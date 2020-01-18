Medical Facilities: Danger With Opportunity

It may take a while for MFC to re-strategize and sort out the problems that it faces.

Introduction

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) delivered another poor quarter in its Q3 2019 result as the company saw a significant decline in revenue in its UMASH facility. It has also announced to cut its dividend by 75%. There is one saying that crisis is danger but with opportunity. There is no doubt that MFC is going through some crisis right now. Its shares have plummeted from the high of over C$17 per share in 2019 to below C$5 per share right now. However, does it mean that this is an opportune time to invest? In this article, we will discuss our view and come up with our conclusion.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

Medical Facilities reported a weak Q3 2019 with declining revenue and adjusted EBITDA. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue declined 2% year over year while its adjusted EBITDA declined 5.4% year over year.

Source: November 2019 Investor Presentation

This poor result was primarily due to decline in revenue in its UMASH facility. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue from UMASH declined by 47.4% to US$5.57 million. The decrease was mainly due to increased lower acuity cases while inpatient spine cases declined.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

While revenue declined significantly, expenses in its UMASH facility only declined 13.1%. This resulted in a net loss of US$2.40 million for its UMASH facility.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We are disappointed by the fact as about a year ago, we still held the view that issues in its UMASH facility was likely transitory and management should be able to turn things around. However, our confidence has now deteriorated. We would like to highlight several worrisome trends MFC faces:

Outpatient trend in the next decade may continue to erode its margin

In the conference call, management mentioned that the declining revenue in its UMASH facility was due to a decline in higher-margin orthopedic spine surgery volume. Management mentioned in the conference call that the goal is to increase higher-margin orthopedic spine surgeries in its problematic UMASH facilities. However, there are no specific methods mentioned in the conference call.

We think investors should also be aware that there is a new trend towards more outpatient care instead of in-patient hospital care. Thanks to advancement in medical technology (e.g. surgical robots), the recovery time after surgery is significantly reduced. This has resulted in diminishing need for in-patient hospital care. According to information from Moody's Investor Service hospital report, outpatient services has grown rapidly as these options provide a much lower-cost means for patients as well as providers. The report even estimates that 45% of joint replacement procedures could be done in outpatient setting by 2025. Traditional hospitals will likely only be used mainly for scheduled, high acuity care. If this trend is true, we expect MFC's specialty surgical hospitals will be impacted negatively. While MFC has acquired several ambulatory surgery centers, this is not enough to offset the headwinds that it is facing as these ambulatory surgery centers only represent about 7.5% of its total revenue in Q3 2019.

There appears to be some strategic disagreements between some physicians and management team

The problem that MFC faces appears to be much more problematic. Although management did not mention anything specific about it, there appears to be a fundamental disagreement between its physician partner and the management. As management expressed in its latest Q3 2019 conference call:

Right now, there's an internal fundamental disagreement with the practice that we're partnered with, and that has impacted the volumes in the surgery centers, the surgery center at Two Rivers and actually resulted in a departure of a physician. So we -- while we're still very bullish on the opportunity that the platform brings us, this was one of the largest contributors."

Deteriorating balance sheet

MFC's poor Q3 2019 result also means that its payout ratio in the first nine months of 2019 has now reached 170% (see table below). The reduction in cash available for distribution was due to lower operating cash flow generated as well as higher interest expenses. Following the release of its Q3 2019 result, management made the decision to significantly cut its dividend by about 75%. This should reduce its payout ratio to about 42%. This move is wise, as it should help stabilize its balance sheet and allow it to improve its leverage from the current level of 2.0x downward. While we welcome the move, we think this also shows the fact that there is no easy fix to MFC's current problem.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Risks and Challenges

Absence of key surgeons

In the past, MFC's revenue has been impacted negatively due to the absence of key surgeon (e.g. injury). Although factors such as injury of a key surgeon is unpredictable, it also shows how vulnerable MFC's business is: a reliance on key surgeons. A surgeon may also choose to move to other places. MFC's revenue could be impacted negatively.

Competition risk

New facilities established near MFC's facilities may increase competition and impact its income negatively. Earlier in 2019, a new facility was opened near MFC's Black Hills Surgical Hospital. Although we are still seeing revenue growth in this facility, things may gradually deteriorate as its competitor grow their reputation and establish its own referral network.

Valuation Analysis

As can be seen from the chart below, Medical Facilities is trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 4x. This is towards the low end of its historical EV to EBITDA range. On the other hand, its peers such as Community Health Systems (CYH) are trading at EV to EBITDA ratios over 9x. Hence, we believe MFC is undervalued. Having said that, we do not believe multiple expansion is likely unless it can turn things around.

Data by YCharts

A 5.9%-yielding dividend

As we have mentioned earlier, MFC will reduce its dividend payment. Instead of paying a monthly dividend, it will now pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per share starting in April 2020. At today's share price of C$4.75 per share, this is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is still not bad considering that its dividend is now safe with a payout ratio below 50%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We think MFC is significantly undervalued. However, we do not have the confidence on its near-term performance as management is likely still in the early stage of sorting out its problems. For income investors willing to take on some risk, we think this stock's dividend is safe right now. However, multiple expansion is probably not likely in the near-term. Therefore, this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on higher risks.

