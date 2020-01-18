Roxgold: Seguela Could Be A Gamechanger

While 2019 was an exciting year for most gold producers (GDX) in tier-1 jurisdictions, the African gold miners didn't fare nearly as well. The majority of African gold producers underperformed their peers significantly on average, with some of this lag likely due to the tragic attack on Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) workers in late 2019. While no companies outside of Semafo Gold were directly affected by this, the deplorable event was a reminder of the added risks associated with investing in companies operating out of Africa. Unfortunately, for Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) investors, the stock has been unfairly punished due to this and is back to attractive valuations after being guilty by association. The good news is that record production and continued success at the company's Seguela Project should provide a catalyst for a re-rating long-term. As long as the bulls can defend the C$0.80 level, I see Roxgold as a Hold, though I am not long currently.

It's been a tough skid the past couple of months for some of the African gold producers, with the basket of Roxgold, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Semafo Gold, and IAMGOLD (IAG) producing an average return of (-) 12.5% since the first week of November. This pales in comparison to the (+) 9% gain by the Gold Miners Index, and the only two predominantly African miners to evade this decline have been Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) and B2Gold (BTG). While it's certainly true that some of this underperformance has been company-specific, there is an argument to make that the Semafo attack has not helped matters for these stocks. For those unfamiliar, Semafo Gold had to suspend operations at its flagship Boungou Mine after several buses were ambushed, and 40 workers were killed following the attack. I believe this has led to some gold funds paring back exposure to the jurisdiction slightly, and I see this as a continued headwind for the group, unfortunately.

When it comes to Roxgold, and for investors willing to allocate some exposure to tier-3 jurisdictions, I believe this sell-off may be creating an opportunity. The company has seen a continuous stream of positive news releases since its August peak, with the most recent two being a new discovery at Seguela, and record production for FY-2019. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning on the production front, Roxgold had a decent FY-2019, despite coming in just below the bottom end of production guidance of 145,000 ounces to 155,000 ounces provided in early 2019. The company produced 142,204 ounces of gold, with the strongest performance in Q4 at 41,000~ ounces, just missing FY-2019 guidance due to the timing of mining its high-grade stopes in December. In total, gold production was up 7% year-over-year from the 132,000~ ounces produced in FY-2018. More importantly, the company generated free cash flow of $47 million in the back half of the year and ended the year with a net cash position of $16 million. This net cash position is despite a busy year of exploration at Seguela, as well as ramping up the company's second mine, Bagassi South, for commercial production in late Q3.

As the table above shows, gold recovery rates were stable throughout FY-2019, coming in at an average of 98.2%. While this is a slight drop-off from the 98.6% recovery rates in FY-2018, this is still an exceptional recovery rate, ahead of the majority of peers in the industry operating high-grade gold mines. When it comes to FY-2020 guidance, investors have reason to be a little underwhelmed, given the fact that production is expected to drop off next year with costs rising. The company's guidance for FY-2020 is 120,000 to 130,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $930 to $990/oz. At the midpoint of this FY-2020 guidance, this implies gold production of 125,000 ounces at $960/oz all-in sustaining costs. This is a pretty significant drop-off from the 142,000 ounces of production in FY-2019 at all-in sustaining costs near $850/oz~. Therefore, this does put a bit of a damper on what was a strong year for the company. The good news is that costs are anticipated to drop significantly in FY-2021 and FY-2022, although production is likely to stabilize at FY-2020 levels.

If we take a look at the Seguela Project below, we can see that the Antenna deposit with a 500,000~ ounce resource lies in the middle of the company's current target area, with several satellite targets surrounding the deposit. Summer drilling at the Boulder deposit turned up 11 meters of 3.03 grams per tonne gold, but the real exciting intercepts have been coming out of Ancien recently, with exceptional grades over thick intervals. The Ancien deposit lies 7 kilometers southeast of Antenna, and the $20 million purchase for Seguela is looking like a steal based on Ancien alone if these results continue.

In November of 2019, we got the first whiff of potential bonanza grades at Ancien, when Roxgold reported 18 meters of 5.8 grams per tonne gold in SGRD-244. However, the more recent drill intercepts are some of the best from any African junior over the past year. SGRC-329, released on December 2nd, intersected 23 meters of 19.73 grams per tonne gold, and SGRC-322 struck 8 meters of 11.82 grams per tonne gold. As noted by the company, limited drilling was carried out in this area and is likely one of the reasons that Roxgold was able to pick up Seguela off Newcrest for a dirt-cheap acquisition cost.

