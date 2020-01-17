General Dynamics: My Latest Dividend Growth Stock Purchase

After over a year of this wonderful company being on my radar, I finally decided that the current price offered a great entry point for my investing goals.

Between the 2.3% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of General Dynamics are likely to generate annual total returns in excess of 10% over the next decade.

The disconnect between General Dynamics's operating fundamentals and stock performance has led the company to trade at a 7% discount to fair value, using my fair value estimate.

Despite the lack of love for General Dynamics, the company's operating fundamentals remain strong.

Since I initiated coverage in General Dynamics last July, the company's stock has declined 0.9%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 10.8% during that time.

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for investments that are both reasonably priced and that offer a high likelihood of meeting my annual total return requirements of 10% or higher.

Given that there are hundreds of dividend growth stocks in the investment universe, it is important that an investor is able to narrow down their investment options to just a few for further research at any given time based upon their specific requirements.

Using the filter illustrated above, I was able to narrow down the Dividend Diamond 25+ list from 138 all the way down to 4.

Today, I'll be discussing the reasons that led me to recently initiate a position in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

I'll be going over General Dynamics's dividend safety and growth potential, revisiting the company's operating fundamentals and risks, as well as reexamining the valuation aspect of an investment in General Dynamics compared to when I initiated my coverage of General Dynamics last July.

I'll then wrap up the article with my estimate of General Dynamics's annual total return potential over the next decade at the current price.

A Very Safe Dividend With High-Single Digit Growth Potential Remaining Intact

In order to reiterate the safety of General Dynamics's dividend, I will be revisiting General Dynamics's diluted EPS payout ratio YTD.

In the 9 months ended 2019, General Dynamics generated diluted EPS of $8.47 against $2.97 in dividends per share paid during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 35.1%.

This is slightly elevated compared to the $8.12 in diluted EPS generated through the first 9 months of 2018 and the dividends per share of $2.70 paid out during that time (for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 33.3%), but it remains a very safe EPS payout ratio for a defense contractor as it compares quite favorably to Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) EPS payout ratio in the low to mid-40% range. It's also about in line with L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) payout ratio.

Next, I'll be examining the growth potential of General Dynamics's dividend going forward.

Given that General Dynamics's payout ratio has a bit of room to expand without sacrificing dividend safety, I believe it is realistic to expect the company's dividend growth to slightly exceed whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver over the long term.

Yahoo Finance analysts are estimating General Dynamics will be able to deliver annual earnings growth of 8.3% over the next 5 years, which would be able to easily support a high-single digit to low double-digit dividend growth rate during that time.

I will now be revisiting General Dynamics's operating fundamentals, which will explain why analysts believe General Dynamics is capable of delivering high-single digit earnings growth over the next 5 years.

Stable Operating Fundamentals And A Firmly Investment Grade Balance Sheet

General Dynamics reported a reasonably strong Q3 2019 last October, with every significant financial metric increasing YOY in the mid to upper single digits over Q3 2018.

Starting with revenue, General Dynamics was able to increase revenue from just under $9.1 billion in Q3 2018 to nearly $9.8 billion in Q3 2019, which was good enough for a 7.3% YOY growth rate.

As indicated by CEO Phebe Novakovic in General Dynamics's most recent earnings call transcript, these results extended General Dynamics's streak of top line growth to 12 consecutive quarters on a YOY basis.

What's more, revenue grew 2.2% sequentially compared to last quarter.

The continued growth in General Dynamics's revenue was driven by strong performance across the board, particularly in the Aerospace segment, which generated 22.8% YOY revenue growth compared to Q3 2018 on operating margin expansion of 30 basis points.

The segment delivered an astounding 38 aircraft in Q3 2019 compared to 27 in Q3 2018 while also launching the G700, which are expected to be delivered to customers beginning in 2022.

The Combat Systems segment was able to generate 14.2% YOY revenue growth compared to Q3 2018, while also expanding margins sequentially by 60 basis points.

General Dynamics continues to take on projects that are very profitable, as evidenced by the fact that the company reported a book to bill of 1.3x for the quarter.

As illustrated above, General Dynamics also was awarded several contracts that allowed the backlog for the segment to top two years of revenue.

The Information Technology segment reported a roughly 10% decrease in revenue for Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018, which was entirely due to program timing and the divestiture of a non-core line of business.

When factoring out the termination settlement related to the divestiture, the segment's financial results reflect General Dynamics's progress in integrating CSRA into GDIT.

