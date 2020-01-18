S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Calls For A Pullback Increase As The 'Energizer' Rally Continues

New market highs are stress free and rewarding if you made the right decision at the right time.

The new leg in the Secular Bull market began last October, calling for the end of the rally has been a costly mistake.

"To me, the "tape" is the final arbiter of any investment decision. I have a cardinal rule: Never fight the tape!" - Martin Zweig

One of the most interesting things about investing is how investors perceive a situation that can affect the market or perhaps the entire market itself. Think back to how many times during this Bull market an analyst or a pundit told us that the Bond market was sending a message. It probably comes close or maybe exceeds the warning that the small caps (Russell 200) are presenting an ominous message.

For sure, we have all heard that the Dow Transportation average is projecting a slower economy. It's not necessary to bore anyone with all of the details that show how immaterial all of that commentary has been. Yet for some reason, it goes on like a drum beat.

I find it worthy of mention because it is one of the many ironies that can play out when managing money. It's ironic because while market participants are at times mesmerized with those points they fail to observe a very important message. The one from the S&P 500.

The bond market has set the 10-year treasury at 1.83%, the Russell 2000 is the only major index that has failed to make a new high. The same can be said for the Dow 20 Transportation average, which some still use as their "pulse of the economy" barometer. Both indices are about 3-5% from their old highs.

If one just came off a deserted island and were fed those stats they might say the economy is headed for trouble and the equity market is meddling along. Instead, the S&P comes off a 30+% gain in the last 12+ months, closing at 3,329 this Friday. If an investor is going to only listen to the messages they want to hear, then they will continue to struggle and underperform.

This phenomenon goes back to the obsession I have witnessed many times. The tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms one's preexisting beliefs or hypotheses while giving disproportionately less consideration to alternative possibilities. What you just read is the definition of confirmation bias.

When an investor begins with preconceived notions, then follows that up with what I just described, they have conjured up a brew that will be poison to their investment portfolios.

A book titled The Rationality Quotient brings to our attention that rational beliefs "must correspond to the way the world is," not to the way you think the world ought to be. If an investor can't be honest with themselves about the difference between the truth and what they think ought to be true, they may well be intelligent, but they aren't rational.

So there is little reason to get wrapped up in the minutia of every detail looking for reasons to confirm YOUR views. A good dose of common sense while observing the message from the S&P 500 will do just fine.

After rising in six of the past seven weeks, the major indices started the week in what many consider "overbought" territory. It's now been 28 days since the S&P closed below its 10-day moving average. Bespoke Investment Group tells us the technical data has relayed that same message since October 23rd.

Source: Bespoke

So the obvious theme from many market analysts has been the same for weeks as well. "Be careful", or as one recent article described the overbought, extended, and complacent market, "This Is Nuts".

As the week kicked off, the major indices were able to recoup all of the losses posted on Friday, January 10th, with the S&P and Nasdaq Composite recording new highs in the process. A one day pause was met by more buying as investors shrugged off the impeachment news and focused on the U.S.-China signing of the Phase One trade deal and the economic data. The strength of the market was noticeable with the advance-decline line making another new high in tandem with the highs posted by major indices. In the twelve trading days this year, the S&P has posted 6 new record highs. It's been a while since we saw the two laggards, the Russell 2000 and the Dow Transports join in the festivities. Both recorded new 52 week highs.

More than three months have gone by since the S&P 500's last decline of 1% or more back on October 9th. While it seems like an eternity, the current streak of 71 trading days is nowhere near any sort of record on either a long or short-term basis. The record for the longest streak was back in 1963 when the S&P 500 went 174 trading days, a full eight months, without a 1% drop. More recently, right after the election in 2016 and into March of 2017, the S&P 500 had a 109-day streak without a 1% decline, and then from late 2017 through January 2018, there was another streak of 112 trading days without a 1% drop.

I'm not about to say we are going to match any of those streaks, but the message is clear. The stock market can stay "nuts" longer then you think. The fools aren't the people that stay invested by following the primary trend, the fools are the folks trying to tell us when it is going to end.

Economy

There has been a subtle theme that has played out during this expansion. U.S. consumers learned from some of their mistakes of the last two expansions (1990-2007), i.e., taking on too much debt, and lowering their saving rate. A U.S. economy built on consumers overextending themselves ended with the 2008 recession.

Those excesses formed a "bubble", and when it finally burst, as it did in 2008-2009, that sector of the economy does not roar out of the starting gate and drive the next expansion immediately. The change takes time, the U.S. saving rate has been very elevated this cycle, ranging from roughly 6% to 8% (now 8%).

