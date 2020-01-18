Excellent Easterly Is A Little Pricey

I'll be holding onto DEA and will add on a price dip.

However, it's expensively priced at the moment, and the dividend has been static for nine quarters.

Summary

It's clearly boom time in the stock market with all-time highs and potentially worrying valuations across the indices.

A number of REITs have participated in this growth including one of my favorite investments, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA). DEA is up 1% since the start of 2020 and almost 40% in the past 12 months.

In this piece, I'll tell you about DEA's background, recent developments, strengths and risks.

As usual, I won't be advising anyone on how to invest their money. However, I do hope that you find this article useful in analyzing the company.

Background

VA facility at Loma Linda, CA | Source: Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties is an office REIT that deals almost exclusively in US government properties. According to its 2018 10-K, management focuses on finding "class A commercial properties that are leased to US government agencies that serve mission-critical functions". These include significant offices, laboratories, and VA outpatient clinics.

DEA now has a portfolio of 68 operating properties as of 2019 Q3 and 97% of rental revenue comes from Uncle Sam. DEA's three largest tenants in terms of annualized lease income are the FBI (16%), VA (15%) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (11%).

William Trimble is CEO and co-founder and has led the firm from its inception as a private entity in 2011.

Recent Developments

Last November, DEA reported predictably solid 2019 third-quarter earnings.

Source: DEA 2019 Q3 Earnings

Adjusted funds from operations came in at $23.7 million or $0.29 per share. These figures showed considerable improvement from 12 months earlier when adjusted FFO was $16.5 million or $0.24 per share. Thankfully, DEA's occupancy remained at an enviable 100%.

In the months since, management announced that it had acquired two more properties. A soon-to-be-completed VA outpatient facility and a recently renovated DHA building will be added to the company's portfolio. Both assets come on board with long-term leases.

DEA is currently developing an FDA laboratory in Kansas with a planned completion date of 2020 Q4.

Strengths

Stable Mission

From my experience investing in various stocks, it can take a fair amount of homework to feel that you have a good handle on not just what a company does, but how good it is at doing it.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation December 2019

Easterly concerns itself with finding or developing superior properties that are fundamentally important to growing government agencies. It's an understandable mission, and so far, the REIT is growing nicely.

Since the start of 2018, through acquisitions and development, DEA has increased its total revenue from $36 million to $58 million. Over the same period, adjusted funds from operations have risen from around $14 million to $24 million in the last reported quarter.

With the company's policy of investing in properties with long, non-cancellable leases, there is also a strong element of safety there.

Strong Balance Sheet

Ever since I have followed and invested in DEA, it has kept a tight rein on finances.

Total indebtedness for the company now sits at $908.6 million and has climbed steadily in recent years with acquisitions. However, the net debt to total enterprise value remains healthy at 32.3%.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation December 2019

No debt repayments are due until 2023, and the majority of obligations are to be covered from 2025 on.

DEA has a full revolver of credit worth $450 million and plans to spend around $200 million on acquisitions this year.

Risks

High valuation

DEA's shares are trading at just over $23.50 at the moment, not far off their all-time high of $23.82. Investors in the stock have had an excellent time over the past year with shares increasing by over 36%.

Unsurprisingly, this massive run means the stock is currently expensive. DEA has a trailing P/FFO of 19.4 and forward P/FFO of 19.7 at the moment.

Slow dividend growth

DEA currently hands out a quarterly dividend of $0.26 to shareholders, giving a healthy yield of approximately 4.5%. The payout ratio runs at 87% with FFO per share earnings of $0.29 in the last quarter.

Unfortunately, the dividend has remained static for nine consecutive quarters.

I tend to give the benefit of the doubt to management that it is being prudent with cash flow during a period when it has added more than 20 properties to its portfolio.

That said, as an investor, I hope there will be a dividend increase in the coming year.

Conclusion

DEA is one of my favorite stocks due to its logical business plan, prudent financial management, and stable dividend.

I can see myself holding onto shares in the company for a long period of time so long as its strategy stays consistent. This is a slow and stable growing company and that suits me.

However, for prospective investors, they may understandably balk at the pricey valuation and stagnant dividend.

I'll be holding onto my shares and will hopefully add to them upon a decline in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.