The IT segment also demonstrated competence through its book to bill ratio for the quarter and YTD of 1.2, while the segment continues to produce significant amounts of cash flow relative to net income.

The segment's total estimated contract value rose 1.5% sequentially from $26.8 billion in Q2 to $27.2 billion in Q3.

The Mission Systems segment managed to deliver 5.2% revenue growth YOY to date, while the segment's revenue was basically flat compared to Q3 2018.

Once again, General Dynamics managed to expand upon its margins by 60 basis points for the segment compared to Q3 2018, and 250 basis points sequentially.

The recurring theme of healthy book to bill ratios continued, with this segment posting a 1.2 book to bill for the quarter and a YTD book to bill a bit above 1.0.

The Mission Systems segment was also awarded 2 contracts worth a combined $110 million, and a third contract worth a potential $295 million.

Rounding out my discussion of General Dynamics's Q3 2019 operating results, Marine Systems delivered YOY revenue growth of 11.6% and YTD growth of 6.7%, with margins expanding 100 basis points to 9.4%.

As illustrated above, Marine Systems was awarded 3 major contracts to support future growth for the segment.

Overall, General Dynamics's EPS advanced 8.7% largely as a result of the increased revenue and the repurchase of 8.195 million shares between the end of Q3 2018 and the end of Q3 2019 as indicated on page 19 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-Q.

General Dynamics's backlog held relatively steady, declining by $258 million or a third of a percent over the past quarter, from $67.7 billion in Q2 2019 to $67.4 billion in Q3 2019.

In addition to the rather stable operating fundamentals of General Dynamics, the company also continues to maintain a strong balance sheet.

Since I last covered General Dynamics, the company's investment grade credit ratings remain the same from the major credit rating agencies, and the A+ rating on a negative outlook from S&P (mostly due to the debt added from the CSRA acquisition) makes the company's debt firmly investment grade.

Upon examining General Dynamics's interest coverage ratio based upon page 4 of its most recent 10-Q, it's clear why the company's debt remains investment grade.

In the 9 months ended 2019, General Dynamics's interest coverage ratio was 8.54 compared to the 12.10 for the 9 months ended 2018. While this is a decline compared to the past few years, it's almost entirely because of the deal for CSRA that closed in 2018.

General Dynamics's net interest expense rose dramatically from the 9 months ended 2018 ($244 million) to the 9 months ended 2019 ($350 million).

I'm confident that General Dynamics will be able to improve its interest coverage ratio in the years ahead as it continues to incorporate CSRA into its pre-existing IT business and pays down the incremental debt from the CSRA acquisition.

When I take into consideration General Dynamics's reasonably strong operating fundamentals, its investment grade balance sheet, and capable management team, I believe the company is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

Although General Dynamics is a blue-chip that has consistently delivered for shareholders over the past few decades, that doesn't mean the company is free of risk, especially considering the nature of the industry that it operates in.

Since there are no new risks that are reported in General Dynamics's most recent 10-Q, I'll be rehashing the key risks associated with General Dynamics via Item 1A of its most recent 10-K.

Image Source: General Dynamics's most recent 10-Q

As illustrated above, 64.8% of General Dynamics's revenue in Q3 2019 was derived from the U.S. government.

While the U.S. government is likely to continue military spending to a large extent regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections, and there will always be a demand for General Dynamics's products and services, doing as much business with the U.S. government as General Dynamics does comes with risk (pages 19-20 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-K).

Any decreases in U.S. government defense spending or changes in spending priorities could result in one or more of General Dynamics's programs being reduced, delayed or even terminated, which could materially impact the company's financial results.

Expanding upon the risk above, General Dynamics agrees to contracts with the U.S. government that are subject to termination rights by the government (page 20 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-K).

If a contract is terminated for convenience of the government, General Dynamics is usually entitled to receive payments for its allowable costs incurred and the proportionate share of fees for the work performed. The government is also allowed to terminate a contract in the event of a breach by a contractor. If this occurs, the government generally only pays for the work it has accepted.

Any termination of large programs or multiple programs by the U.S. government could adversely affect General Dynamics's future financial results.

Another noteworthy risk to General Dynamics is that the company's financial results, to some degree, depend on the performance of its subcontractors and vendors (page 21 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-K).

Because General Dynamics relies on other companies for the provision of materials, components, and subsystems for its projects, the company is exposed to the risk that one of its subcontractors or vendors fails to comply with procurement regulations or is involved in unauthorized or unlawful activities.

