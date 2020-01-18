Look For Equal Balance In Your Consumer Staples Allocation

What I dream of is an art of balance. - Henri Matisse

The consumer staples sector underperformed the overall market in 2019. The S&P 500 Index was up 28.9%, while the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) was only up 24%. The real driver that pushed the S&P 500 Index higher was the allocation to technology stocks that is not present in the consumer staples sector. Now that investors should be looking to trim gains and reallocate to keep their portfolios in balance, consumer staples look like a good area to add to. “It’s understandable that staples would underperform in a risk-on rally, but the price action looks like it’s oversold given healthy spending conditions. Investors have been unwinding defensive positions for a little while now, but I see some relative value peeking through here,” according to the most recent Lead-Lag Report. Now is a good time to add or build a position in consumer staples, but don’t run out and buy industry giant XLP. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) could make a better choice.

XLP is three times the size of RHS, but almost 50% of their assets are in four stocks. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coke (NYSE:KO), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) make up 45.5% of XLP. If you really want exposure to an overall sector, buying an equal weighted fund gives you equal contact to 33 consumer staples stocks. Also, most investors would already own shares of those top four consumer staples stocks through other ETFs and mutual funds. Procter & Gamble, for instance, makes up over 1% of any S&P 500 Index fund and over 2% of many dividend-based ETFs. So, it is very likely investors already have a large enough allocation to Procter & Gamble through other investments. It is a similar situation with Coke, Pepsi, and Walmart.

Over the last 10 years, RHS has actually outperformed SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 3.5% and significantly outperformed XLP by almost 55%. By equal weighting the portfolio of consumer staples, you get more of your assets in small and mid-cap stocks, which is an area that many investors are underweighted in their portfolios. XLP has 93% of holding in large-cap stocks, while RHS has 73%.

Consumer staples look poised to continue their upward trend with a forecasted 6% earnings and cash flow growth. Given their role in consumers' lives, the sector tends to be very defensive. During the 4th quarter of 2018, which was the last major pullback in the stock market, RHS outperformed SPY by almost 5%. It was a similar situation in May 2019 where RHS outperformed SPY by 1.6% during the down month. This goes a long way to protecting your portfolio from having a major drawdown.

RHS has a dividend yield of 2.26%, which is significantly greater than a 10-year US Treasury bond or SPY. This yield helps investors during those market pullbacks to cushion the blow. The dividend is expected to grow to 2.7% based on the underlying stock yield growth. If you are rebalancing your portfolio for 2020, look to RHS for your consumer staples allocation to diversify your overall portfolio more than other consumer staples funds.

