Sohu's Fortunes Could Change In Shareholders' Favor

Recent management comments suggest continued improvement in Sohu's individual finances which, when combined with the reincorporation of Changyou, could entirely flip recent losses to profits by the same magnitude.

(Sohu's CEO Charles Zhang speaking at Sohu TV promotion event in 2018. Image from CHINADAILY. Sohu's video business segment has been the root of its losses in recent years.)

The past two-plus years have been horrible for both Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and its investors. Since the beginning of 2018, Sohu shares have dropped by as much as 80% before bottoming below $10 a few months ago. To give some perspective, SOHU has not been this low since 2003 when it was just a small Chinese internet portal. As its largest shareholder, CEO Charles Zhang not only suffered along with investors but compounded his paper losses with additional open market stock purchases totaling almost $50 million. Investor fortunes could be reversing after a recent bullish turn in its stock's technical indicators, which has also been supported by improving financial results in its latest earnings report.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Sohu's quarterly results have been horrendous in recent years. In the third quarter of 2019, the company posted a GAAP loss of $22.9 million, or $0.54 per share from its continuing operations. Since its earnings consolidate results from its majority ownership in Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and minority stake in Sogou (SOGO) which are both profitable, Sohu's standalone business generated an operating loss of $50 million by itself.

Believe it or not, Sohu's latest quarter was actually a big improvement from results in the previous quarter. In Q2 2019, Sohu posted a GAAP loss of $52.9 million even after positive earnings contribution from both Changyou and Sogou. The bulk of Sohu's losses come from its video segment which according to its third quarter earnings conference call posted a quarterly loss of $20 million on just $22 million in revenues. With its consolidated quarterly net loss of $22.9 million, Sohu would have been close to break-even outside of its video segment losses.

Sohu's third quarter conference call cited a number of reasons for the company's weak results. Outside of the company's video segment losses, macroeconomic headwinds due to China's slowing economy as a result of the US/China trade war has been one of the primary reasons for weak financial results in the past year. While losses were posted in the third quarter and while additional losses will likely be posted in the fourth quarter of 2019, management actually provided a very positive statement.

So give us a couple of quarters, we should be able to reach profitability on a group level.

If accurate, Sohu's management expects consolidated results to improve by a magnitude of $22.9 million in the next two or three quarters. This is actually a significant statement since recent guidance from Changyou and Sogou does not forecast sequential growth. Thus, this statement suggests, through highlighted cost controls, Sohu expects its individual finances' bottom line will improve by more than $20 million in the next couple of quarters.

Sohu's Purchase Of Changyou.com

Four months ago, Sohu made a non-binding offer to purchase the remaining stake in Changyou it does not already own. Since Sohu is the majority shareholder in Changyou, this deal will likely go through. If nothing else, stock weakness in US listed Chinese companies due to escalating tensions between the US and China has allowed Sohu to reincorporate Changyou at rock bottom valuations.

As I noted in a previous Changyou article, its video game business has been very stable throughout the years and generates a very high level of cash flow. Changyou has also contributed to most of Sohu's consolidated earnings since it was spun off as a separate company more than a decade ago. Through the reincorporation of Changyou, Sohu's business, excluding contributions from Sogou, would improve dramatically. The table below shows Sohu's finances excluding Sogou if Changyou's results were incorporated into its third quarter earnings.

Sohu Sogou Sohu + Changyou - Sogou Revenues $482.28 $314.89 $167.39 Gross Profit $230.98 $125.61 $105.37 Operating Expenses $219.34 $98.24 $121.10 Operating Profit $11.64 $27.37 -$15.73 Pre-tax Net Income $31.52 $39.01 -$7.49

(Data compiled using quarterly results from Sohu, Changyou, and Sogou.)

From the table above, the combined operating results of Sohu and Changyou would have resulted in a lower operating loss of almost $35 million. As a result, and after minority contributions from Sogou, Sohu would have posted a small profit. Assuming results from both Changyou and Sogou remain stable in the coming two quarters when Sohu expects to narrow its own segment losses by an implied $20 million, Sohu could potentially post a quarterly net income approaching $20 million or $0.50 in EPS. This would almost be the exact inverse of the -$0.54 in EPS loss posted in Q3 2019.

