Cornerstone Acquires Clustree For Skills Matching Tech

CSOD gains an AI feature for its Skills software capabilities but I can't see a meaningful catalyst for the stock in the near term.

Clustree is a French startup that has developed machine learning algorithms that enterprises use to match employees with jobs and internal resources.

Quick Take

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) has announced the acquisition of Clustree for $18.5 million..

Clustree has developed a machine learning enhanced matching engine for enterprises to match employee skills with job roles

With the deal, CSOD is making a team & technology acquisition to bolster its skills enhancement initiative but the stock has little to indicate a major potential catalyst in the near term, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Paris, France-based Clustree was founded to develop software to assist organizations in maximizing their investment in human capital by using advanced machine learning to match employees with the most relevant job roles.The enterprise wins by receiving more effective contributions from employees and employees gain by using their skills for maximum benefit and fit.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Benedicte de Raphelis Soissan and was previously Senior Manager at Intelleco.

Below is an interview with CEO de Raphelis Soissan (in French):

Source: Innovation Commando

Clustree’s primary offering is its Career Coach, which uses 'bias-free algorithms and machine learning to detect employees' skills and competencies and automatically recommend tailor-made internal job opportunities, training courses, mentors or career paths throughout their professional journey.'

Investors have invested at least EUR10.1 million and include Alven Capital Partners, Creandum, Idinvest and others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for human capital management software was $16.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth the increasing volumes of information that enterprises need to manage as well as an increasing desire to integrate machine learning technologies to assist in employee development and management.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Workday (WDAY)

Oracle (ORCL)

ADP (ADP)

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

SumTotal

Kronos

Infor

Meta4

Bamboo HR

Namely

Workforce Software

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Cornerstone OnDemand disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $18.5 million in an all-cash transaction.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, but said it would share more information about the acquisition in its next earnings announcement.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Cornerstone OnDemand had $376.4 million in cash and short-term investments and $737.7 million in total liabilities, of which $285 million was deferred revenue and $293 million were convertible notes.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (net of capitalized software costs) was $18.1 million.

In the past 12 months, Cornerstone OnDemand’s stock price has risen 16.9% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 39.0% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ 24.50%, as the CSOD chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,830,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,830,000,000 Price / Sales 6.65 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.78 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 224.61 Earnings Per Share (Forward) $1.09 Total Debt To Equity 286.16% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $62,830,000 Revenue Growth Rate 6.32%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

CSOD acquired Clustree to enable its customers to build a skills inventory which will help them to identify areas for growth and make more informed recruiting decisions.

As CSOD CEO Adam Miller stated in the deal announcement,

The future of work will require organizations and their people to continuously learn new skills to keep up with the pace of technology and fundamental industry shifts. In order to prepare for the future, organizations must have a grasp on the skills and capabilities their talent has today so they can identify skills gaps and start developing their talent for tomorrow.

At a price of $18.5 million, this is really a ‘team and technology’ acquisition that CSOD can integrate into their existing software to provide customers with more functionality and value.

It makes sense from a strategic standpoint and the firm gains an ‘AI’ selling point for a relatively small purchase price and bolsters its skills management initiatives.

The bigger problem is CSOD being able to generate a catalyst for its lagging stock. Annual revenue growth is the single digits and EPS wasn’t even mentioned in its most recent ‘earnings’ conference call.

In November 2019, the firm announced a $150 million share repurchase program which has served to put a floor under the stock, however with a forward P/E multiple of nearly 59x, my bias on the stock is at best NEUTRAL in the absence of a major catalyst.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.