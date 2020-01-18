Citigroup: Pick Of The Decade

The bank offers the potential for a 12% net payout yield even as the stock reaches the low $80s.

Over a week ago, BoAML picked Citigroup (NYSE:C) as the "Pick of the Decade". Considering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup compete in the banking space, investors should find the call very intriguing. My investment thesis has remained bullish on Citigroup for a while now, but the call actually shows how tepid the market is on the stock, considering the limited stock gains predicted by the analysts.

Pick Of The Decade

The BoA analysts argue that Citigroup trades at a discount to other money center banks, but such a scenario isn't anything new. The odd part is the big pick only has an initial price target of $92 or a P/E multiple of 10.5x. A stock gain of ~14% isn't reflective of a top pick for the next decade.

The analysts even make a case for the stock reaching $100 or the equivalent of nearly 25% upside. The odd part is the suggestion that Citigroup would still trade at a 13% discount to the peer group. Again, this call by BoAML isn't all that exciting when one gets down into the details.

The Q4 results are a prime example of the large bank getting their act together to warrant a higher multiple. The bank boosted the RoTCE to 12.1% for the year and 12.4% for the quarter.

The LTM efficiency ratio was 56.5% in Q4, down 190 basis points from 57.4% generated in 2018. As long as Citigroup can continue improving the efficiency ratio while starting to rebuild the business for growth this decade, the stock will have strong returns in the '20s.

For Citigroup to be the pick of the decade, analysts need targets closer to $150 and beyond. The large bank stock just happens to have an analyst that has predicted such a stock price with Mike Mayo making a better case for the "pick of the decade" back in 2017 with the call for the stock to reach $140.

Big Yield

This cheap valuation and pick for the '20s is a prime reason, while the massive capital return plan is so beneficial for shareholders. In Q4 alone, the bank worth about $170 billion returned $6.2 billion to shareholders and $22.3 billion for the year.

The net payout yield that measures the combined dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is still over 12% despite the recent stock gains. The yield is a bullish sign on the cheap valuation of the stock and indicates the 264 million shares repurchased in the year will boost the EPS for the remaining shares. Outside of Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup has by far the highest net payout yield in the sector, far above JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC).

Even with the massive capital returns, Citigroup reported a Q4 Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.7%, only down from 11.9% last Q4. The supplementary leverage ratio was 6.2%, only down from 6.4% last Q4.

These share buybacks are a big reason the large bank keeps smashing EPS estimates on a quarterly basis and growing YoY. For Q4, adjusted EPS was $1.90 for 18% growth over last year.

The stock only trades at 8.6x 2021 EPS estimates of $9.28. Analysts aren't even factoring in 10% EPS growth despite a trajectory of 10% share reductions. Just 10% EPS growth off the $8.04 base for 2019 places Citigroup at a 2021 EPS of $9.72.

Once analysts factor in nominal net income growth similar to the 7% growth in operating income in Q4, EPS estimates will jump above $10 for 2021.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup remains an insanely cheap stock. The whole money center bank sector remains exceptionally cheap. As long as Citigroup is able to repurchase 10% of their outstanding shares on an annual basis, investors should lineup for the stock trading at only 8x realistic 2021 EPS estimates. The "pick of the decade" should trade far above this multiple.