Technical Outlook

From a technical standpoint, Sohu's chart has turned bullish on a number of fronts. On a near-term outlook shown in SOHU's daily chart below, the stock has recently broken above its 200-day moving average. It has also closed above its 200-day moving average for over two trading days, a feat not witnessed since late November 2017. Although SOHU has backtested this level in the past two days, a successful hold above this key moving average could mark the end of its over two-year long bear decline.

(SOHU daily chart with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. The rising MACD to higher highs has potentially confirmed the stock's recent breakout.)

On an intermediate term weekly chart perspective, the picture is more mixed. On the positive side, SOHU's weekly MACD has risen to the highest level in almost two years and could soon break above 0 for the first time since late 2017. Should this happen, it could mark the start of a new bull trend just as how the MACD break below 0 two years ago marked the start of a very long downtrend. In addition, SOHU just bounced off its 50 week moving average from below. Given SOHU's extended downtrend, a failed breakout should have been expected. However, should the stock's more positive daily technicals as indicated above prevail in the coming weeks, a weekly breakout back above this 50-week moving average would be a strong signal of SOHU's downtrend being over.

(SOHU weekly chart with 50 and 200 week moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

Perhaps, the most telling chart potentially foreshadowing SOHU's turnaround is its monthly chart as shown below. MACD crossovers are often interpreted as a start of a new trend. MACD crossovers on a monthly chart could thus signal a start of a longer term trend due to their rarity. Prior to SOHU's bullish monthly crossover last month, the bearish crossover in early 2018, if followed, could have spared investors from a 75% decline.

(SOHU monthly chart with 50 and 200 month moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. MACD crossovers have also been circled.)

Final Thoughts

Although Sohu investors are not completely out of the woods yet, a lot of positive signs have appeared in just the past couple of months following the company's third quarter earnings report. Perhaps the stock has responded to positive business indications as detailed above, or perhaps Sohu's stock was just completely washed out of sellers. Regardless of the reason and at least on a technical basis, its stock has broken an over two-year bear decline in more than one time frame. This technical turnaround could mark the start of a longer term trend rather than an oversold dead cat bounce.

On the fundamental side, Sohu's finances could be at an important inflection point. If the company's bid for Changyou is consummated, and if statements made by management in their latest conference call becomes realized in the next couple of quarters, Sohu's previous losses could flip to profits by the same magnitude. Due to the company's low share count of 39.25 million shares as of Q3 2019, a potential $20 million net income could translate to a very high $0.50 in quarterly EPS. If sustainable, Sohu's annual EPS could finally return to levels around $2.00 once posted before the company ventured heavily into video production. At recent share prices, SOHU would thus be trading at a single digit P/E valuation if annual earnings of this magnitude become realized.

Lastly, I want to provide a note on Sohu's losses in the past half decade. While the company's EPS losses have looked bad at the headline level, due to a low diluted share count, absolute losses have not been as dramatic to the company's finances. For example, in the past three years, Sohu has collected over $650 million just from Changyou's dividend payouts from its majority stake. In essence, cash flow provided from prior investments have been paying for Sohu's video venture. Despite hundreds of millions in losses from the amortization of video assets, the company has not given up on this business.

Should Sohu finally start to realize financial benefits from its previous years of investments, its finances could easily reverse to a positive state very quickly. Investors need to keep in mind as I mentioned in my last Sohu article, Sohu has been more of a business incubator than an online advertising business labeled in its corporate profile. Over a dozen years ago, Sohu created Changyou out of nothing, and since then, Changyou has generated almost $2 billion in retained earnings. After Changyou was spun off, Sohu concentrated on Sogou, and despite a heavy disadvantage to Baidu (BIDU), Sogou has grown to revenues exceeding $1 billion. Today, Sohu's minority stake in Sogou is worth more than $17 alone.

It is still too early to tell if Sohu will be equally successful in its video business. Even if management decides to write off this video segment completely, it could actually be viewed as a positive since it would end what seemingly has been a never-ending money pit. At least investors can take heart knowing Sohu's CEO has already made a $50 million bet that would not be profitable unless Sohu's stock doubles from its current level. With an intrinsic value over $24 just based on the company's net cash position and Sogou's equity stake, Sohu shares still have a lot of upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHU, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.