As the image above shows, drilling was focused on a 200-meter strike length zone at Ancien, with the majority of holes drilled within 150 meters of surface. Given the fact that these grades are economical for even an underground deposit, they are incredible for a deposit amenable to open-pit mining. Endeavour Mining's Kalana deposit had open-pit grades of over 4 grams per tonne gold and estimated all-in sustaining costs of below $600/oz. Thus far, it's looking like Ancien could be another Kalana style deposit if this mineralization extends over a 1 kilometer plus strike length.

Fortunately, the bonanza-grade hits continue to come, as the company has started off the new year with another news release of incredible drill holes from Ancien on Thursday. The most recently released holes, including the highest-grade intercept drilled at Seguela to date, with SGRD-456 intersecting 42 meters at 16.97 grams per tonne gold. This is a massive intercept, and it has extended the deposit down plunge by another 60 meters. Thus far, it looks like grades are improving slightly at depth, with SGRC-464 also intersecting 10 meters at 19.70 grams per tonne gold.

While there's no guarantee that these outstanding intercepts continue, the Ancien deposit alone is looking like it has the potential for up to 500,000 ounces of gold if Roxgold sees continued success here. Given the fact that Boulder is also looking like a 350,000-ounce plus deposit, and Agouti is also showing the potential for 350,000 plus ounces, the company may have just picked up a game-changing project with 1.7 million-plus ounces of near-surface high-grade gold for $20 million. It's no secret that Roxgold has an exceptional management team given its tremendous exploration success at Yaramoko, but this could end up being the acquisition of the year for 2019.

Roxgold has noted that it plans to release an updated resource estimate for Seguela later this month, as well as plans for a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the first half of 2020. While my 1.5 million ounce target for Seguela is for the end of 2020, I would not be surprised if the updated resource estimate could show prove up between 850,000 and 925,000 ounces total at Seguela. This is based on Antenna's 530,000-ounce current resource, and 350,000 to 400,000 plus ounces across the satellite deposits based on only six months of drilling. Ultimately, analysts are going to be watching the PEA closely, but it's looking like Roxgold has a good shot at a third mine on its hands long-term if Seguela continues to shine. This would be a massive game-changer for the company, as it's the easiest way for the company to grow from a 130,000-ounce annual producer to a 200,000-ounce annual producer, prompting a re-rating.

Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As we can see from the daily chart below, Roxgold has strong support at C$0.80, with lower resistance at C$1.05, and strong resistance at C$1.30. In order to keep the bottoming thesis alive, the stock is going to need to hold the C$0.80 level at all costs on a weekly close, as a breakdown below here would be bearish. Based on the fact that investors are now getting the new discoveries at Ancien for free, given that the stock is trading below July levels, I would argue that there's a good chance of this support level holding. Therefore, for investors that don't mind exposure in tier-3 jurisdictions, any pullbacks towards this level would be a logical spot to look to start a position.

Unfortunately, the issue for me with Roxgold is that there are too many great producers in tier-1 jurisdictions that I've written off African miners for the time being. The reason for this is due to the Semafo Gold attack, an unforeseen event that has seen the company's market capitalization halved in the course of a month. This does not mean that other African miners can't deliver strong returns in 2020, but I have a low-risk appetite, and I don't need the added risk of violence and potential mine shutdowns added to what's already a volatile sector. For this reason, I do not hold Roxgold currently and have no plans to buy the stock at this time.

Roxgold has made enormous progress at its Seguela Project, and I believe there's a potential for the company to prove up 1.7 million ounces or more at Seguela by the end of 2020. Given the fact that these ounces are high-grade and near-surface, meaning they're amenable to open-pit mining, this could end up being a game-changer for the company. The one issue is that Roxgold remains one of the "best houses in a bad neighborhood" when it comes to jurisdiction, and I believe total exposure to African miners should be limited in one's portfolio. For now, I see Roxgold as a Hold for less risk-averse investors, but it will be pivotal that the bulls defend the C$0.80 level on a weekly close.

