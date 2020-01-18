Gazprom: Don't Take The Bull Case For Granted

In the case of Gazprom, there's a thin line between an incredibly profitable investment and a value trap.

Gazprom looks like a safe investment in the next few years, but I have serious long-term concerns about the company coupled with some short-term headwinds.

Gazprom shares are up 70% since May 2019 amid the company's announcement of much higher dividends in the next three years.

There has been much talk about Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) on Seeking Alpha. I've noticed, however, that the discussion becomes pretty incendiary when it comes to something that falls out of the bullish points of view. I'm sure that a broad, impartial discussion is the only way to avoid any kind of biases. In this article, I'd like to provide my view on Gazprom and try to explain why I'm neutral on the stock.

The four most expensive words in the English language are "this time it's different." - Sir John Templeton

The Best of Both Worlds

These two reports about Gazprom will provide a common ground for the discussion:

the scandalous Sberbank CIB report the report (+ the SA article) by Swen Lorenz

Both reports are available online for free. It took me ~4 hours of not very quick reading to finish them, and I think every Gazprom investor should read them even despite that the author of the latter report criticizes the former one.

So why should you invest in Gazprom? Let's revise the key bullish points and discuss the associated risks:

Bullish Point #1: Gazprom Is Going To Pay 50% of Net Profit in Dividends

On December 12, Gazprom introduced its renewed dividend policy. As we already know, the payouts will be:

by the end of 2019 - 30% of the profit

on the results of 2020 - 40% of the profit

on the results of 2021 - 50% of the profit

The point where things get complicated is the calculation of dividends. Gazprom notes that dividends are calculated on the basis of the net profit adjusted for:

the profit (loss) on foreign exchange transactions recorded as part of financial income and expenses;

exchange rate differences on operating items;

the loss from impairment (reversal of a loss from impairment) of fixed assets and construction in progress;

the loss from impairment (reversal of a loss from impairment) of investments in affiliated entities and joint ventures;

the difference between the interest in the profit of affiliated entities and joint ventures and proceeds from affiliated entities and joint ventures.

Even though the new dividend policy is fairer as it eliminates factors that could distort the net profit, dividends themselves are hard to predict due to many aforementioned "moving parts". Analysts provide pretty conservative dividend estimates for 2019-2021, with an 11% projected dividend yield to current prices in 2021.

Source: Renaissance Capital

As I'll discuss later in the article, in the coming years, Gazprom will operate in a tough market environment, so Gazprom's dividends for 2019-2021 can be either above or below the forecast.

Bullish Point #2: Gazprom Remains Resilient In Any Market Environment

While researching the global gas market I've realized that any attempts to predict gas prices are an exercise in futility. That said, let's try to formulate general trends for the next few years that could potentially affect Gazprom.

Short-Term Problems: High Gas Reserves in the EU; Naftogaz-Gazprom Tensions

Remembering supply disruptions in 2009 quite well, Europe formed unprecedentedly high gas reserves in underground storage facilities amid escalating conflict between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2019. By the end of December, the EU had about 95 billion cubic meters of gas reserves, which is 34% more than the average level in 2015-2018. Together with the preservation of Ukrainian gas transit for 5 years, this is a clear negative for gas prices.

Market oversupply, which will be aggravated by the launch of new LNG capacities up to 25 million tons in 2020, will inevitably lead to a further reduction of spot prices. Vedomosti newspaper mentions that according to Thomson Reuters' forward curve, the lowest average monthly price on the British gas hub NBP is expected this June at $140 per 1.000 cubic meters. However, in the short term, it may fall below $100. At the same time, low gas prices in Europe and the general slowdown in global demand growth may lead to postponement of construction of some new LNG projects.

In the meantime, the "gas truce" between Russia and Ukraine, which was a condition for an agreement on the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukrainian territory, was short: Naftogaz is preparing new lawsuits for Russia. The lawsuits are scheduled to be filed in late 2020 or 2021, according to the executive director of the company Yuri Vitrenko. Naftogaz will file lawsuits because of the loss of its ability to use Crimean assets; the amount of the lawsuit is about 5 billion dollars, but with interest, Vitrenko believes, the sum can exceed 7 billion dollars. If we realistically divide ambitions of the Ukrainian side by two, I expect the maximum potential damage for Gazprom around $2-3.5 bn.

A Mid-Term Problem - Additional Gas Supply From The Mediterranean

Another problem for Gazprom in the medium term is the development of gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece, Cyprus, and Israel announced the signing of a trilateral agreement on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline. The new pipeline will supply gas from the Israeli Leviathan field and the Cypriot Aphrodite field to Europe. The project, which is 1.9 thousand kilometers long, is planned to be completed by 2025 and will cost from $6 billion to $7 billion. The pipeline capacity is 12-16 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The Leviathan gas field alone contains 622 billion cubic meters of gas (Tamar is already in operation and supplies come from there - 240 billion). And there is a dozen more small fields in Israeli waters (for example, Karish North with reserves of 25 billion cubic meters of gas and 5 million tons of oil). In general, we can talk about a total of 1.2-1.3 trillion cubic meters of recoverable gas.