Another data point that illustrates the strength of the consumer balance sheet. The average "Fico" score was reported at a record high in 2019. That surely helps when consumers are out trying to buy a home. On that front, weekly mortgage applications soared to the highest level since 2009.

With today's new "Smarter" consumers, this spending cycle has been different, and it can be argued, healthier, and more sustainable.

December retail sales rose 0.3% and increased by 0.7% excluding autos. The 0.2% gain in headline November sales was revised up to 0.3%, with the 0.1% core gain bumped down to unchanged.

Michigan Consumer sentiment dipped to 0.2 points to 99.1 in the preliminary January print from December's 99.3. It was at 91.2 last January. The weakness was in the expectations component which dropped to 88.3 from 88.9. The current conditions index improved to 115.8 from 115.5 previously. The 12-month inflation gauge rose to 2.5% from 2.3%. The 5-year index also climbed to 2.5% from a record low of 2.2%.

U.S. December headline CPI rose 0.2%, with the core rate up 0.1%, a little below expectations, following respective November gains of 0.3% and 0.2%. On a year over year basis, the headline consumer price index accelerated to 2.3% versus 2.1%., with ex-food and energy components steady at 2.3% year over year.

December PPI report undershot estimates with gains of 0.1% for both the headline and the core that rounded up from respective increases of 0.084% and 0.085%. The December figures are softer than the 0.2% gains expected for both measures. Both input prices and selling prices increased at a significantly faster pace than in December. Optimism about the six-month outlook remained subdued, and capital spending plans remained firm.

Empire State index rose as expected to 4.8 from 3.3 (was 3.5) in December, leaving the highest reading since a 14.4 (was 17.8) figure in May.

Philly Fed manufacturing index jumped 14.6 to 17.0 in January, much better than forecast, from a revised 2.4 in December (was 0.3). Strength was broad-based. The employment component rose to 19.3 from 16.8. New orders improved to 18.2 from 11.1. Prices paid rose to 22.1 and prices received edged up to 14.7.

Industrial production fell -0.3% in December as expected, after rebounding 0.8% in November following the end to the UAW-GM strike. Revisions were slightly upward on the net results, and though the headline tracked assumptions, the components revealed overshoots for both manufacturing and mining, but a huge weather-led utility undershoot.

Small business optimism ended the year historically strong, with a reading of 102.7, down two points from November. Seven of 10 components fell, two improved, and one was unchanged.

NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg.

"Owners are aggressively moving forward with their business plans, proving that when they're given relief from the government, they put their money where their mouth is, and they invest, hire, and increase wages. What really matters to small business owners are issues directly impacting their bottom lines. Currently, their biggest problem is finding qualified labor, surpassing taxes or regulations. Two years ago, Congress and the President provided real, significant tax relief to small business owners. Now owners are anxious to have their tax cuts made permanent."

JOLTS reported job openings dropped -561k to 6,800k in November, a disappointment, after bouncing 329k to 7,361k in October (revised from 7,267k). This is the first sub 7,000k print since March 2018. A record level of job openings, 7,626k, was hit in November 2018. The rate of openings dipped to 4.3% from 4.6% and compares to a record high of 4.8% from July 2018.

The National Association of Home Builders reported the housing market index was at 75, down from 76 in December. The last two monthly readings mark the highest sentiment levels since July 1999.

NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde;

"Low-interest rates and a healthy labor market combined with a need for additional inventory are setting the stage for further home building gains in 2020."

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz;

"With the Federal Reserve on pause and attractive mortgage rates, the steady rise in single-family construction that began last spring will continue into 2020. However, builders continue to grapple with a shortage of lots and labor, while buyers are frustrated by a lack of inventory, particularly among starter homes."

Housing starts surged past estimates with a 16.9% starts surge in December to a 14-year high (a 1.6 M pace), alongside a -3.9% permits drop to 1.41 from a 1.47 M cycle-high. Analysts saw 27k in upward revision for starts in October and November. Starts were boosted to 1.37 (was 1.36) M in November and 1.34 (was 1.32) M in October. Starts under construction rose 2.0%.

Mild December weather may have contributed to the robust report, though underlying strength is likely the main driver. The robust starts and permits path into 2020 signals that the construction-related measures are now responding with gusto to the 2019 second wind for the sales and mortgage-related housing data attributable to the Fed's policy pivot. The housing sector should continue to climb as longs as mortgage rates stay low and Fed policy stays accommodative.

Global Economy

The Chinese economy advanced 6.1 percent year-on-year in the December quarter of 2019, the same as in the previous quarter and matching market expectations. This remained the weakest growth rate since the first quarter of 1992.

