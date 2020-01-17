MongoDB: Riding The Data Wave

The success of MongoDB will be largely dependent on their ability to succeed as a best of breed NoSQL database vendor as cloud computing vendors introduce the same services.

MongoDB is moderately valued given its high growth rate, large addressable market and potential for high profit margins.

MongoDB’s opensource approach has allowed them to grow rapidly but they need to monetize users in the face of rising competition from cloud computing vendors.

MongoDB (MDB) is a database software company which is benefiting from the growth in unstructured data and leading the growth in non-relational databases. Despite MongoDB's recent rise in share price, its current valuation is modest given its strong position in a large and attractive market.

Market

There has been an explosion in the growth of data in recent years with this growth being dominated by unstructured data. Unstructured data is currently growing at a rate of 26.8% annually compared to structured data which is growing at rate of 19.6% annually.

Figure 1: Growth in Data

(source: m-files)

Unstructured data refers to any data which despite possibly having internal structure is not structured via pre-defined data models or schema. Unstructured data includes formats like audio, video and social media postings and is often stored in non-relational database like NoSQL. Structured data is suitable for storage in a traditional database (rows and columns) and is normally stored in relational databases.

Mature analytics tools exist for structured data, but analytics tools for mining unstructured data are nascent. Improved data analytics tools for unstructured data will help to increase the value of this data and encourage companies to ensure they are collecting and storing as much of it as possible. Unstructured data analytics tools are designed to analyze information that doesn't have a pre-defined model and include tools like natural language processing.

Table 1: Structured Data Versus Unstructured Data

(source: Adapted by author from igneous)

Unstructured data is typically stored in NoSQL databases which can take a variety of forms, including:

Document databases (designed for storing, retrieving and managing document-oriented information)

Graph stores (graph structure with nodes and edges used to store data, similar to a document database with relationships between documents)

Key-value stores (similar to a dictionary or hash table, an array of keys maps to the data)

Wide-column stores (data is stored in a table of rows and columns but unlike relational databases the name and format of the columns can change from row to row)

Unstructured data can also be stored in multimodel databases which incorporate multiple database structures in the one package.

Figure 2: Multimodel Database

(source: Created by author)

Some of the potential advantages of NoSQL databases include:

Scalability

Performance

Dynamic Schema (structure of the database can be changed as data is added)

Auto Sharding (splitting of database into smaller, easier to manage parts)

Replication (copying of data from one server to another creating a distributed database)

Integrated caching

Common use-cases for NoSQL databases include web-scale, IoT, mobile applications, DevOps, social networking, shopping carts and recommendation engines.

Relational databases have historically dominated the database market, but they were not built to handle the volume, variety and velocity of data being generated today nor were they built to take advantage of the commodity storage and processing power available today. Common applications of relational databases include ERP, CRM and ecommerce. Relational databases are tabular, highly dependent on pre-defined data definitions and usually scale vertically (a single server has to host the entire database to ensure acceptable performance). As a result, relational databases can be expensive, difficult to scale and have a relatively small number of failure points. The solution to support rapidly growing applications is to scale horizontally, by adding servers instead of concentrating more capacity in a single server. Organizations are now turning to scale-out architectures using open software technologies, commodity servers and cloud computing instead of large monolithic servers and storage infrastructure.

Figure 3: Data Structure and Database Type

(source: Created by author)

According to IDC, the worldwide database software market, which it refers to as structured data management software, was $44.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $61.3 billion in 2020, representing an 8% compound annual growth rate. Despite the rapid growth in unstructured data and the increasing importance of non-relational databases, IDC forecasts that relational databases will still account for 80% of the total operational database market in 2022.

Database management systems (DBMS) cloud services were 23.3% of the DBMS market in 2018, excluding DBMS licenses hosted in the cloud. In 2017 cloud DBMS accounted for 68% of the DBMS market growth with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) accounting for 75% of the growth.

MongoDB

MongoDB provides document databases using open source software and is one of the leading providers of NoSQL databases to address the requirements of unstructured data. MongoDB's software was downloaded 30 million times between 2009 and 2017 with 10 million downloads in 2017 and is frequently used for mobile apps, content management, real-time analytics and applications involving the Internet of Things, but can be a good choice for any application where there is no clear schema definition.

Figure 4: MongoDB downloads

(source: MongoDB)

MongoDB has a number of offerings, including:

Community Server - free, open source offering to encourage developer usage, familiarity and adoption of the platform.

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced - proprietary database server, advanced security, enterprise management capabilities, graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support (approximately 70% of subscription revenue).

