Broadleaf Partners 2020 Investment Playbook

We don’t expecta recession and believe, once again, that in spite of all the things worth worrying about, themarkets should enjoy positive results for 2020.

The economy should experience a bit of a rebound on the basis of lower interest rates and a pause in the trade war.

Largely due to a reversal in Fed policy along with a hoped for Phase 1 trade deal with China, we finished the year without a recession and positive, albeit, slow GDP growth.

At the end of each year, we like to look back on the year that was and consider what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we might have learned in the process. We then turn our attention to the year to come, hoping that by putting our thoughts in writing, we’ll gain greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns in the future.

We share these thoughts with you, our clients and friends, in the hope that you gain a better understanding of the influences that may drive our investment decisions in the coming year. As always, these decisions are fluid and may change with the circumstances, but are also made with a longer term perspective and intent to drive superior investment returns over time.

We appreciate your continued confidence in our approach and interest in our work!

