Dexcom Can Exceed Market's Expectations Again In 2020, And Beyond

The sky seems to be the limit for this company. There is confusion, however, around share price valuation which investors can take advantage of.

Dexcom is working towards a comprehensive "artificial pancreas" solution for Type 1 diabetics but is looking to expand into Type 2, pre-diabetics, obesity, pregnancy, and hospital settings.

The price at time of writing is still higher at $234. Bizarrely the share price dropped on publication of latest expectations.

Dexcom posted FY19 sales expectations on Monday and they are even better than the company forecast in Q3 at $1.47bn - a 42% year-on-year increase.

Investment Thesis

In my last note on Dexcom (DXCM) back in October I suggested that the company could be a little overvalued at a price of $153. It turns out I was well wide of the mark. The price has since risen to $234 at the time of writing and the case for further upside potential is a strong one, in my (revised) view.

In my defence, I did suggest that investors paid close attention to the company's Q3 results, which were explosive. Dexcom blew the market away, growing revenues by 49% year-on-year to $396.3m, upping its forecast for full year sales to between $1.425-1.45bn and smashing analyst expectations by delivering EPS of $0.5 (Source: Seeking Alpha).

In response, the market quickly woke up to the potential of Dexcom's integrated continuous glucose monitoring devices ("iCGMs"). The stock rose by 30% on the day Q319 earnings were released and has kept growing, reaching an all-time high of $240 on January 10th.

Much has been made of the impact that technology can have on the healthcare industry but to date few innovations have managed to successfully integrate themselves into the day-to-day lives of patients or to have an affect on overall patient outcomes.

Dexcom's flagship product appears to be doing just that however. The G6 was authorised by the FDA in March 2018 (Source: FDA). It was the first CGM device permitted by the FDA to be used alongside other compatible medical devices designed to treat diabetes. That includes automated insulin dosing systems, insulin pumps, blood glucose meters or any other devices used for glucose management, including apps and data platforms.

The G6 consists of a transmitter which runs an algorithm recording data from a sensor inserted under the skin, and transmits data to a patients' compatible mobile device - which could be an iPhone, app, wearable device e.g. Apple Watch - or Dexcom's dedicated cloud-based data analytics and reporting software CLARITY.

The overall package delivers continuous glucose monitoring data to patients every five minutes as well as customizable alerts and alarms, and data sharing capabilities, helping Type 1 and 2 diabetes sufferers maintain glycemic control either by injecting themselves or by using an automated subcutaneous insulin pump.

The G6 is a significant step towards the development of the "artificial pancreas". It eliminates the need to use painful and inaccurate fingersticks to determine glucose levels and when coupled with a pump, can provide an all-in-one fully automated solution that can significantly impact the day-to-day lives of diabetes sufferers.

During the Q319 earnings call (Source: Seeking Alpha) in October, management revealed results from a three-year study which demonstrate the efficacy of their product. Dexcom GCMs paired with pumps or insulin pens increase time in range - when glucose levels are neither too high, which causes hyperglycemia, nor too low, causing hypoglycemia - by more than 20%. This translates as more than 5 hours per day of improved glycemic control.

Most importantly both physicians and patients seem to have embraced Dexcom's products hence the significant uplift in sales. So much so that one cloud on Dexcom's horizon will be keeping up with product demand, despite doubling its production capacity in 2019. No matter, the company informed analysts on the Q319 call that it expects to double production again by the middle of 2020.

Financial results prove that Dexcom has been ahead of the market when understanding the desire for and impact of its products. But has the market now caught up in terms of how it values the company today?

Based on the response to Monday's Q4 earnings forecast, it could be argued that the market thinks it has. Despite the encouraging uplift in sales expectations for Q419 to $457m and for full year to $1.47bn - a 42% year-on-year improvement - Dexcom's share price bizarrely fell on the news, dropping to $234.

This could imply that the market has placed a ceiling on Dexcom's growth potential. This idea is supported if we look at recent analyst's price forecasts. According to Nasdaq, despite the majority of analysts making Dexcom a strong buy, price targets for the stock stand at an average of just $225, with a high of $255 and a low of $189.

