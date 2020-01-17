Sorry Bears, But This Isn't 1999

Too many analysts, it seems, are looking for any similarity they can find between the present equity market environment and the dot-com bubble era. Already in the first two weeks of this year, there have been several research reports from high-profile hedge fund managers and investment advisories which emphasize the similarities between now and the heady days of the late '90s. In this report, however, I'll show that the bearish case for 2020 can be quickly dispelled by examining the all-important interest rate factor. As I'll argue here, the dot-com bubble collapse was largely facilitated by rising rates, a non-factor in 2020.

A recurring theme on financial news sites in recent weeks involves the appearance of articles in which well-known analysts compare the torrid pace of today's stock market rally with the rallies of past "bubbles." The late '90s tech stock bubble has come under especially close scrutiny by these analysts. The inference is that the current rally in equity prices will soon come to a crashing halt - just as it did some 20 years ago.

Granted that what goes up must come down eventually, the real question here is one of timing. Specifically, will the coming weeks or months witness the final end of the bull market which began in 2009? Or are there compelling reasons for believing that the bull has staying power in 2020? My answer to this question can be summarized with two simple charts, which we'll examine a bit later in this commentary.

Before we examine the supporting evidence, let's take a look at what some of the bears are saying right now. A MarketWatch article this week highlighted the research of Brad Lamensdorf, a portfolio manager for the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE). He drew attention to the fact that the proportion of U.S. IPOs that are losing value is now approaching levels not seen since 1999. Of course, that was the final year of the great Internet stock-driven bull market of the 1990s.

Below is a graph from a Wall Street Journal article referenced by Lamensdorf in his "Chart of the Week" feature on his company's website. It illustrates what appears, at face value, to be frightening similarities between this year's IPO market and that of 1999.

Source: LMTR

According to Lamensdorf:

Over-priced IPOs usually occur toward the end of a long bull run when stocks in general become very overpriced.

The reason for this, he said, is that now - as in 1999 - investors "have lost their sense of reality. They are willing to buy stocks on hyped stories instead of the facts."

What those "facts" are was left unanswered by Lamensdorf. But one fact that cannot be ignored is that there is a key missing ingredient right now which will prevent the present bull market from sharing the same fate as the one in 1999. The ingredient to which I refer is the interest rate factor.

Indeed, a discussion of interest rates is often missing in the debate as to why the dot-com bubble collapsed. As it turns out, the Fed consistently raising its benchmark interest rate in 1999 played a role in the collapse the following year. In a December 2018 TED article, Brian McCullough addressed this problem. He wrote:

The Fed had finally begun to raise interest rates: three times in 1999 and then twice more in early 2000, the most sustained round of fiscal tightening over the whole of the late 1990s.

This can be seen in the following graph, which shows the succession of the fed fund rate increases in 1999. Essentially, the Fed's actions that year reversed the fairly benign interest rate environment from the prior years. The "easy money" fears prior to 1999 made it easier for stock prices to rally. By tightening its policy in '99, however, the Fed was basically giving the "kiss of death" to the bull market.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The Fed finally realized its mistake in pursuing a "tight" money policy in late 2000 and began lowering its benchmark rate again. But by then, it was too late to avoid the bear market on Wall Street, and recession also hit the U.S. economy in early 2001. It wasn't until April 2001 when the recession was already underway that the Fed finally dropped its benchmark rate below the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield - the classic sign of a much looser money policy.

Fast forward to today and the fed funds trend is the polar opposite of that which existed in the year prior to the "tech wreck" 20 years ago. Instead of raising interest rates, the Fed has consistently lowered its benchmark rate over the last six months. This has put the fed funds rate well under the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield in recent months, which is widely regarded as the sign of a healthy interest rate outlook.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Moreover, the Fed has been increasingly providing liquidity for the U.S. financial system since September 2019. According to one report, there was an increase of $280 billion in liquidity injections in just a seven-week period in late 2019. Analysts seem to agree that this is a prime reason why stocks have acted so bullish since last fall. The following graph provides some context for the recent increase in liquidity via the Fed's short-term Treasury bill purchases.

Source: St. Louis Fed

One of the most basic truisms of investing is that the intermediate-term direction of stock prices is heavily influenced by the dearth or abundance of liquidity. With liquidity quite abundant right now, the bears' attempts at comparing 2020 to the dot-com bubble miss the mark. A low interest rate environment, coupled with the active support of the Fed in the repo market, will keep the bull market intact in the coming months. This means that a reprisal of the 1999-2000 implosion scenario is unlikely to unfold this year. In view of the liquidity considerations mentioned here, participants are, therefore, justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term stance towards equities.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.50 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.