Up till now, Israeli gas fields have been operating for the local gas market. But with the construction of a 2,100-kilometer subsea pipeline to Europe, gas will go to Greece and Italy. And these are markets traditional for Gazprom, especially Italian - in 2018 Gazprom supplied 22.8 billion cubic meters of gas there and 3.3 billion cubic meters to Greece. For sure, Israeli gas (and Cypriot gas in the future as well) will not completely knock Gazprom out of the Italian and Greek markets but it will intensify competition and put the company in an uncomfortable negotiating position, which may lead to lower Russian gas prices. Israel itself claimed that gas supplies to Greece and Italy could reach 10-20 billion cubic meters a year.

However, experts also point to some noticeable vulnerabilities of EastMed. The first one is the need to lay the pipe in the area from Cyprus to the Greek island of Crete at great depths (about 3 kilometers) with the presence of tectonic activity of the seabed (earthquakes and landslides can affect the integrity of the gas pipeline).

The second problem is the negative attitude of Turkey, which claims the northern part of Cyprus and its fields and is interested in the absence of competitors for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (or TANAP) and the Turkish Stream. Therefore, the Turkish authorities may well send warships to prevent the construction of the EastMed, thus even causing a local military conflict.

A Long-Term Problem - Gazprom-Novatek Rivalry

Gazprom's confrontation with Novatek seems to be gaining momentum. The company recently published an article in its corporate magazine where it highlights the rising competition between the two Russian gas producers. Let me provide some really interesting quotes (translated from Russian):

LNG supplies from Russia are entirely related to Yamal LNG, but almost all LNG produced by it was sent to Europe. And where is China if the project was created for it? It was the Asian orientation of Yamal LNG that allowed the Russian president to approve the project. Formally, it can be noted that with almost no competition on the Russian market, the country's leadership was able to increase competition in the EU by pushing the leading Russian gas companies into the market. And the fact is not only that for every 1000 cubic meters of gas Gazprom today pays to the budget 14.3 dollars of MET, 63 dollars of customs duty, 12 dollars of income tax, 7 dollars of dividends (a total of 96.3 dollars), while from Yamal LNG on these four articles the state does not receive a penny. Calculations show that LNG from the USA can successfully compete with Gazprom gas sold under long-term contracts ($215 at oil prices of $60/bbl). And what about Yamal LNG, which is celebrating one victory after another on the EU market? Economic analysis shows that in 2019 almost all the produced volumes were sold to Europe not because this market offers the greatest benefits, but because it offers the lowest losses compared to sales in other regions of the world. It is estimated that the cost of Russian LNG throughout the entire cycle - from production in Yamal to delivery of regasified gas at EU terminals - should be USD 239.8 per 1.000 cubic meters. When selling gas at a price of $112, the company should have suffered a loss of $127.8. Real losses from the sale of 11.5 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year are easily calculated, but the media are not interested in them.

In fact, with this article, Gazprom has created a casus belli for a gas war with Novatek. Most likely, Gazprom will fight for the reduction of tax benefits for Novatek and for the reduction of state support for LNG development as a whole. However, I do not think that Novatek and its board chairman in the person of the richest Russian oligarch Leonid Mikhelson will leave such attacks unanswered.

Meanwhile, the government has prepared itself for this rivalry. Russia's Energy Strategy until 2035 includes the development of a special mechanism to prevent damage to the country's economic interests in international markets due to competition between Gazprom's pipeline gas and Novatek's LNG.

Source: The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation

It's unclear how the balancing mechanism will work, but it seems that the government will continue to support LNG projects even despite the Gazprom complaint.

The Russian authorities plan to create specialized hubs for LNG transshipment, storage and trading in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, as well as plan to implement projects for the construction of terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk; in addition, the government will promote the development of low-tonnage LNG production and the formation of a domestic LNG market as a tool to ensure energy security in areas remote from the Unified Gas Supply System. Novatek already has a good track record in developing LNG projects, so it will be difficult for Gazprom to defeat its opponent on its own territory if the company wants to engage in large-scale LNG development.

So far, everything is going well for Russia: as Energy Minister Alexander Novak noted, the share of Russian gas in the European market grew to 45% at the end of 2019 vs. 35% in 2018. Against the background of the increased presence of Novatek in Europe, it's no surprise that we see such a substantial increase year-over-year.

