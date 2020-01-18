The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's December Update: The Year-End Review

In 2019, the Traditional IRA pumped out an average of $1,084/month in dividends while the Roth IRA contributed an average of $470/month.

We continue to add when opportunities arise, however, we took the opportunity to sell a few stocks in order to reduce the cost basis of those positions.

Even with Christmas over, I still feel like it is present time when we get to review the annual performance of John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios. In this article, we will be covering Jane's retirement accounts and look at how the portfolio has performed in its second year of existence.

Similar to the Taxable account, Jane's portfolio is focused on generating dividend income from the investments held within it. While capital gains are always appreciated, we are most concerned with the ability to generate growing dividend payments that will generate consistent cash flows that Jane can depend on during retirement. With the market at all-time highs, it creates the kind of environment where investors are getting drunk on unrealized capital gains only to put themselves at risk losing those gains.

Jane's retirement accounts demonstrated the following during 2019:

The Traditional IRA generated a 2019 high of $1,323.81 dividends in the month of April but failed to beat the 2018 high generated in December of $1,351.25.

The Roth IRA generated a 2019 high of $743.66 dividends in the month of October which beat the 2018 high of $559.58 generated in October.

The Traditional IRA is sitting on $15,242.59 of unrealized capital gains as of market close 1/13/2020.

The Roth IRA is sitting on $7,645.15 of unrealized capital gains as of 1/13/2020.

Just like the Taxable account review, let's start by discussing some benchmarks because there have been a few people who are using the unrealized gain (roughly 8.3% of the portfolio value) to say that the portfolio dramatically underperformed the S&P 500. Let's start by actually looking at the total return of the S&P 500 and other major ETFs that track high-quality dividend-paying stocks. The image below represents the total return of the S&P 500 and includes the total return for iShares (IVV) and Schwab S&P 500 (SWPPX) indexes.

As you can see, the total return provided by these indexes is basically identical, but I consider these benchmarks to be a poor comparison for John and Jane's retirement portfolio because the average dividend yield is well below what Jane's retirement accounts are currently producing. According to YCharts, the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 was approximately 1.77% as of December 31, 2019. This compares with Jane's FY-2019 dividend yield of 4.06% for the Traditional IRA and 3.63% for the Roth IRA (or a blended cost of 3.92%). For this reason, I have included a handful of other high-quality dividend-paying ETFs to show how their performance compares.

Based on the information above, it would be unreasonable to expect that Jane's retirement accounts would produce the same amount of total return as the S&P 500 index (especially when Jane's retirement portfolio is pumping out a much higher dividend yield). The current yield-on-cost for the Traditional IRA is 4.56% and the yield on cost for the Roth IRA is 4.09%.

To help paint a better picture of the total performance of Jane's retirement accounts during this time frame I've included the table to show what the balances were on December 31, 2018, versus the balances on December 31, 2019. The portfolio grew by nearly $97,000 during this time frame which represents a blended total return of 25.8% on Jane's retirement accounts.

12/31/2018 Balance 12/31/2019 Balance Total Return Traditional IRA $254,851.08 $319,279.39 25.3% Roth IRA $119,882.70 $152,129.51 26.9% Total Balance $374,733.78 $471,408.90 25.8%

Investors should also consider that it is unlikely their portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 if they are diversified since this means they are likely to have certain investments that don't perform nearly as well. Let's consider the following example where we look at a hypothetical diversified ETF portfolio with $1,000,000 of starting capital.

Here is the dividend yield associated with those ETFs.

With these ETFs used above, we would expect to see the following results (when it comes to dividends I used the EOY dividend yield to estimate the average dividend yield over the course of the year). I wanted to use round numbers so please consider that the portfolio below is quite a bit larger than Jane's existing portfolio.

Jane's dividend portfolio heavily emphasizes dividend-paying stocks which is why the total yield is higher than the ETF portfolio (even if you remove the OTC:TIPS ETF, the average yield would be about the same), but the dividend yield is roughly half of what Jane's portfolio is bringing in. This is a perfect example of why an ETF portfolio might work for someone who is younger since they don't exactly care about the dividend yield (they are likely more concerned with the total price return) while someone like Jane is better served by owning individual stocks since they would provide more dividend income.

Readers should also consider that one of Jane's covenants/goals is to live off the dividend income generated by her investments without requiring her to sell any of her positions (unless an RMD would require her to sell in her Traditional IRA or if she wants to sell stocks and receive additional income from this). Simply put, the ETF portfolio generates considerably less income which means that Jane would either have to change her covenants/goals or learn to live off of considerably less income than she would from the dividend income generated by her current portfolio.

Client Background

I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on Jane, who is now approximately one year away from retirement and has requested my help in managing her own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for her account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to Jane as "my client" and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge her for what I do. The only thing Jane offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about her financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

Jane is still working and has aspirations of retiring in the next year which is part of the reason why I write this series separately from her husband John (who is currently retired). Because Jane is not currently retired, I have focused her portfolio on slightly more aggressive investments than her husband and plan to transition to a slightly more conservative mix over the next year. From a day-to-day finance perspective, readers should be aware that Jane and her husband currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

Jane and her husband have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. To briefly summarize this, Jane and her husband are on board with the idea of building a portfolio of stocks that will provide a steady stream of growing dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement.