Analyst price targets for Dexcom stock. Source: Nasdaq

To my (albeit changed) mind the impressive recent progress could be only the start for Dexcom. Thinking about the long term, Dexcom is potentially at the forefront of a revolution not only in diabetes monitoring but monitoring across nearly all aspects of health. The company can prove that continuous monitoring improves patient outcomes, providing access to (almost) real time data, actionable advice, and the ability to share information with doctors, hospitals and physicians.

As a leader in its field Dexcom can shape the future of the much-hyped but still nascent "techmanity" industry. Helping humans live longer and healthier has been estimated as a $600bn investment opportunity by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Source: Trustnet).

I see plenty of upside in Dexcom's share price provided it can execute on its stated strategy, keep up with demand, keep developing new and more innovative products, and continue to prove the safety and efficacy of its products.

In the rest of this article I will explore the outlook for the company during the rest of 2020 and over the longer term and try to understand why analysts are not valuing the stock higher.

Could Dexcom Become The Apple Of Healthcare?

This may be a bold statement for a company with a market cap of just $21bn that became profitable on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in Q319 for the first time in its history. But there are similarities between the two companies that I believe are worth highlighting.

First of all, Dexcom is a technology company that is ahead of its time. The company is addressing a market with potential that consumers are only just starting to become aware of and embrace.

In the early 2000's, Apple's (AAPL) smartphones and applications unlocked a world of new opportunities for its users, allowing them to outsource onerous tasks to new technologies, using alerts, alarms and analytics that gave them fresh, valuable insight and freed up more time for them to go about their daily business.

Dexcom's products do similar but within the field of healthcare. Diabetics can now outsource their glucose monitoring tasks to technology, freeing them up to focus their attention elsewhere.

Secondly, the way Dexcom iterates and releases new products bears an uncanny similarity to the way Apple releases new and improved versions of its flagship iPhone.

Hot on the heels of the G6 iCGM, the G7 is due for limited release sometime in mid to late 2020, with the full commercial launch slated for 2021 (Source: Glu). The G7 is expected to deliver a host of new features, longer sensor life, and a more efficient, smaller transmitter. Like Apple in the "noughties", Dexcom is in the advantageous position of releasing new and enhanced features that anticipate the needs of its user base, creating a strong sense of goodwill towards the company.

Thirdly, like Apple Dexcom is not the cheapest solution on the marketplace, but customers seem to favour its products over its rivals due to the quality of Dexcom's design, features, and reputation.

The cost of Abbott's Freestyle Libre (Dexcom's biggest direct rival) comes in at around $1,560 per annum, whilst Dexcom devices cost nearly twice as much - between $2,500 - $2600 (Source: "IBD"). Although Dexcom's revenues are still mostly driven by direct and distributor sales, since the product is available as part of Medicare Part B a growing proportion of customers will not have to pay full price anyway. A recent tie-up with Walgreens has also made it possible for customers to fill their prescriptions for Dexcom products at any of Walgreens 9,200 country-wide stores (Source: BusinessWire).

Fourthly, like Apple, Dexcom can expect to drive recurring revenues from its users.

To my knowledge Dexcom products are not yet available on a subscription basis (although this seems a logical next step), but patients who opt for Dexcom products will need to regularly purchase new sensors (each sensor lasts 10 days on average) and transmitters (batteries last around 6 months), and are likely to want to upgrade to the latest product iterations as and when they are released.

Fifthly, data capture is a potentially lucrative revenue stream that Dexcom can explore. Like Apple, Dexcom has unparalleled access to its user's data. The company will need to exercise extreme caution over what data it chooses to capture and potentially monetise. However Electronic Health Records ("EHR") is a market that is currently fragmented and out of touch with the demands of modern medicine and Dexcom can act as a go-between for patients, doctors and hospitals.

Besides this opportunity Dexcom is in an advantageous position to partner with other service providers and update users about their products and services. Diabetic diets, recipe suggestions, and food ordering for example. Money off coupons for local gyms. Flash messages about health bars opening close to a user's daily jogging route, and so on. Dexcom can potentially become a virtual personal health coach to each and every one of its users, tailoring its messaging to the specific needs of every user based around their daily habits.