Bullish Point #3: Gazprom Has A Huge Moat With Its Gas Pipelines

I've read maybe ten articles about Gazprom here on SA and not a single article mentions one particular aspect which can potentially turn the long-term part of the bullish case upside down (no pun intended): Gazprom's pipelines are getting really old. You can find the following chart in the report of Sberbank CIB:

Source: Sberbank CIB

Thankfully, Gazprom provides a breakdown of its pipelines by age in its factbook:

Source: Gazprom Factbook

As we can see, 105.4 thousand kilometers out of 172.6 of the Unified Gas Supply System are >30 years old which accounts for 61% of all Gazprom's pipeline infrastructure. The more concerning fact is that more than 20 thousand km of pipelines are over 50 years old. According to Sberbank CIB's unnamed source in Gazprom, there are no strict directions when the company should replace its pipelines.

Nevertheless, my extensive search has led me to a very interesting article that covers the topic of long-term serviceability of gas pipelines. The article was written by Vladimir Kharionovsky, a professor of Gazprom VNIIGAZ, which is the main research center of Gazprom in the field of technology. I'd like to provide a comprehensive excerpt from the article (translated from Russian) that sheds light on the process of long-term maintenance of pipelines:

The base period of operation is a technically sound service life, which is determined by the actual or projected technical condition of the gas pipeline as well as technical parameters of the maintenance system. Operation by technical status includes the operation period based on the procedure of extending the safe operation, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the technical condition. It can be described as a period of operation according to actual technical condition and allows to extend the service life to 45-60 years. Upon reaching the total calendar operating time of 55-60 years, the pipelines enter the final operating period. It is characterized by the aging of pipe metal and welded joints, which is manifested primarily by an increase in the number of defects and growth of fatigue cracks. In this case, the probability of an increase in operating costs for pipeline maintenance becomes significantly higher.

Thus, the service life of pipelines may vary significantly in the range of 40-60 years depending on operating conditions. I've also prepared an English version of a chart from the article.

Source: Gas Industry Magazine ("Gazovaya promishlennost") №5 2017; Author's chart

This chart shows the methodology of the safe operation of trunk pipelines elaborated by Gazprom VNIIGAZ. Instead of using a fixed service life, Gazprom tries to extend the service life of gas pipelines by constantly diagnosing them for possible technical defects and repairing them when needed. This approach may be considered flexible, but it has a significant disadvantage: there are huge delays between planning, diagnosing and reporting results of gas pipeline inspections. In his other article "Trunk gas pipelines: the development of diagnostic work" published in 2018, professor Kharionovsky says:

In organizational terms, the operational link between the planning of diagnostic and repair work is not sufficiently visible. In practice, the results of diagnostics are used to select priority areas for repair, and in the time of execution of diagnostic work there are gaps up to a year or more, which significantly reduces their effectiveness. Diagnostic works are used to identify certain potentially hazardous areas, but the reliability of gas pipelines as a whole is not assessed. Experience shows that assessment of results (preparing a technical report) on gas pipelines takes a long time, and this fact does not allow getting a real picture of the technical state for the current year and complicates further planning of diagnostic work.

I'm not the only one (besides Sberbank CIB) who sees the current state of affairs as alarming, in a recently published (on December 27, 2019) book "The Globalization of Russian Gas: Political and Commercial Catalysts", the authors also describe this problem:

Source: "The Globalization of Russian Gas: Political and Commercial Catalysts"; Google Books

Gazprom repairs fewer and fewer gas pipelines every year, and this is reflected in the accident statistics.

Source: Gazprom data, Author's spreadsheet

According to the Interfax news agency, 2018 was the worst year for Gazprom in five years (8 major incidents). As Interfax was told by Rostechnadzor, "the main reasons for incidents were pipeline depressurization caused by physical wear and tear, corrosion of the pipe metal and stress cracking." The share of such accidents is about 88%, according to the federal service.

In the first half of 2019, five incidents related to trunk gas pipelines have already been recorded, so it is possible that the record-high number will be updated.

Overall, if Gazprom doesn't come up with a magic way to break the laws of physics and somehow prolong the life of its already old gas pipelines, a new capex program to replace old pipelines looks inevitable. Gazprom plans to spend no more than one trillion rubles on capex up to 2035, though I have no idea how Gazprom will be able to replace thousands of kilometers of gas pipelines in parallel with the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, the development of capex-intensive LNG projects and paying dividends with 50% payout ratio.

Bullish Point #4: Gazprom's Subsidiaries Will Help To Pay Dividends

Gazprom has two key dividend-paying subsidiaries: Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) and Gazprom Energoholding. Gazprom Neft is moderately undervalued, looks financially stable and is going to generate a substantial amount of cash both for Gazprom and minority shareholders. In my articles about Gazprom Neft, I repeatedly mentioned that Gazprom Neft has prospects for massive stock growth if Gazprom increases GPN's free-float through stake sales.

