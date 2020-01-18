Apple: 4 High-Yield Trades For Lower Breakevens, 8% To 11%

Two of these trades yield 7.93% to 11.3%, and the other two yield 11% to 15.6% annualized.

AAPL is 8.5% above analysts' average price target, but these trades all achieve lower breakevens.

Apple (AAPL), along with several other tech stocks, has led the market higher during the past year, gaining strongly since mid January 2019, bouncing back strongly, after losing ~30% in the Q4 '18 pullback.

AAPL has also led the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the S&P 500 so far in 2020, and over the past month and quarter.

It's now perched very near its 52-week high and is 8.5% above analysts' average price target of $291.94:

Earnings:

AAPL is supposed to report its fiscal Q1 '20 earnings (period ending 12/31/19) on 1/28/20. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $4.53, which would be 8.77% growth. The EPS growth estimates are much higher for the following three quarters, ranging from a low of 14.96% for fiscal Q4 to 18.63% for fiscal Q3, up to 19.28% for fiscal Q2:

As you may have heard, AAPL has had a long history of usually beating analysts' estimates, which continued in fiscal 2019, with EPS beats in all four quarters:

Valuations:

Unsurprisingly, with its 100% price gain during the past year, AAPL's valuations are mostly above its sector's median figures. However, its EV/EBITDA is close to the median value, and its forward P/E of 24.15 is much lower than the sector median value of 32.88.

AAPL's P/E ratio of 26.74 sits at its highest level of the past five years:

Financials:

AAPL's ROA and ROE dwarf its sector median values, and its EBITDA Margin is nearly 3X the sector's median.

Here's a novelty that we haven't run across that often - AAPL has more cash than long-term debt, which is why you see that negative net long-term debt/ EBITDA figure in this table.

Dividends:

At its $316.90 price, AAPL's dividend yield is just below 1%. AAPL's management has been raising the quarterly dividends for its May payouts every year since 2013, and AAPL currently has a five-year dividend growth rate of 10.49%. Its dividend payout ratio is ~25.65%.

AAPL goes ex-dividend and pays in a Feb/May/Aug./Nov. schedule, and issues a 1099 at tax time.

Options:

With AAPL up at all-time highs, yielding less than 1%, and 8.5% above analysts' average $291.94 price target, income investors may want to look at various ways to achieve a lower breakeven.

One idea is to sell cash secured puts as far below APPL's price/share as you can justify in order to earn a decent return. You'll generally get paid a lower put premium for put strikes which are further below the price/share of the underlying stock. Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We only add them to our tables so subscribers can compare the two amounts.

AAPL's April 2020 $300.00 put strike pays $8.30, over 8X the $.77 quarterly dividend during this period, giving you an annualized yield of ~11% for this three-month trade. Your breakeven would be $291.70, which is roughly even with the average $291.94 price target:

If you have a more bullish longer-term outlook for AAPL, but you'd like to get paid now, the January 2021 $300.00 put strike pays $23.40, over 7X AAPL's yearly dividends. Your annualized yield would be lower, 7.93%, which is very close to the nominal yield, since this trade expires in one year.

Your breakeven would be $276.60, which is -5.25% below AAPL's $291.94 average price target. You're getting paid for the additional time value in this trade. The caveat is that a lot can happen in one year, good and bad, so there may be more risk involved in this longer-term trade.

Another way to get paid up front for AAPL in 2020 is to sell covered calls, which requires a cash outlay to own 100 AAPL shares for every call option that you sell. The caveat here is that your potential upside price gains are limited to the Call strike price level.

This January 2021 covered call trade has an annualized call yield of over 10% as it pays $32.15. With the additional $3.08 in dividends, your total static yield would be 11.30%.

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for the January 2021 covered call trade - the nominal yields are very similar to the annualized yields, since this is roughly a one-year trade.

1. Static: If AAPL doesn't rise to or above the $320.00 call strike before the 4 ex-dividend dates during this trade, your total return would be $35.23, for a yield of 11.12%

2. Assigned Before First Ex-Dividend Date: Since the $320.00 strike price is $3.10 above AAPL's $316.90 price/share, your final profit would be $35.25, consisting of the $3.10 capital gain, and the $32.15 call option money, but no dividends. The yield is virtually the same, at 11.12%.

3. Assigned after all Ex-Dividend Dates: This is usually the least likely to occur, but we have had it happen in the past. In this scenario, you'd receive all three streams, for a total of $38.33, and a 12.10% yield.

The other profitable variations on this trade are if AAPL blasts through the $320.00 call strike and your shares get assigned before the second, third, or fourth ex-dividend dates.

AAPL's June $320.00 call strike price pays $19.20 and gives you exposure to its next two quarterly dividends for a higher static yield of 15.61%, due to the shorter amount of time involved, five months vs. one year for the January 2021 trade:

The two January 2021 trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage - although you receive the option premium money in 2020 if these trades aren't closed in 2020, the taxes on them wouldn't be due until April 2022 tax time.

You can see more updates for all four of these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.