Earnings Observations

Earnings season has begun. The festivities started with seven companies that reported on Tuesday morning, five topped EPS forecasts while just two missed. On the revenue front, it's the same split as well. 16 Financials were scheduled to report their Q4 '19 earnings results this week. JP Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) started the parade with JPM and C easily beating estimates.

The busiest day of reports for large-cap stocks this earnings season will be on January 30th when 45 companies are scheduled to report. That last week of January will also be the busiest week for earnings reports with 136 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 reporting.

The Political Scene

Double-barreled positives on the "trade" front this week. The Senate passed the USMCA trade bill. The vote was 89-10.

U.S. and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks to push for reform in both nations and resolve disputes. These talks will be separate from the scheduled Phase Two trade negotiations. The administration also decided to lift China out of the "Currency Manipulator" category.

These are all signs that tensions have eased and any thought of escalation has an even lower probability of occurring in the near term.

The "experts" have had the tariff story wrong since the beginning. The skepticism was rampant, especially when it came to the headlines that swirled around the negotiations taking place. On Wednesday the two parties agreed on a Phase One trade deal.

Investors need to be prepared to hear the naysayers step up and put forth their theories. The details will be scrutinized more closely than a crime scene investigator examines a blood sample. Every word in the deal will be parsed, every soybean that is forecast to be purchased by China will be counted. We will hear notions that are already suggesting across the board skepticism, from the deal being enforceable to doubts that there will ever be a Phase Two.

Keep in mind these will be the same "experts" that predicted wholesale calamity for the U.S. consumer and our economy. Now that they have been proven wrong, we can expect child-like tantrums complaining about the entirety of this Phase One agreement.

I said it a long time ago, tariffs were never going to be the issue they were being made out to be and received plenty of push back at that time.

"The entire trade war issue appears to be a "rush to judgment". A trade "skirmish" is far different from a "trade" war."

In the meantime, the stock market has soared to record highs.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution sending its impeachment case to the Senate, clearing a list of seven impeachment managers picked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi who will argue the Democrats' case for removing President Donald Trump from office. The House passed the measure 228 to 193, largely along party lines, noting that Democratic Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against the resolution. Meanwhile, Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, who left the GOP last year, supported the measure.

The impeachment trial in the Senate may start as soon as next week. Americans are living in two different worlds right now. Some have found cause to impeach a President and some are enjoying the benefits of the improved economic situation for the vast majority in the country. Surreal.

For a variety of reasons, the stock market remains unfazed by this political wrangling.

The Fed

Fed's Beige Book was released this week:

"Overall the economy expanded "modestly" in the last six weeks of 2019. A couple of Districts, Dallas and Richmond, noted above-average growth, while Philly, St Louis, and KC reported below-average results. Employment was "steady" or rose "modestly" and labor markets remained "tight." Most Districts reported labor shortages Consumer spending grew at a "modest to moderate" pace." "A number of Districts reported job cuts or reduced hiring among manufacturers, and some in the transportation and energy sectors. Wage growth remained "modest" or "moderate. Holiday sales were reportedly "solid" with a note toward the growing importance of online shopping. Vehicle sales grew "moderately." "Manufacturing was essentially "flat," as was the case in the prior report. Business nonfinancial services activity was mixed but generally grew "modestly." Home sales trends were varied. Prices continued to rise at a "modest" pace, as did input costs. A "few" Districts said some businesses were passing along tariff costs to consumers, mostly in retail, but also construction. Some Districts also noted prices were expected to continue to rise in the months ahead. The report was prepared by the NY Fed using data on or before January 6.

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10-year Treasury has now settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, traders that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again. The 10-year closed the week at 1.84%.

The three-day 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inversion that occurred last August is now in the rearview mirror.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 16 basis points at the start of 2019; it stands at 26 basis points today.

Sentiment

In the latest AAII sentiment survey this week, 41.8% of investors reported bullish sentiment, up from 33% last week. Although this only brings bullish sentiment to similar levels as the final week of 2019, that 8.76 percentage point increase this week was the largest weekly increase since mid-October. This also lifts it back above its historical average of 38.08%.

Crude Oil

After trading above the $60 level since mid-December, the price of WTI has retraced most of the recent gains and now trades back under $60.

According to the Weekly inventory report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 6.7 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five year average for this time of year.

After a large drop in price last week, WTI Stabilized and closed the week at $58.69 down $0.31.

The Technical Picture

The Daily chart of the S&P illustrates the continued strength of this relentless rally. I maintain the view that has been mentioned here for a while now. We shouldn't entertain the idea of a pullback until we see the index break initial support at the very short term 20-day moving average (green line).

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The analysis from last week still applies. Once an index/stock breaks out of a trading range and multiple new highs are set, it becomes difficult to extrapolate how far the rally can go. The reason, there is no overhead resistance.

