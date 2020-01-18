Schlumberger: A Dominant Oil Franchise

International key markets kept the company in solid shape, while the U.S. market is still vulnerable.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) stock is looking for a bounce on the back of oil prices hitting a 7-month high on the increased Mideast tensions and improved sector outlook.

The Schlumberger stock has suffered quite a bit in the past couple of years. Shares of the company hit a 15-year low in October last year as a result of the increasing concerns over the future outlook for the entire oil and energy sector.

Most recently, Australia approved the 100,000 barrels per day Sangomar project where the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), Schlumberger’s subsidiary, is one of the main three suppliers. The unit is expected to equip the project with the umbilicals and production systems.

Shortly after it printed the 15-year low in October, the company announced earnings of $0.43 per share, compared to market expectations of $0.40. The revenue also came in better than expected - $8.54 billion vs. $8.50 billion expected. Investment-wise, the forward P/E ratio of 23x makes the stock not so cheap.

Technical analysis

Technically, the price action is trading near multi-year lows. However, the stock gained more than 30% since October, when better-than-expected Q3 results were presented. The clear target for the bulls is the zone just below the $50 handle, where the important horizontal resistance and the 100-WMA have joined forces.

On the downside, the 15-year low of $30.65 will offer strong support if the price rotates lower. However, a break of the mini descending trend line that connected two previous lower highs suggests that there may be more upside for the SLB stock.

Where from here?

Schlumberger will report its Q4 earnings next week, a quarter which has witnessed a rise of 15% in oil prices. We may witness lower-than-expected results, given the cheap oil prices in Q4 and a slowdown in the shale industry that is affecting rig count.

Its drilling division, which accounts for 28% of revenue, is likely to suffer the most due to the falling rig count. Similar to drilling, a unit of characterization of deposits may be affected by the slowdown.

On the other hand, the company’s biggest unit - production - may report better-than-expected results as the bulk of its contracts are based outside of the U.S. It will be interesting to hear more on the expected progress that Schlumberger made in international markets, namely Africa, Asia, and Latin America. More concretely, the company should report progress on investments made in overseas oilfields, such as Latin America, Europe, and Mexico.

The higher oil-related activities in international markets mean more drilling and activity around the world for Schlumberger. Its performance in the U.S. market is still questionable and, arguably, the company’s biggest weakness, but it is also a market with the most potential for growth.

Investors will also focus on margins, due to a previous commitment of the company to reduce inefficiencies across its operations. A hint on margins may come through spending numbers in the field of exploration and production.

If the rebound in oil prices continues in 2020 as well, a stronger cash flow is on the horizon, which should ultimately translate into more acquisitions and investments in the core business. Schlumberger already reported that the free cash flow for the Q3 quarter is sitting at $1.10 billion.

Summary

Despite a slowing U.S. market for oil production, operations abroad have kept the oilfield services provider in solid shape. The oil giant was hit hard by the oil market downturn, but will also be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the rebound.

Investors are likely to focus on margin numbers due to heavy investments made to improve margin growth and increase capacity utilization. While the stock is not so cheap when looked through the future P/E ratio, there is a great potential upside for the stock in case the oil prices continue to surge higher.

