Real Estate Leads Stocks To Records On 'Euphoric' Week

The US housing market picked up in 2020 where it left off in 2019 with signs of continued reacceleration. Housing starts surged to 13-year highs while homebuyer traffic climbed to record highs.

With gains of more than 2.5%, it was the best week for REITs in nearly a year. Homebuilders surged 4.5%, leading the S&P 500 to gains of 1.9%.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

There was a clear sense of "euphoria" in the air - perhaps perfectly warranted - as US equity markets notched a series of all-time highs this week, continuing a seemingly endless run of gains stretching back to the brief dip into "bear market territory" in late 2018. Everything seemed to fall perfectly into place this week, underscored by the signing of the long-awaited "Phase 1" trade deal with China on Wednesday, the passage of USMCA through the Senate on Thursday, and the blowout Housing Starts data on Friday. Combined with the cooler-than-expected inflation data, strong holiday retail sales, and a solid start to earnings season, the "wall of worry" that the equity market climbed throughout 2019 has seemingly become far less "steep" in early 2020.

The whispers of "Dow 30,000" were heard as the major averages added to last week's record highs with the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gaining another 1.9%. Muted inflation data kept downward pressure on the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF), which ended the week essentially unchanged despite the flurry of positive economic and geopolitical developments. Few sectors benefit more from "Goldilocks" conditions of low inflation and moderate economic growth than the commercial and residential real estate sectors, which were among the top performers this week. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) delivered its best week since February 2019, jumping more than 2.5% with all fifteen major REIT sectors finishing in positive territory.

The US housing market has picked up in 2020 exactly where it left off in 2019 with signs of continued reacceleration, highlighted by the stellar Housing Starts data on Friday and strong Homebuilder Sentiment data on Thursday, which showed that homebuyer traffic climbed to the highest level on record. All eight housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index were higher on the week, led by the 4.5% jump from the single-family homebuilders. The "multiplier" effects of recovering new home construction and an uptick in existing home sales now being felt across the housing industry as strong data this week also lifted the home furnishings, home improvement, and real estate brokerage and technology sectors to robust gains on the week, led by Zillow (Z), Redfin (RDFN), and Realogy (RLGY).

On the commercial real estate side, this week's gains come ahead of the start of REIT earnings season next Wednesday. Prologis (PLD) and SL Green (SLG) will kick-off earnings season, which will heat-up over the next five weeks with reports from over 150 REITs. Expectations are pretty high after REITs delivered 29% total returns last year, the second-best year of the decade for the sector. REIT growth metrics have generally reaccelerated over the past several quarters, but the positive momentum paused in 3Q19. Reported by NAREIT on a TTM basis, the pullback in the third quarter was due primarily to weakness from the mall REIT sector over the last year, which recorded -0.2% same-store NOI growth in the quarter, the first time a major REIT sector has recorded negative NOI growth since 2011.

Retail REITs will be entering earnings season with some momentum, at least, as malls and shopping center REITs were among the top performers of the past week, along with industrial, timber, and billboard REITs. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) led the way this week while Uniti Group (UNIT) and CyrusOne (CONE) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) were among the laggards for various company-specific reasons that we discussed over on iREIT on Alpha. Tanger remains in focus ahead of the forthcoming index recomposition of the massive SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which is likely to drop its entire 22% stake in Tanger as the struggling retail REIT dropped below the $1.5 billion minimum market capitalization threshold required for index inclusion.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Strong Housing Data Continues Into 2020

The US housing market picked up in 2020 where it left off in 2019 with signs of continued reacceleration, highlighted by Housing Starts data on Friday which surged to 13-year highs. The strong end of 2019 for home construction comes after one of the worst eight- to twelve-month periods for home construction since the financial crisis. For the US housing industry, the recent reacceleration has been driven by resilient demographic-led growth in household formations along with the sharp pullback of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate since peaking in late 2018, which has stimulated renewed activity across nearly all segments of the housing industry.

The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that housing starts rose to a 1.61 million-unit rate in December, coming in far above estimates of 1.38 million. Helped by unseasonably warm weather in December, the monthly rate of Housing Starts jumped 40% year-over-year and ended 2019 with full-year growth of 3.2%, a rather remarkable feat given the dismal data earlier in the year. The gains were broad-based with single-family rising for the seventh consecutive month and multifamily showing continued signs of reacceleration as well. The rate of single-family starts jumped 29.6% year-over-year in December and ended 2019 with full-year gains of 1.4%. The rate of multifamily starts, meanwhile, jumped 74.6% in December and ended the year with full-year gains of 7.8%.

This report is consistent with Thursday's homebuilder sentiment data, which showed that single-family homebuilders are just about as confident as ever. With a reading of 75, the Housing Market Index remained near the highest level in 20 years, down one point from last month's high of 76. (Readings above 50 are positive). Among the three subcomponents, Current Sales declined two points to 84, Futures Sales remained steady at 79, and Buyer Traffic hit all-time record highs at 58, up 1 point from December.

