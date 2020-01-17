Adobe: Long-Term Winner

The market has gotten a little nutty in the last few months. Stocks like Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) and Beyond Meat (NYSE: BYND) have exploded with much less in the way of news than one might expect. It's starting to feel a little euphoric to me, but for the most part I intend to maintain some dry powder in reserve. It is important to keep perspective, which is why I am currently building a watchlist to deploy money into on any weakness.

One of these names is Adobe (NYSE: ADBE). A case could certainly be made for the company's valuation in comparison to software peers, which just came off of a banner year in 2019. The stock is currently up 45% from its lows last year, and is trading right around its 52-week high. With that, at a forward P/E ratio of 29.55x, and a price to sales ratio of 14.89X, waiting for a pullback or at least averaging into a position seems prudent.

In a lot of ways, the company's stock price is well deserved. Sales grew 24% last year, earnings grew 25%, the company is highly profitable, and it holds a dominant position in a sticky business. The company's shift to software-as-a-service, which you are likely as sick of hearing about as me, has really paid off. This transformation has occurred under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has helmed the company since 2007 and overseen the stock price ballooning by 7X.

I love hearing from analysts and fellow investors that a company that is well entrenched "isn't going anywhere". That's great, but what is it going to do for me over the next 10+ years? Stagnant sales, especially without a dividend (but honestly even with one since cost cutting can only go so far) isn't interesting to me. This isn't the case, of course, with Adobe. The company provides guidance for where it sees its total addressable markets headed, and the company definitely has a few irons in the fire. From the earnings call:

We continue to invest in multiple new growth drivers, which has expanded the total addressable market for Creative Cloud to approximately $31 billion by 2022... With trillions of PDFs created every year and billions of people viewing PDF documents, we've expanded our ambitions in this space, and estimate the total addressable market for Document Cloud will grow to approximately $13 billion by 2022... The ever-increasing demand for data and insights, content and personalization, customer journey management, commerce and advertising is expanding our total addressable market for Experience Cloud to $84 billion by 2022.

For those of you not actively following Adobe, the company splits its segments into "clouds", where the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud (notice that these aren't the largest TAM's) are what many people think about when they hear Adobe. Creative Cloud comprises Photoshop and Illustrator, and the Document Cloud has Acrobat and the company's e-signature business. The Experience Cloud, which contains Adobe Sensei, specializes in customer experience management, and boasts customers like 3M (NYSE: MMM), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). With a TAM expected to be at $84B in a couple of years, management obviously sees the Experience Cloud as a huge opportunity, and the most recent quarter saw 20% subscription booking growth.

In Document Cloud, Adobe's positioning with Acrobat isn't nearly as strong as it is with Photoshop. There are legitimate competitors (I use one myself) that do the job cheaper or even free. However, this is increasingly a smaller part of the business, and I'm more interested in the e-signature process, which directly competes with DocuSign (NYSE: DOCU). I own DOCU, and I wouldn't be shocked if Adobe ended up purchasing the company to further its ambitions in the space.

The Creative Cloud is where Adobe really shines. The company maintains such a dominant market position (I like to think of it like Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT) with Windows) that schools teach students how to use its software. It's nearly an insurmountable obstacle for new entrants into the space when nearly every creative professional is trained and adapted to using the company's products.

The last big thing I want to talk about before looking at valuation is the recurring revenue piece of the business. I don't think it can be overstated what a difference it has made for companies like this. There was a time when software piracy and continuous releases plagued the industry, and the SaaS model has absolutely helped the entire sector. It improves customer stickiness, and it provides more stability to the business. Long term, I am bullish on SaaS companies that can prove that they provide strong value to their customers, like Adobe.

Looking at the long-term valuation graph, Adobe is overbought. Earnings have grown over the long term at ~17%, but at a blended P/E ratio of 42.31X compared to its already high average of ~33X, waiting for a pullback seems warranted here.

Looking at the shorter term, earnings have grown much faster, at 34.4% per year, making today's valuation seem much more reasonable. That being said, if I were to buy today, it would be a starter position with the intent of averaging in over the medium term as there will more than likely be another decent pullback at some point to add more.

Looking at analyst estimates for growth and my handpicked 10 year average P/E ratio (it was a little lower on the 15 year and much higher on any shorter time horizon), an investment today could yield nearly 10% annualized returns even with significant valuation compression. That being said, there is no guarantee, of course, that the company will meet its earnings targets or that it will trade anywhere near its long-term valuation multiples. However, I won't be betting against this company to meet its growth goals, and barring near-term downside risk, I see Adobe as a name that will continue to be a long-term winner.

