Adding Shares Of Unum Group To My Long-Term Portfolio

At a time when the market is richly valued, I am holding an extra large percentage of the portfolio as cash waiting for deployment in a correction. I did not want to venture into any high-growth stocks at these elevated prices nor do I want to get caught in the dividend-yield stocks at higher prices. So I decided to use some of that cash to add to my long-term desired companies which are better valued among their peers with a short-term view. I will retain a small part of the position as a long-term hold while selling out the major part of the buy for some gains. I expect the net cash outflow will make me hold the long-term portion at an attractive, smaller net cash outflow.

The reason I brought up these two articles here is for two reasons. First, I had the desire to add these for a long time, but rarely they went to a discounted price level with an attractive dividend yield. They appeared only attractive relative to their peers. Second, I used a strategy to add them at a lower net cash outgo. I invested in ORI at the rates $21.92 to $22.21 and also took more quantity than what I wanted to hold (I wanted a maximum position of 1% of my portfolio, but I took 4% to 5% of my portfolio). Then I exited the extra quantities with 1% to 2% gains. I repeated the process a few times during the past two or three weeks, entering below $20.21 and exiting with 1%+ gains every time. As a result, I now hold the required position, a little less than 1% of my portfolio-desired quantity at a net cash flow of around $16 per share. There is an element of luck in the plan executed (done precisely understanding the chart/technical movements etc. in my trading portfolio, but I knew I could be easily humbled, which is why I mentioned as luck). Second, I added a part position in CL with the strategy explained in that related article, owing to the reason that options expire only weekly. That was a more safer desired route for CL as I sensed it was in an ascending mode and prices were not range-bound. As a result, I ended up earning a very small position in CL, but happily at a very heavy discount to my desired net cash outgo per share over the net retained quantity. Anyhow that is a welcome addition, ready to give me a dividend yield within two weeks.

When I did my due diligence on ORI, I found out that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has increased its dividends for the past 11 consecutive years and is in the "life and health insurance" business. But I did not screen it along with ORI for a reason. My diligence was incomplete at that time to find out why that is valued relatively low to book value. While ORI is a property and casualty insurer, UNM is a life and healthcare insurer.

"Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States, the United Kingdom and Poland, and the largest provider of disability income in the world. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life and Unum International, as well as a closed block of products that are still serviced, but not actively marketed. Unum's portfolio includes disability, life, accident, critical illness, cancer, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury." - Unum

The image above is copied from the same UNM's investor relation site.

The tangible book value per share of UNM is $45.01 while the current market price is around $28.50 range. The basic earnings per share of $4.95 (TTM) are largely a good show resulting in a PE of just 5.75. The free cash flow per share is also at $7.31 (TTM) while the dividend per share at current rates is 0.285 per quarter, making it $1.14 pa per share. The dividend yield is 4% and the payout ratio is 23% of EPS. All these data appears nice, and the share is desirable. The dividend growth rate for 10 years, 5 years, 3 years and 1 year periods are all in double-digit percentages. And that double-digit dividend growth rate over a current yield of 4%, a low payout of less than 25% of EPS and a low BV to Market Price impressed me. (All data from SA data sources).

But why has the market assigned such low valuation for UNM?

Insurance is a business where the company takes the risk for unknown eventualities far into the future. One such cover is for Long-Term Care (LTC). UNM issued LTC cover insurance policies in the past. I believe it has discontinued issuing such policies anymore, but is obligated to cover the policies already issued which it is committed. Please read some of the related note by Barron's here. As per that, a certain analyst viewed "estimates that Unum's after-tax reserves linked to its existing long-term care policies are likely to fall short of what it will have to pay by $5.7 billion." (11-July-2019).

UNM has retained earnings of $10.5 billion against a Capital+Paid in Capital of $2.4 billion. Total common shares outstanding are 206.2 million. Tangible book value is $9.3 billion or $45 per share (changes left out). The point here is a possible inadequate shortfall of $5.7 billion estimated (assuming if that is a fair estimate of likely future liabilities extended over the remaining life of those LTCs), its impact is around 61% of the tangible book value. If we remove that as a provision, the shareholders' tangible book value drops down to 39% of current tangible book value, i.e. $17.55 per share. But during this unknown future period, UNM will continue in its current form of business and grow its book value and reserves. Also note the point that the same Barron's link contains "Unum's senior vice president of investor relations, Tom White, disputed the conclusions in an email, citing a recent analysis of the company's reserves for long-term care policies."

I believe it is the uncertainty of these future estimates that drives UNM's current prices down rather than the current valuation itself. The short interests evoked on such views are priced in UNM's current market price. My views are personal. Insurance business is the most difficult business to evaluate. It is extremely difficult to fathom the risks involved.

That brings in the point "is there a hidden value here?". I will rather take the company VP's view here. My personal view is that all insurance businesses have an inherent risk. That is the reason, a simple financial analysis always shows more value in these stocks. Even the comparison among the peers is not a conclusive evidence to future profitability. With that view, I find value in UNM. Unlike in other sectors/industries, I will spread out my picks in insurance industry with a few choices and also limit my overall portfolio allocation for this industry. I added ORI earlier. Now, I added UNM with a small percentage of my long-term portfolio.

I will also trade a bit as I did in ORI (not so much as I did in ORI, as I can be easily humbled by the shorts in the market) and make the net cash outflow for my UNM holdings relatively lower. UNM is slated to release its earnings on 04-Feb-2020, and I expect the market to give me some range-bound trading in the next 10 days before we get close to earnings release. The earnings estimates are revised lower for the quarter (two up revisions and six down revisions in the past quarter). This does not mean the earnings are going to be lower. In the last two years, it did report four positive earnings surprises and four negative earnings surprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long UNM, ORI and CL (the tickers mentioned in the article).