Gazprom Energoholding, in turn, owns three severely undervalued energy companies: TGC-1, OGK-2, and Mosenergo (OTC:AOMOY). I suggest reading my article about Mosenergo to understand why Gazprom has missed a lucrative opportunity to turn TGC-1, OGK-2, and Mosenergo into companies that are attractive enough for investors to hold an IPO as a unified stock and make billions of dollars from this.

At the end of the day, I still view this bullish point as valid, but it could be much better under different circumstances.

Epilogue: Insiders Got Into The Game?

According to Forbes, the formal buyer of 6.52% of Gazprom's quasi-treasury shares for $5 billion was the structure of Gazprombank - Gazprombank Asset Management. However, the ultimate owners of the shares are still unknown. The deal was made by the company in the interests of its "clients" - holders of mutual funds which Gazprombank AM manages (mutual funds are unknown too).

The Moscow Exchange refused to consider the sold quasi-treasury stakes as free float shares, although the Gazprom itself reported on its free-float growth immediately after the deal. The MOEX is not satisfied with the mystery surrounding the buyer of the stakes. Both deals were conducted under the "one lot - one buyer" scheme, and there was no understanding who bought the stakes. Earlier Andrei Akimov told the Interfax agency that the buyer of Gazprom's quasi-treasury stake was a consortium of Russian investors, including pension funds. I don't think that pension funds can have a significant share of a company due to their excessive regulation, so, in my opinion, we see attempts to hide real buyers of this stake.

"In these deals, there are several echelons of closure," says Russian investment manager Andrei Movchan to Forbes. "Gazprombank AM buys out shares in favor of mutual funds which it manages, and which ones it does not disclose. This is a non-market transaction, a transaction with affiliated parties."

What does that mean for investors? Firstly, there won't be an inflow from passive funds until the MOEX gets enough information from Gazprom to recognize the sold stake as free-float. Secondly, if the stake was bought by some rich and influential persons who just want to keep their profile as low as possible, this can be an indirect confirmation that Gazprom will generally act in the interests of shareholders, at least up until 2022-2023.

Long-Term Risks

Gazprom's case has taught me an important lesson: when a bullish case for a company looks virtually "indestructible", ask a simple question: is there something that can make bullish arguments absolutely worthless? At the moment, I see two existential risks for the investment case:

The aged gas infrastructure which can turn an extraordinary moat into a never-ending capex burden The unpredictable Russian government which may introduce policies that are value-destructive in nature for Gazprom

The current Russian government has resigned and it is difficult to predict how well Gazprom will get along with the new one, especially when there is one thorny issue.

Viktor Yatsenko, the deputy head of the Gazprom's department of economic expertise and pricing, recently said that revenues from the export of natural gas are no longer sufficient to subsidize low prices for Russian customers. If Gazprom does not come up with a way to maintain low prices for the Russian population, the new government can repel the "50% payout ratio" law and increase the mineral extraction tax for Gazprom to fulfill the Russian budget directly avoiding minority investors. This will allow the Russian authorities themselves to subsidize low gas prices at least partially. For reference, the Ministry of Finance has already twice compensated for the failure of Gazprom to pay the required dividends by raising the mineral extraction tax for the company in the last two years. When it comes to ensuring political stability, the government will easily sacrifice the market capitalization of Gazprom, especially when it is not going to sell its stake in the company.

Final Thoughts

With a P/E ratio of 3.8 and EV/EBITDA of 3.89, Gazprom is of the cheapest O&G companies in the world. Gazprom has the largest natural gas reserves, the cost-efficient gas infrastructure which is absolutely unique in scale and the company is undervalued even compared to its subsidiary Gazprom Neft. All capex-intensive projects are almost ready and it may seem that now there's nothing that can stop Gazprom from unleashing its true value in the long term.

Nonetheless, if we take into account the age of Gazprom's gas pipelines, the quote of John Templeton gets its context in this case. Probably, we are witnessing just a temporary window of opportunity when the company's interests collide with interests of all groups of shareholders but one day they may move apart again as it was in the last 10 years.

The core part of the bullish thesis for 2020-2022 remains intact, though. RenCap analysts predict that over the next two years the stock price may rise 30-40% to $10.6 per share (340 rub/share on MOEX) trading at a 7-8% dividend yield which is an average for the Russian stock market. In a worst-case scenario, the stock isn't likely to fall below 220.7 rubles - the price per share of the last Gazprom's stake sale, so any potential downside is limited, in my view. Those who bought the stock before the last spring's dividend hike can also enjoy a significant margin of safety.

For me, Gazprom Neft is a more preferable way to benefit from Gazprom's changes. The worse the situation in the gas market is, the more likely it is that Gazprom won't postpone the sale of its stake in Gazprom Neft, which will trigger positive stock revaluation with about the same upside as for Gazprom itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.