MongoDB Atlas - cloud hosted database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes comprehensive infrastructure and management of the Community Server offering. DBaaS virtualizes the database from the application allowing the database to be run and managed independent of the application. For DBaaS vendors this provides a means of monetizing open source software. Atlas is an entry level offering which was introduced in June 2016 and should accelerate customer growth but may put pressure on margins and revenue per customer (5% of total revenue for 6 months ended July 2017).

Figure 5: MongoDB Platform

(source: MongoDB)

Functionality of the software includes:

MongoDB Enterprise Database Server - Proprietary database which stores, organizes and processes data and facilitates access and changes to the data. Enterprise Server includes advanced security features, auditing functionality and enterprise-standard authentication and authorization.

Ops Manager and Cloud Manager - Suite of management tools that allows operations teams to run, manage and configure MongoDB according to their needs (monitor system metrics, backup and restore data and automate common operational tasks).

Graphical User Interface - Allows developers and database administrators to work with the database visually. It also allows them to visualize the schema of the data and to construct ad hoc queries, which can be useful for performance tuning and debugging.

Analytics Integrations - Integrations allow data and business analysts to analyze data in applications running on the MongoDB platform using their existing business intelligence and analytics tools. Analytics integrations ensure that enterprises can efficiently extract value from applications built on the MongoDB platform.

Technical Support - Customers are provided with 24-hour technical support to ask database performance questions or troubleshoot issues.

MongoDB's platform offers high performance, horizontal scalability, flexible data schema and reliability through advanced security features and fault-tolerance. These features are helping to attract users of relational databases with approximately 30% of MongoDB's new business in 2017 resulting from the migration of applications from relational databases.

MongoDB generates revenue through term licenses and hosted as-a-service solutions. Most contracts are 1 year in length invoiced upfront with revenue recognized ratably over the term of the contract although a growing number of customers are entering multiyear subscriptions. Revenue from hosted as-a-service solutions is primarily generated on a usage basis and is billed either in arrears or paid up front. Services revenue is comprised of consulting and training services which generally result in losses and are primarily used to drive customer retention and expansion.

MongoDB's open source business model has allowed the company to scale rapidly and they now have over 16,800 customers, including half of the Global Fortune 100 in 2017. Their open source business model uses the community version as a pipeline for potential future subscribers and relies on customers converting to a paid model once they require premium support and tools.

Figure 6: Prominent MongoDB Customers

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB's growth is driven largely by its ability to expand revenue from existing customers. This is shown by the expansion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) overtime, where ARR is defined as the subscription revenue contractually expected from customers over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions. ARR excludes MongoDB Atlas, professional services and other self-service products. The fiscal year 2013 cohort increased their initial ARR from $5.3 million to $22.1 million in fiscal year 2017, representing a multiple of 4.1x.

Figure 7: MongoDB Cohort ARR

(source: MongoDB)

Although MongoDB continues to incur significant operating losses the contribution margin of new customers quickly becomes positive, indicating that as MongoDB's growth rate slows the company will become profitable. Contribution margin is defined as the ARR of subscription commitments from the customer cohort at the end of a period less the associated cost of subscription revenue and estimated allocated sales and marketing expense.

Figure 8: MongoDB 2015 Cohort Contribution Margin

(source: MongoDB)

Financial Analysis

MongoDB continues to achieve rapid revenue growth driven by an increasing number of customers and increased revenue per customer. Revenue growth has shown little sign of decline which is not surprising given the size of MongoDB's market opportunity. Revenue per customer is modest and MongoDB still has significant potential to expand the number of Global Fortune 100 customers.

Figure 9: MongoDB Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Figure 10: MongoDB Customer Numbers

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB's revenue growth has been higher than other listed database vendors since 2017 as a result of their expanding customer base and growing revenue per customer. The rise of cloud computing and non-relational databases has a large impact on relational database vendors with DBMS growth now dominated by cloud computing vendors and non-relational database vendors.

Figure 11: Database Vendor Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB's revenue growth is relatively high for its size when compared to other database vendors, but is likely to begin to decline in coming years.

Figure 12: Database Vendor Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB's revenue is dominated by subscription revenue and this percentage has been increasing over time. This relatively stable source of income holds MongoDB in good stead for the future, particularly if customers can be converted to longer-term contracts.

Figure 13: MongoDB Subscription Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB generates reasonable gross profit margins for an enterprise software company from its subscription services, although these have begun to decline in recent periods. Likely as the result of the introduction of the entry level Atlas offering in 2016 and possibly also as a result of increasing competition.

Figure 14: MongoDB Gross Profit Margin

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB has exhibited a large amount of operating leverage in the past and is now approaching positive operating profitability. This is largely the result of declining sales and marketing and research and development costs relative to revenue. This trend is likely to continue as MongoDB expands, particularly as growth begins to decline and the burden of attracting new customers eases.

