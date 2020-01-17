Tepper And Druckenmiller, Both Wall Street Lions, Say Today They Are Bulls Even Now

I haven't retreated, I just held my ground for now. Perhaps now isn't the time. I might retreat from betting against the market. I'll continue to build cash.

My bearish posture is about where the index is at, and on fundamental valuation. We know that the market can go up without paying any mind to value.

When two titans take a position in complete opposition to where you are headed, it's time to take stock.

Tepper and Druckenmiller Used the Metaphor of “Still Riding This Horse”

This morning on CNBC, in anecdotes quoted by Squawkbox host Joe Kernen:

David Tepper: “I like being on a horse that is running.” “We have been Long and continue that way” and is still on it. Stanley Druckenmiller got on the phone with Joe and confirmed that he too was a bull, and riding that horse. Sorry for the mixed imagery but the message is clear.

Says Druckenmiller “I revealed a very bullish posture intermediate term since October when Powell guaranteed he would not rescind the insurance cuts.”

I highly respect these individuals, and it gave me pause in my outlook of an imminent sharp but brief slide that in my mind should be imminent. This outlook depends upon valuation and the concern that we are quite oversold at this point. I still believe that it won’t take too much of a negative input causing many market participants to head for the same exit. However, my position, any trader’s position, should always be checked by new information input, as this situation illustrates.

The hosts of Squawk Box took care to indicate that Tepper did not call them to talk about the market. The hosts were talking about the NFL football team Tepper bought, and he texted Kernen to kid around with him about it. Naturally, Joe asked about the market and he gave his commentary. Tepper did not call specifically to give this commentary. Stan Druckenmiller. I understand he was contacted afterward asking for his take, as well. Take that for what it's worth. From where I sat it all seemed very candid and forthright.

Though I Value Their Take, I Have Not Yet Changed My Positioning Substantially, I Just Slowed My Lurch to the Bearish Side

I still have my Boeing (BA) CALL spread, though I lowered the strike price as the stock fell today. I'm still betting against Beyond Meat (BYND) but I lengthened the expiration date. I'm trying to spread the BYND PUTs as we speak. Before I heard these quotes this morning I intended to get shorter in the market with PUTs on the Nasdaq 100 QQQ and add to my VIX CALLs. The fact that these two trading titans are staying long does not mean they are married to that position. In fact, as soon as they hung up the phone, they are not obligated to stay long. So when you hear about what stock market maven has some position on the market or that they filed with the SEC about a particular position does not mean they still have that position. That said, Warren Buffett rarely sells out, so it does depend. Just don’t assume that hearing someone is bullish on the market in general or that they are buying oil stocks or whatever is set in stone. It's just likely that they trade with the filing requirements in mind and game that filing requirement, as not. So, I'm slowing down my lurch to the bear, but not giving up completely as yet.

The reason I have de-risked is that at 3325 on the S&P500 the market, in my opinion, has gotten too far too fast. 3300 was a top for the majority of market commentators until December. Of course, now most of them have quietly raised their estimates. Even though this position is a bit arbitrary I'm not so anxious to break my spreads and close out the short positions. So I'm choosing a middle way, keeping what I have and lengthening the expiration dates. I'm holding back on opening new positions and only adding to my current long-term investments and long-term speculations.

No Need to Press My Luck

The way I see it, there are more than 11 months left to 2020. Why do I have to press my luck at this point? I feel that I have to defer to these sages of the street, but their opinion will not lead me to abandon my caution. I will wait until next week to see if I can sniff out any sign of the market direction. We are just at 19 times earnings on a forward basis, based upon the interest rates, and inflation outlook prices can support that multiple. However we are just before earnings, and I hate to repeat but I really could see market participants have a case of the “yips” right before earnings really begin, or maybe a bellwether disappoints in the next week or two and everyone has a freak out. This happens all the time. The other concern is the VIX. We are just on the cusp of it breaking the 12-handle. This is just too much complacency, you are almost being paid to take some hedging positions.

There are Plenty of High-Beta Names that are Faltering Today

Look, I could be displaying my own bias, but part of the reason of why I write is to work out these notions for myself, and hopefully it helps you as well. One flat day does not a trend make but the indexes today are pretty much flat. Now, after such a nice run-up this week it does make sense and is certainly not any big signal. That said, BYND has been in the red most of the day, so is trading favorite Roku Inc. (ROKU). Twilio (TWLO) is in the red as is Amazon (AMZN), though not a leader, taken with others it does have meaning for it to be down 19 points. Facebook (FB) is down, and so is Micron (MU). Ulta Beauty (ULTA) down as well. Even Tesla (TSA) is down again today. I'm not hunting for down names, I'm just listing off the high-beta names that are going along the zipper. Nvidia (NVDA), Splunk (SPLK) and Okta (OKTA) also are down. Anyway, the indexes are weakening into the close, and even if they closed in the green the names that I look at for trading are not encouraging.

On the other hand, there are some leading names that are leading higher like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). Trading, like many endeavors, is in the eye of the beholder. I also grant you that I always follow the generals to tell me where the market is going, and in addition to the prior Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft (MSFT) also are holding strong.

So while I’m Not Getting Shorter, I’m Not Retreating From My Position Either

So I end this week in between, in a not as usual position of being leaning to the bearish side. I can’t keep my short positions very long, but I don’t want to give them up so quickly either. The most helpful thing I can say is that I hope you all have built up your cash cushion to prepare for a possible retreat sometime soon. It just did not happen this week.

Analyst Corner

Pinterest (PINS): Wells Fargo & Co Analyst Brian Fitzgerald Upgrades from Equal-Weight to Overweight raise PT to $30.00 for 30.7% Upside

Groupon (GRPN): UBS Group AG analyst Upgrades from Neutral to Buy with PT of $3.50 for 25.0% Upside

Snap (SNAP): UBS Group AG analyst Upgrades from Neutral to Buy with PT $24.00 for 31.5% Upside

My Take: Market commentators are focusing on these social network, market and e-commerce names with positive views. I feel very strongly that PINS is not fully valued by the market so it's gratifying to see better pricing in this name. On a different day, I would already have gotten long via CALL options in this name. I'm less excited by the other two. I feel that if you aren’t in SNAP you are probably too late. GRPN could be an acquisition target, but that isn’t a reason to buy a stock. If there was a better business outlook for this name it's obviously a name that could run. I just don’t know it well enough.

Western Digital (WDC): Wedbush analysts Upgrade from Neutral to Outperform with a PT $83.00 20.9% Upside

My Take: I like Micron (MU).

Caterpillar (CAT): Analysts from Credit Suisse and CITI uprated this name and raised PT

My Take: With the huge jump in housing starts this week and the trade deals, USMCA and China, it makes sense to keep an eye on CAT.

My Trades: I rolled down my BA Long Call to adjust for the fall today, this position is still spread. I was not successful in spreading my PUTs on BYND. I am still long Invitae (NVTA) CALLS but I also decided to get long in shares as a long-term speculation. I am still long TG Therapeutics (TGTX) via CALLS as well. I am still long the VIX via CALLs

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I expressed my short via PUTs, I also express my bearish outlook via VIX CALLs. I am sitll long BA via Call Spreads, NVTA and TGTX CALLs as well.