Finally (I will stop at six but could go on!), it is likely that the market for holistic health monitoring will keep growing. Just as the iPhone began as a niche product for tech enthusiasts before achieving mass market penetration, Dexcom's products can shift focus from Type-1 diabetics to anybody who wants to have a better understanding of their health. As Dexcom's products become less obtrusive and more efficient, they may well no longer be seen as a solution for diabetes, but as more of a lifestyle product that keeps users continuously informed about the state of their health.

This market has proven difficult to crack, with Apple Health, Fitbit and others failing to translate dominance in technology to dominance in healthcare. This may be due to the complex network of relationships and requirements that exist within the healthcare industry, handing a Dexcom a clear competitive advantage.

Dexcom, Apple performance vs S&P 1-year chart. Source: TradingView

Now let's examine the current (and future) market in more detail.

Dexcom's Addressable Market Can Keep Growing

According to WHO figures an estimated 442m adults were living with diabetes in 2014. That's around 8.5% of the population, or nearly one in ten people worldwide. Diabetes was responsible for 1.5m deaths in 2012, whilst higher-than-optimal blood glucose levels caused 2.2m deaths.

The WHO estimates the global economic cost of diabetes in terms of lost GDP will total $1.7 trillion between 2011-2030, with $900bn of this figure occurring in high-income countries. By 2045, some 629m people will suffer from either Type 1 or 2 diabetes (Source: Dexcom 2018 Annual Report).

In the US, where Dexcom makes roughly 80% of its sales (Source: MedTechDive), 30.3m people were affected by Diabetes, with one in every four healthcare dollars spent on treating the disease. Direct and indirect medical costs associated with the disease came in at $327bn in 2017 - a roughly 26% increase since 2012.

Dexcom's products are primarily focused on patients with Type-1 diabetes (around 1.3m people in 2012, with 40,000 new diagnoses each year). CGM adoption amongst US patients is estimated at around 25%-30%. The company does not break down its product sales for investors, but for context Abbott says that around 1.5m people (Source: Abbott Newsroom) are currently using the Freestyle Libre device worldwide. Abbott announced global sales revenues of $43m for Q219 (Source: mobihealthnews).

Dexcom would appear to be ahead of its rival, then, recording sales of $308.8m in the US and $87.5 overseas in Q319 alone.

What will really excite investors in my view is the untapped market potential of Type-2 diabetes sufferers in the medium term, and over the longer term, the healthcare industry as a whole.

27.8m people suffered from Type 2 diabetes in 2012 and the disease is becoming more prevalent, particularly amongst obese children. In 2016 around 18.5% of children aged between 2-19 - some 13.7m - were obese. Outpatient visits due to diabetes have increased 48% since 2012 to 22.2m visits in 2017, whilst in-patient hospitalisations totalled 40.3m days.

Dexcom management - rightly, in my view - believe that the convenience of their devices over fingersticks and other diabetic focused treatments can increase time in range ("tir") and significantly reduce instances of hypo or hyperglycemia and therefore reduce the burden on hospitals.

Physicians are clearly in agreement, and are therefore more likely to prescribe Dexcom devices to their patients in order to keep them out of hospital and make it easier for them to manage their disease. It is a far cheaper and more convenient solution to the problem the condition of diabetes - however severe - both for the end-user, physician, and hospital.

Dexcom device users can be shown, for example, how their diet affects their blood sugar levels, and encouraged to lead a healthier lifestyle via apps with analytics and gamification components. Physician visits can therefore be reduced. Provided the technology is reliable, it is simply easier and cheaper for all parties to automate diabetes management.

If we can come to this conclusion about diabetes, then why not other diseases? Dexcom management are excited about pregnant women using Dexcom devices, obese children, and people who are hospitalised and need round-the-clock monitoring. Looking further ahead, there is a market for the "worried well" - people who are concerned about declining health and who believe in detecting signs of ill-health early, on the assumption that prevention is better than cure.

Health optimisation can also fall within Dexcom's addressable market. Athletes who want to measure their fitness levels in real time, gym users, anybody with a health target in mind can benefit from continuous health monitoring. The more the technology progresses, the greater the levels of interactivity, the more the total addressable market grows.

Can Dexcom realistically achieve such lofty goals? Let's look at current financials and see where the company can get to if it continues its current progress.

