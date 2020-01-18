Alcoa: I Am Bullish Despite Bad Q4 Results

Most of the Q4 weakness was caused by commodity prices as volumes were able to remain steady.

I have been looking forward to writing this article. Alcoa (AA) has been on my radar for many years, and I love the cyclical characteristics of this Pittsburgh, PA-based company. Especially after the company spun off Arconic (ARNC), it is even more interesting to focus on Alcoa as it is increasingly becoming a pure commodity play. That said, the just released Q4 earnings were bad. Earnings were down and well below consensus expectations. Nonetheless, I am sticking to my bullish call as the company's main problem was lower commodity prices. Just like its management, I expect the company to grow sales volumes starting in the first quarter of 2020 and expect capital gains after a very weak year of 2019. The economy is bad, but we are seeing signs of a recovery that should benefit cyclical companies like Alcoa.

Here's What Happened

Basically, Q4 was a perfect mix of a very bad macro environment and pretty good company volumes - given the economic circumstances. First, let's take a look at adjusted EPS. The company continued what started in Q3 of 2018 as a result of a rapidly weakening global economy. Alcoa's adjusted bottom-line result dropped by 147% to a loss of $0.31 per share. That's well below expectations of a $0.22 loss and the fourth consecutive quarter with a loss.

Now, let's look why the result was this bad and what it means going forward.

Not Everything Is Bad

One of the main drivers behind the earnings slump is the fact that prices were down again. Realized primary aluminum prices declined to $2,042 per metric ton. Realized alumina prices declined to $291 per metric ton. Compared to the prior-year quarter, aluminum prices are down 13.4% while alumina prices contracted by 39.2%. As a result, sales were unable to remain steady and declined to $2.44 billion. This is down 27.2% and the worst negative growth rate of the current cycle as you can see below.

Compared to the prior quarter (Q3/2019), realized aluminum prices declined by $96 or 4.5%. Meanwhile, sales declined by 5.1%. The good news is that this is not caused by lower volumes. Volumes actually added $1 million to adjusted EBITDA while lower API (alumina price index) prices reduced EBITDA by $77 million. Moreover, a favorable price/mix added $6 million to the result.

Alcoa CFO William Oplinger summarized it perfectly in my opinion and shows very well how prices were the main factor in Q4:

This quarter lower raw materials cost partially offset the impact of lower alumina and aluminum prices. Lower market prices for alumina and aluminum drove adjusted EBITDA down $77 million and $23 million respectively. Taken together, all other impacts improved $58 million sequentially, partially offsetting the price impact.

The fact that volumes were a (tiny) tailwind does not really matter to the result at the end of the day, and it also does not change the fact that the economy as a whole pressured prices. What is does tell us is that Alcoa's sales were stable. This is a big deal in case we are indeed getting an economic rebound in Q1 of this year as I will explain in this article.

Adding to that, two of the three business segments were able to improve their EBITDA margin. Bauxite was able to keep adjusted EBITDA stable at $132 million while EBITDA margin rose by 4.2 points to 42.4%. Alumina saw a 40.4% EBITDA decline and a 6.9% EBITDA margin decline. Aluminum actually improved EBITDA by 74.4% to $75 million while EBITDA margin rose by 2.0 points to 4.6%.

Moreover, Alcoa further stabilized its balance sheet. Q4 ended at 27 days working capital. This is a reduction of three days compared to the third quarter. Liquidity also improved as the current ratio rose from an already stable number of 1.38 to 1.48 in the fourth quarter while net equity rose by almost $2 billion to $7.6 billion. The total debt (all liabilities) to equity ratio fell quite significantly from 1.50 to 1.13.

2020 Demand Is Expected To Remain Solid

Before I discuss the 2020 outlook, it should be mentioned that 2019 was worse than expected. In the third quarter, Alcoa expected 2019 global aluminum demand to be up between 1.0% and 1.5%. In the fourth quarter, expectations are that global demand improved between 1.1% and 1.3%. Excluding China, demand is believed to be down between 2.2% and 2.0%. Good thing Alcoa expects a large reversal in 2020. Excluding China, global demand is expected to be up at least 0.4%. The range is between 0.4% and 0.9%. Including China, demand is expected to be up between 2.6% and 3.1%. In 2020, China is expected to produce only 47% of its bauxite needs. This is 9 points lower compared to 2019 and should somewhat stabilize bauxite prices going forward. The aluminum market is expected to enter a surplus in 2020 of 0.6 to 1.0 million metric tons. I expect this number to decline in case the growth bottom is indeed occurring in Q1.

Nonetheless, Alcoa expects 2020 to be a better year. Shipments in all segments are expected to improve. Bauxite shipments for example are expected to rise at least 0.84%.

We expect shipments to increase year-over-year in all three product segments as the existing facilities preproduction in bauxite and alumina and in aluminum our Bécancour restart ramps up.

Personally, I hope the company is right and is indeed able to grow volumes based on the current economic situation. I am saying this because I expect the economy to bottom in the first quarter. The graph below shows future business conditions that are starting to improve again.

As the post-2018 declining trend has pressured the economy significantly and resulted in bad results like the ones Alcoa has published, I expect we are about to enter a new period of both higher volumes and prices.

This will hopefully result in a stock price move towards $30 in 2020 and even beyond if commodities are indeed able to bottom.

Nonetheless, keep in mind that Alcoa is a very cyclical stock. If you are betting on a bottom, keep your position small and add if the bull case turns out to be right. I will be watching closely and ready to adjust my portfolio accordingly.

Stay tuned!

