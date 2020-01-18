Cabot Oil & Gas: Securing Their Future With Surprisingly Good Financial Health

Their relatively good financial health will play an important role ensuring that they can continue navigating any rough times and potentially provide value creating opportunities.

Not only is their leverage modest and easily manageable, but it is also particularly reassuring to see their liquidity is strong.

Although many of their competitors have failed to generate free cash flow and maintain a healthy financial position, they appear to have succeeded.

The tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are likely to continue, and thus, it is particularly important to consider the financial position of Cabot Oil & Gas.

Introduction

Whilst the poor financial performance and weak financial positions that plague the oil and gas industry are likely not news for many investors, there are still some companies that have managed to perform quite well. One such example is Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), and given the specific area of the oil and gas industry in which they operate, the Marcellus shale, it may be quite surprising to learn that their financial position is quite healthy and thus will help them secure their future.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

Whilst they routinely failed to produce any free cash flow before and during the 2015-2016 oil and gas price crash, this was subsequently improved significantly, thanks to their capital expenditure reductions. Even though many other shale oil and gas companies have failed to shore up their free cash flow by following the same path, to their credit, it appears to be working for them. Although since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has only totaled $13.56m, however, given their recent performance, this is likely to continue growing as more time elapses.

Image Source: Author

Since their total free cash flow during this time period has been broadly flat, it should come as little surprise that their net debt is virtually unchanged as well since the beginning of 2013, rising only a tiny 1.23%. During this same period of time, they returned a total of $2.07b to their shareholders with $1.647b of share buybacks and $423m of dividends. Admittedly, this feat was only achieved with a $995m equity raising as well as net divestitures totaling $986m. However, many other shale oil and gas companies have taken these same measures and are yet still fighting for their survival.

Financial Position

Even though their free cash flow has been positive lately, it is still important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Thankfully, it is easily apparent upon reviewing these metrics that their financial position has been quite healthy for the last three consecutive years. It is particularly reassuring to see their liquidity is quite strong with a current ratio of 1.43 and high interest coverage of 18.24, as this is an area of weakness for many of their competitors. Admittedly, their gearing ratio of 33.94% indicates a slight degree of financial pressure. However, after considering their other metrics such as net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA, there are no reasons to be concerned.

Their good financial health will also help them remain in good favor with capital markets, which, during the last year, have turned increasingly sour on the broader shale oil and gas industry due to continuously disappointing financial performance. This situation could ideally provide them opportunities not available to competitors who are facing financial distress, such as acquiring assets at opportunistic prices.

Conclusion

Whilst their financial position may not be perfectly clean, they are still a bright spot in an industry plagued by zombie companies who have minimal scope at best to ever meet their debt obligations, let alone reward their shareholders. This relatively good financial health will play an instrumental role ensuring that they can continue navigating any rough times and ultimately remain a going concern well into the future.

Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cabot Oil & Gas's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