Figure 15: MongoDB Operating Profit Margin

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Figure 16: MongoDB Operating Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Although MongoDB's operating profitability is still negative it is in line with other database vendors and should become positive within the next few years. This is supported by the positive contribution margin of MongoDB's customers after their first year.

Figure 17: Database Vendor Operating Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB is yet to achieve consistently positive free cash flows, although appears to be on track as the business scales. This should be expected based on the high margin nature of the business and the low capital requirements. Current negative free cash flow is largely a result of expenditures in support of future growth in the form of sales and marketing and research and development.

Figure 18: MongoDB Free Cash Flow

(source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Competitors

Competitors in the database vendor market can be broken into incumbents, cloud platforms and challengers. Incumbents are the current dominant players in the market, like Oracle (ORCL), who offer relational databases. Cloud platforms are cloud computing vendors like Amazon and Microsoft that also offer database software and services. Challengers are pure play database vendors who offer a range of non-relational database software and services.

Table 2: Database Vendors

(source: Created by author)

Incumbents

Incumbents offer proven technology with large set of features which may be important for mission critical transactional applications. This gives incumbents a strong position, particularly as relational databases are expected to continue to retain the lion's share of the database market in coming years. Incumbent players that lack a strong infrastructure-as-a-service platform though are poorly positioned to capture new applications and likely to be losers in the long run. This trend is evidenced by Teradata's (TDC) struggles since the advent of cloud computing and non-relational databases.

Cloud Platforms

Cloud service providers are able to offer a suite of SaaS solutions in addition to cloud computing, creating a compelling value proposition for customers. In exchange for reducing the number of vendors required and gaining access to applications designed to run together, database customers run the risk of being locked into a cloud vendor and paying significantly more for services which could potentially be inferior.

Challengers

Dedicated database vendors can offer best in breed technology, low costs and multi-cloud portability which helps to prevent cloud vendor lock-in.

The DBMS is typically broken into operational and analytical markets. The operational DBMS market refers to databases that are tied to a live application whereas the analytical market refers to the processing and analyzing of data imported from various sources.

Figure 19: Database Market Competitive Landscape

(source: Created by author)

Gartner assesses MongoDB as a challenger in the operational database systems market due primarily to a lack of completeness of vision. The leaders are generally large companies which offer a broader range of database types in addition to cloud computing services. MongoDB's ability to succeed against these companies will be dependent on them being able to offer best in class services and/or lower cost services.

Figure 20: Gartner Magic Quadrant Operational Database Management Systems

(source: MarkLogic)

Forrester assesses the DBaaS and Big Data NoSQL markets, drawing similar conclusions to Gartner. MongoDB is assessed as a leader in DBaaS with the other leaders also offering cloud computing services and a broader range of database types. MongoDB is assessed as having the strongest current offering in the Big Data NoSQL market but a weaker strategy than Microsoft.

DB-Engines makes an assessment of the popularity of various database vendors based on a range of metrics like mentions on websites, google search interest, frequency of technical discussions on forums like Stack Overflow and the number of job offers mentioning the database. MongoDB is one of the highest ranked databases on the website and the highest ranked document database. This indicates the broad popularity of MongoDB as a result of its opensource approach.

Figure 21: NoSQL Database Engine Rankings

(source: DB-Engines)

Table 3: DB-Engines Database Ranking

(source: Created by author using data from DB-Engines)

Stack Overflow's developer survey also indicates that MongoDB is widely used and viewed positively by users.

Figure 22: Stackoverflow Developer Survey Most Used Databases

(source: Created by author using data from Stackoverflow)

Figure 23: Stackoverflow Developer Survey Most Loved Databases

(source: Created by author using data from Stackoverflow)

Figure 24: Stackoverflow Developer Survey Most Wanted Databases

(source: Created by author using data from Stackoverflow)

Figure 25: Stackoverflow Developer Survey Most Dreaded Databases

(source: Created by author using data from Stackoverflow)

MongoDB's popularity and large pipeline of customers using the free version of the software give them a strong competitive position as it is expensive and cumbersome to migrate applications to a new database making database vendors sticky, although migration tools are improving. I believe it is also likely that many clients will continue to use pure play vendor software to avoid cloud vendor lock-in.

Valuation

MongoDB currently trades on an EV/S multiple of approximately 21.75 which may appear excessive. This ignores the reality of MongoDB's strong competitive position in a large and growing market which has inherently high profit margins and low capital requirements. I believe MongoDB is likely to maintain a double-digit growth rate for many years to come which along with high gross margins and a large amount of operating leverage justifies the current share price. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I believe MongoDB's intrinsic value is $200 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.