Company Financials

Dexcom management anticipate total revenue for 2020 to be in the range of $1.725 - $1.775bn for FY2020 - year-on-year growth of between 17-20%.

In Q319 cost of sales ($149m) represented 38% of total revenues, whilst total operating expenses ($191m) represented 48% of revenues. Net profits were $45.8m giving a net profit margin of 11.6%.

Management say that they are in the midst of a restructuring plan that will outsource certain of its operations to the Philippines which will allow them to reduce its total full-time workforce by 13%, thereby reducing its operating costs significantly.

The CGM market has been estimated to be worth an estimated $4.9bn by the end of 2024 growing at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2018 and 2024 (Source: Allied Market Research), therefore I will assume there is little danger of market saturation.

If we average revenue growth out using 2019's estimated 42% growth and the higher end of 2020's estimated growth (let's say 20%) to be 31.5% per annum between 2021 and 2025, by my calculation this could see Dexcom grow revenues beyond $6bn by end of year 2025 and deliver operating income of more than $1.6bn (assuming cost of sales to be around 35% and total operating expenses of 41%). Based on my DCF calculations, the current fair value price for Dexcom significantly more than its current share price.

This is a highly optimistic scenario but personally I do believe it is possible, if unlikely. A recent excellent piece in SA sets a 5-year target price for Dexcom of $410 per share - revised upward from $318. I would be inclined to agree that the share price could climb this high if current progress is maintained. My own (best case scenario) calculations put the figure even higher.

As at the conclusion of Q319 Dexcom had a cash position of $1.4bn and a favourable debt structure. The company has entered into a 5-year $200m revolving credit agreement with the option to increase by a further $300m if necessary. The company has issued around $1bn of convertible notes on favourable terms with interest rates of just 0.75%. As such, it is unlikely that Dexcom will need to dilute investors by returning to the market for fresh funds.

By my calculation the PE ratio of the stock is around 165x which is clearly high and perhaps that is the reason that analysts are cautious about raising their expectations for Dexcom too high.

The company has only recently become profitable, after all. Perhaps analysts are expecting the market to plateau and have concerns about Dexcom's ability to meet production targets or generate the necessary approvals it requires from the FDA in order to release the G7 product. Perhaps recent technical glitches experienced by some Dexcom products have caused the market to rethink whether Dexcom is truly ready to meet expectations.

Whatever the reason, in my view analysts are underestimating the size of the addressable market and too sceptical about Dexcom's ability to continue to grow rapidly. 17% forecast growth in 2020 is certainly less than 2019 but with more innovations in the pipeline a growth spike in the medium to long term is quite likely I believe.

Conclusion: Analysts May Be Cautious But Dexcom Can Continue To Beat Expectations In The Short Term, Whilst Long-Term Potential Is Exciting

To conclude this piece, throughout I have argued that Dexcom has strong growth potential and I will stick to this argument. The health technology market is one of the very few underexploited markets in the world today and few companies are making better progress within it than Dexcom.

The ambitious management team are canny and have the ability to deliver the "artificial pancreas" solution that would represent a high-water mark for the use of technology within the healthcare industry, in my view.

The company has plenty of potential pump partners and may be able to "bully" the market somewhat, dictating the rules of the game as an Apple or Google does within the smartphone / online markets. Indeed, it is worth pointing out that Dexcom is actively working with Verily Life Sciences, Alphabet Inc.'s own Health Technology play, who are a research and development collaboration partner to Dexcom.

To temper expectations, I see 2020 as a year of steady growth rather than another breakthrough year. My estimate is that the stock price will reach $300 or beyond by the year end barring any significant adverse event such as a technology failure, issue with FDA or medicare approval, production shortfall or problem migrating customer service overseas.

2020 represents an excellent opportunity for the company to reduce operating, R&D and staffing costs, thereby increasing profit margins whilst creating a robust and scalable internal infrastructure that is ready for the challenges ahead.

I am of the opinion that the company can really make an impression on the global stage. Dexcom also represents an attractive acquisition target for a major pharma or tech concern. I have been wrong before, but I am backing Dexcom to deliver as the target market grows and grows and the technology continues to improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.