While the major indices posted new all-time highs this week the Russell 2000 and the Dow Transports added new 52 week highs. The across the board strength continues with highs in the Advance /Decline line.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Chris Ciovacco illustrates why it may not be the best idea to run and hide when there is "greed" in the air. The image below shows 16 "extreme greed" readings dating back to Oct 30th. The S&P 500 up 219 points since that date.

Attempting to use that very short term index and then time your moves to "lighten" up and get conservative has been a fool's errand.

He also gives the skeptics that love to call market tops something to ponder.

Market Skeptics

The naysayers live to tell us that stock buybacks are propping up the stock market. So what is going on? Buybacks are fading while the S &P is making new highs.

Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. Surprisingly many are made during the best of times. Here we are in the midst of a strong Bull market and we've seen the same mistakes made time and time again. The repeated attempts to "hedge away" risk, combined with simple over management of the situation can lead to interesting, and often terrible results.

The S&P gained 30+% on a total return basis in 2019, but some Hedge funds lost money. No that isn't a typo. Ray Dalio's Pure Alpha Fund lost money for the first time since 2000 with a 0.5% loss for 2019. Macro hedge fund managers fared somewhat better but still underperformed posting an average gain of 9% last year.

This isn't about bashing the hedge fund managers. It is about a message. These funds are managed by some of the brightest people in the industry. They have an army of premier research analysts at their disposal. However, the results speak for themselves. Here is the message that those results are sending to all market participants.

If an individual investor believes they can outthink, over mange and 'hedge" better then the experienced professionals during a strong secular Bull market trend they are fooling themselves. Here is another message. I don't care what credentials you possess or what research you have at your beck and call. NO one can afford to be that wrong with the Bull market backdrop that we have in place today.

So while the environment is described as "Nuts", I'm going to be the first to remind everyone it was "Nuts" NOT to get involved in this market in a big way in January 2019;

No Need To Change Strategy; Staying The Course Continues To Work Well.

and again in September of 2019 just before the S&P broke out and set sail on this next leg of the Secular Bull market;

Reasons To 'Sell' Are Numerous; Reasons To Stay Invested Trump Them All.

Making the right decision at the right time pays dividends.

We can sit back now and let the Air Raid sirens tell us to take shelter. Those sirens went off all during 2019. Skepticism remained in early December with the calls for the end of the Bull market. It must be noted that the same analyst had a 2019 target of 2500 for the S&P. That was only off by a mere 30+%.

Here is THE underlying fault that most market participants possess, they want to protect every nickel in the portfolio. Whether it be an "event", or the idea of an overbought market. It has never been so profound as it is now. Analysts fall over each other trying to "protect" themselves and the investors that want to listen. In fact, they do more harm than good. I don't care if one is Bullish, Bearish or neutral, I'm here to tell you that it cannot be done successfully over time. Going against the primary trend rarely pays dividends. Anyone that takes on that mindset is done before the starting gate opens.

In the present bullish setting, an investor MUST let the pendulum swing. That includes watching the price action in BOTH directions. Once an investor gets this strategy embedded into their minds, they stick around and take in the lions share of the gains from the dominant trend in place. After a while, they find themselves far ahead of the crowd. The statistics do not lie. Many see that as foolish because the inclination is they didn't "protect" themselves and are now open to severe losses.

Nothing could be further from the truth. No one is suggesting an investor has to sit through a major bear market, and they don't have to. The stock market trend has to be viewed from 30,000 feet. Looking at the stock market from the day to day ground level approach that many adhere to will enhance that defect, the notion to "protect" what we have.

Bullish Investor coffers are full. They followed the primary trend. Depending on their personal situation, their options are plentiful. Harvest gains, stay invested, rebalance their holdings, etc. Bullish investors have been the smartest kids on the block and they are not naive. At some point, the strong short term upward move in a Bullish primary trend weakens, then falls apart. As long as the primary trend isn't broken there is little to be concerned about.

Bottom line, don't get hypnotized by the drumbeat of very attractive and even rational sounding stories about short term events or market conditions that may or may not bring trouble. The stock market highs today are a function of what has been discussed here week after week. This market rally isn't so surprising at all.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

If you are surprised by the new marekt highs, and have a hard time believeing the S&P is now above 3,300, you've been listening to the wrong people. While many pundits were telling their clients to be wary of the "trade" issue in 2019, the Savvy Investor told members to be prepared for new market highs. New highs that were going to surprise people. Here we are, and everyone wants to know what to do now. It's not too late to graduate to the next level. Please consider joining the service that is led by someone who knows how the stock marekt works.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.