Because of Jane's age, we are not overly concerned with the impact of required minimum distributions (RMD) from her Traditional IRA. RMDs are important for retirees to pay attention to since the penalties for not withdrawing the mandatory amount is 50% tax on the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn.

The goal for Jane's retirement accounts is that she will be able to rely on dividends for the majority of her near-term Traditional IRA distributions and all of her Roth IRA distributions. By doing this, we are making sure that Jane won't need to sell shares from her Traditional IRA until it is absolutely necessary to meet the RMD (and will only need to sell from her Roth IRA if she should choose to want to do this). Living on dividends vs. selling shares is the key difference between living on the cash flow generated by her investments and needing to sell shares as a means of "funding her retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. I am not concerned with owning stocks that have a qualified/non-qualified dividend because both of these accounts are tax-sheltered (Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. I adjust these targets regularly and will be incorporating more information as to how I set these price targets over the next few months.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the December Taxable account below:

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's December Taxable Account Update: The Year-End Edition

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of December. This includes:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

I previously wrote an update for EAFAX in the December Taxable article (see the link above). I will not include another write-up below, however, I will include a summary of the dividend increase for this stock.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Fund - An extra distribution of $.0192/share was made on 12/19/2019. If we look back at the history of EAFAX, we can see that there is no additional dividend paid at any point during 2018.

Main Street Capital - MAIN continues to be a true gem for income investors, although it is currently fully valued and appears to have more downside risk to its price than upside potential. Simply put, we will continue to add MAIN on any weakness (if shares drop below $40, it is likely that we will add to Jane's existing position and to my own personal position in MAIN). December represented the second special dividend of the year and investors should be aware that this will continue to decrease as management continues to increase the regular monthly dividend. I expect to see earnings compression due to challenges related to maintaining current levels of interest income.

MAIN's special distribution was $.24/share in December. Including the special dividend from June, MAIN paid a total of $.49/share of additional income or a total of $147 (on 300 shares Jane owns) in 2019. MAIN's current regular dividends amount to $2.46/share or a yield of 5.58%. When we add in the additional $.49 of the special dividend, this increases the yield to 6.70%.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 17 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added in the Traditional IRA during the month of December.

Digital Realty (DLR.PK) - Bought 15 Shares @ $113.52/share.

We sold shares of the following positions in the Traditional IRA during the month of December.

Cummins (CMI) - Sold 10 Shares @ $179.29/share.

Per my usual reasoning, we sold the highest cost shares for CMI because we expect to see weakness in earnings. This improves the cost basis of the remaining 50 shares by lowering it to $158.04/share.

Roth IRA - We did not add any stocks in the Roth IRA during the month of December.

We sold shares of the following positions in the Roth IRA during the month of December.

Synnex (SNX) - Sold 25 Shares @ $126.06/share.

NetApp (NTAP) - Sold 50 Shares @ $63.48/share.

Although SNX has had an amazing run, we felt it was appropriate to eliminate the highest cost portion of the position while still retaining a rather large concentration of the stock (125 shares remaining) even though the dividend yield is barely over 1%. We plan to continue holding the remaining shares of SNX as the spin-off of Concentrix takes place and the company continues to generate more good news.

NTAP is another stock that we had the opportunity to eliminate the highest cost shares while retaining a modest position of 100 shares. NTAP has a lot of competition, but we are comfortable holding the stock and overall cost basis of $52.54/share.

December Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. The images show represent all updated information for the month of August and Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from January 13th market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on January 13th.

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional IRA.

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Roth IRA.

Conclusion

The primary goal of these articles is to document the consistency of income coming in Jane's retirement accounts along with documenting the changes that may increase or decrease the dividend income generated by the account. We are very happy to report that income for both the Traditional and Roth IRAs are up considerably year-over-year; however, a significant portion of this is due to having fully-invested the amount of available capital, which means that we do not expect to see the same results for FY-2020. John and Jane are no longer contributing regularly to these accounts (although they may still be able to make final contributions in the next year due to earned income), and it is important to put the changes we expect to see in 2020 into perspective by acknowledging that it is highly unlikely that dividend growth will exceed 10% (from dividend increases and newly invested capital).

Traditional IRA - Current gain/loss of $15,242.59 for the month of December vs. $9,029.32 when the November retirement article was written.

- Current gain/loss of $15,242.59 for the month of December vs. $9,029.32 when the November retirement article was written. Roth IRA - Current gain/loss of $7,645.15 for the month of December vs. $1,798.40 when the November retirement article was written.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (ABBV), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Bank of America (BAC.PK), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BP (BP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cummins (CMI), CenturyLink (CTL), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (ENB), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), GasLog Partners Preferred C (GLOP.PC), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), KeyCorp (KEY), Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF), LyondellBasell (LYB), Main Street Capital (MAIN), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), NetApp (NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), US Bank Preferred H-Series (USB.PH), Vermilion Energy (VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (WMB), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