Even though General Dynamics isn't directly involved in any of the activities that its subcontractors and vendors engage in and the company takes precautions to carefully manage its supplier base, any unlawful or unethical actions on the part of its subcontractors and vendors would likely result in the termination of General Dynamics's contract on the associated project. Furthermore, any inability of General Dynamics's suppliers to deliver materials, components, or subsystems to the company could unfavorably affect the company's ability to deliver on their commitments.

The final set of risks facing General Dynamics, is that as a company with an international presence, General Dynamics is exposed to the risks associated with doing business in foreign countries (pages 21-22 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-K).

Aside from the foreign currency fluctuations, General Dynamics operates in some countries with less mature regulations, which means those regulations are especially subject to change at any time.

Any changes in regulations abroad in General Dynamics's markets could result in a more complicated contracting process, which would require General Dynamics to allocate more resources to compliance.

Another risk arising as a result of General Dynamics's international operations is that the company is subject to the laws and regulations, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the International Traffic in Arms regulations. Any violations of these regulations could result in financial costs such as penalties and fines in the short term, with long-term harm to the company's reputation, which would result in long-term damage to the company's ability to secure projects in the future.

While I have discussed a few of the key risks associated with an investment in General Dynamics, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing General Dynamics for the sake of conciseness. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in General Dynamics, I would refer interested readers to pages 19-23 of General Dynamics's most recent 10-K, as well as my previous article on the company.

An Underappreciated Dividend Growth Stock Trading Below Fair Value

Not only is General Dynamics a high-quality dividend growth stock that has made a generation of investors wealthy, but the company is also trading at what I believe is a reasonable price relative to its fair value.

I'll be using two valuation metrics in conjunction with a valuation model to arrive at an average fair value for shares of General Dynamics.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will utilize is the yield to historical yield metric.

General Dynamics's yield of 2.25% is elevated over 8% above its historical yield of 2.06%.

Assuming a reversion in General Dynamics's yield to 2.06% and a fair value of $198.06 a share, General Dynamics is trading at a 8.5% discount to fair value and offers 9.3% upside from the current price of $181.13 a share (as of January 14, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll use to determine the fair value of shares of General Dynamics is the 13-year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, General Dynamics's current TTM PE ratio of 15.70 is slightly above its 13-year median TTM PE ratio of 15.57.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM PE ratio of 15.57 and a fair value of $179.68 a share, General Dynamics is priced at a 0.8% premium to fair value and poses 0.8% upside from the current price.

The valuation model that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of General Dynamics is the dividend discount model or DDM. The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share of a stock. In the case of General Dynamics, that amount is currently $4.08 (although it is likely to increase 9-10% in March).

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this can vary significantly from one investor to another, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe this amply rewards me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investments and occasionally monitoring them.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR takes more time and consideration of a variety of factors, including a company's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that General Dynamics's payout ratio could expand slightly without any issues whatsoever, General Dynamics is likely to deliver high-single digit earnings growth over the long term, and its balance sheet is firmly investment grade, I believe a DGR of 8% is reasonable.

Plugging in the inputs above, I arrive at a fair value of $204.00 a share, which implies that shares of General Dynamics are trading at a 11.2% discount to fair value and offer 12.6% upside from the current price.

Averaging the three fair values together, I believe General Dynamics is fairly valued at $193.91 a share. This indicates that shares of General Dynamics are priced at a 6.6% discount to fair value and offer 7.1% upside from the current price.

Summary: General Dynamics Offers An Attractive Blend Of Dividend Safety/Growth And Total Return Potential

General Dynamics is a leader among defense contractors and aerospace companies, which are both essential industries to the existence of our society. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the company has been able to put together an impressive dividend growth streak of 28 and soon to be 29 years.

Given that the demand for the services that General Dynamics provides will be going nowhere soon and that the company's operating fundamentals are intact (an investment grade balance sheet, near record backlog, and proven management team), I wouldn't be surprised if General Dynamics's consecutive dividend increase streak continues for many years to come.

Adding to the case for an investment in General Dynamics is the fact that the company's shares are about 7% undervalued based upon valuation metrics from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the DDM.

Between the 2.3% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of General Dynamics are likely to generate annual total returns in excess of 10% over the next decade.

It's the above reasons that led me to recently initiate a position in General Dynamics, which I plan to gradually build over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LMT, LHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.