Revenue declined 27% yoy and 5% qoq, with significant declines across the business. Aluminum revenue fell 22% on double-digit declines in shipments and pricing, while Alumina revenue fell 38% as a sharp decline in realized prices (down 39% / down 10%) offset some modest growth in third-party shipments. Revenue from the bauxite operations declined 4% yoy on stable pricing, but it’s worth remembering that third-party sales are only about 20% of this segment.

Overall gross margin declined more than three points and EBITDA declined about 55% yoy and 11% qoq, leading to the worst adjusted quarterly EBITDA margin in three years.

Aluminum reversed a year-ago loss, helped by better results in Flat-rolled, where EBITDA per tonne improved about 68% yoy and 188% qoq. Energy also improved, while Primary remains weak – the $47/tonne EBITDA reversed a year-ago loss, but it is still well below the levels of two or three years ago. Overall unit costs (ex-alumina) seem to have declined by almost 10% this quarter, which I regard as a strong result.

Alumina was weak, with EBITDA down 81% yoy and 40% qoq, pushing EBITDA margin into the low teens, but still a little better than expected. Bauxite was weaker than expected, despite 20% EBITDA growth, as overall shipments were lower than expected.

An Uninspiring Outlook For 2020

Given improving smelter margins and other progress on the cost side, I think fourth quarter earnings in isolation would have satisfied most investors. Of course, that’s not the way the Street works, and management’s market outlook for 2020 erased any positive sentiment on the cost side.

Management’s outlook for pricing in Q1 was weaker across the board (bauxite, alumina, and rolled products). In addition, Alcoa expects a robust bauxite surplus next year, with increasing supply from Guinea and Australia. Management expects a more balanced outlook for alumina (between a deficit of 0.1Mmt and a surplus of 0.7Mmt), driven by increased smelter demand in China. Finally, the outlook for aluminum shifts to a market surplus of 0.6Mmt to 1.0Mmt on smelter restarts and global demand growth (1.4% to 2.4%) that could prove optimistic absent stronger signs of a recovery in Europe and the U.S..

Portfolio Management Continues, And Should Drive Some Value Over Time

During the quarter, Alcoa announced two significant portfolio transformation events. The first was the permanent closure of the already-curtailed Port Comfort alumina refinery. While this facility will still require over $100M in cash outlays over the next five years, it makes sense to shutter this inefficient operation.

Alcoa also announced the sale of a waste treatment facility in Arkansas to Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) for $200 million and a potential $50 million earn-out. This is a good step toward management’s longer-term goal of up to $1B in non-core asset sales.

Overall, I like what management is trying to do – sell valuable non-core assets to help reduce the debt and pension overhang, and sell or shutter inefficient or under-earning assets that don’t offer long-term strategy value. As a reminder, Alcoa is fairly competitive in the alumina market (in the top third on the cost curve), but not in aluminum, and management is considering divesting as much as half of its aluminum smelting capacity to improve its position on the cost curve. Given the willingness of Chinese producers to accept low returns, there’s really no other choice for Alcoa but to put itself in the best possible cost position.

The Outlook

I believe 2020 could be the bottom for Alcoa, but I’m still only modeling low single-digit long-term revenue growth (below the growth rates I expect for global GDP growth, industrial production, and fixed asset investment). I do believe that management’s portfolio restructuring can put the company in a position where it can earn mid-single-digit FCF margins, but that is a few years off and the prospective returns still aren’t all that compelling from a cash flow perspective.

I likewise expect 2020 to be the nadir for EBITDA, and I believe EBITDA could rebound strongly (a mid-teens CAGR over the next five years) as the company improves its cost position through portfolio optimization. I’m also expecting a mid-single-digit CAGR for aluminum and alumina prices over that time, though, as current prices are below the long-term trend. If I apply a 4.5x multiple to my 2022 EBITDA estimate and discount back two years at a double-digit discount rate, I get a fair value of about $22.

The Bottom Line

It is entirely possible that Alcoa is 20% undervalued now, if not more, but a great deal rides on global aluminum prices, responsible production in China, and Alcoa’s ability to hit its divestment goals and push its aluminum business into the top third of the global cost curve. I don’t want to minimize the potential of these shares if things work out right, but this is a tough industry in which to prosper. I think aggressive investors may want to investigate on the basis of this potentially being the bottom of the Alcoa story, but it’s a high-risk call at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.