Strong Holiday Season For Retailers

It was a strong holiday season for retailers, according to the December Retail Sales report from the US Census Bureau. Total retail sales rose for the third straight month and were higher by a strong 5.8% on a year-over-year basis, the strongest rate of growth since August 2018. Total retail sales increased by 0.3% in December while November's data, which had missed estimates, was revised higher to 0.3%. On a seasonally-adjusted year-over-year basis, brick and mortar sales were higher by 3.2% in December while e-commerce sales jumped 19.2%. For the full year, brick and mortar recorded a 2.1% gain and e-commerce recorded a 13.1% jump, amounting to a total rise in retail sales for 2019 of 3.6%.

All ten brick and mortar segments recorded a positive month for the first time in 2019. Outside of the volatile gasoline sales category, the strongest retail segments in the December report were the clothing & accessories and the building materials & garden categories, which rose 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively. The department store sub-category was the weakest segment in December, continuing its seemingly never-ending slide which has continued to pressure mall-based retailers. The broader general merchandise category which includes big-box names like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) continues to perform quite well, recording a 0.6% gain last month despite the drag from the department store sub-category.

Inflation Remains Cool As "Goldilocks" Continues

Inflationary pressures remain muted, according to the latest CPI and PPI reports released this week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core CPI and PPI came in cooler than expected in December. Core CPI rose just 0.1% from last month, bringing the year-over-year rate to 2.24%, the fourth straight sequential decline in the annual rate after a mild acceleration in inflation this summer. Rising oil prices over the last two months, however, need to be monitored as a source of inflationary pressure in 2020. Core PPI rose 0.1% as well, dragging the year-over-year rate to just 1.29%, the coolest rate since early 2017. Core PCE, meanwhile, rose 1.63% in the latest report, well below the Fed's "symmetrical" inflation target of 2.0%.

Housing costs continue to be the primary driver of what little overall inflation that there is. Housing (CPI: Shelter) accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight (42% including housing-related services), and since 2013, housing inflation has been significantly above the overall inflation rate. Primary rents remain higher by 3.7% from last year while Owner Equivalent Rents (OERs) are higher by 3.3%. A week month for the Lodging Away from Home category, however, resulted in a mild deceleration in the CPI Shelter index to 3.2% annual growth, down 10 basis points from last month. Core CPI excluding housing is higher by just 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

2020 Performance Check-Up & Sector Reports

Through two full-weeks of 2020, the broad-based commercial real estate indexes are higher by 2.2%, slightly underperforming the 3.1% gains on the S&P 500. As discussed in our recent 2019 Real Estate Recap, REITs delivered their second-best year of the decade in 2019, delivering a total return of nearly 29%, falling just short the impressive 31% return on the S&P 500. Homebuilders have picked up where they left off in 2019 with gains of more than 8% so far this year following gains of nearly 50% last year. At 1.84%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 8 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 140 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

This week, we published Billboard REITs: In Your Face, But Under The Radar where we discussed the two billboard REITs: Outfront (OUT) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR). In the era of highly-personalized advertising and advanced tracking and ad-conversion metrics, Out-of-Home (OHH) advertising remains an attractive and cost-effective medium for mass-market and local advertisers as ads can't be skipped, blocked, fast-forwarded, or consumed by "bots." Spending on OHH advertising remains a small, but steadily growing segment of the advertising landscape. These REITs are in the process of converting many of the highest-value locations from static billboards into digital display boards, which can bring in 2-4 times more revenue than typical static display boards.

Earlier this week, we also published Healthcare REITs: 'Retirement Crisis' Fears Overblown. We're believers in the demographic-driven demand story for senior housing and have been noting since our earlier research pieces on this platform that this is more of a "mid-2020s story" than a "mid-2010s story." Well, here we are in the 2020s. Earlier in the decade, there were legitimate concerns about Boomers' ability to pay for premium senior housing units. As discussed, we believe that the financial health of the Boomer generation is now stronger than most presume, driven by the strong post-recession recovery in home values and positive outlook for future home price appreciation. The question now is whether supply growth will cool to the point that senior housing REITs will actually be able to enjoy the full effects of the demographic-driven demand.

Finally, last week we published The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap. Even as REITs have permeated into the mainstream, many of the traditional "style factors" (value, momentum, and size) and stock-picking techniques that work in other equity sectors haven't worked in the REIT space. Our analysis uncovered five "factors" which have exhibited the most notable outperformance. Headlined by the finding that lower dividend-yielding REITs have consistently delivered stronger total return performance, we also uncovered a market cap "sweet spot" for outperformance and found that elevated share price valuations are actually associated with further outperformance, a finding that clashes with the traditional "value" factor.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Following a frenetic week for economic data, the holiday-shortened week ahead will be fairly quiet. Existing Home Sales data released on Tuesday will be the highlight of the week with economists expecting 5.43 million units sold in December, up from 5.35 units in November. The NAHB Home Price Index will be also be released on Tuesday and we'll see a flurry of PMI data on Friday. As discussed above, REIT earnings season kicks off on Wednesday with reports from Prologis (PLD) and SL Green (SLG) and on Friday, we'll see earnings from single-family homebuilder NVR Inc. (NVR).

