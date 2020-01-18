Time To Get Bullish On CenturyLink

With markets in the US at all-time highs, investors are having a difficult time finding stocks that still offer value, a dividend and earnings growth potential. In my view, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is a stock worth considering for your portfolio.

Recent history

The stock peaked out around $24 in August of 2018, and by the end of the year, the share price was $15. The market was sending a message to investors that the $2.14, 14% dividend yield could not be sustained.

The company cut the dividend to $1 a year and announced a transformation plan in the first quarter of 2019. The market punished the stock with a massive selloff that took it to a capitulation low of $9.82 in May.

This chart tells the story.

As you can see below, the stock had its selloff, and the market digested the dividend cut with a dramatic 40% drop. The share price plunged so far that the yield with the dividend cut was at 10%. I bought this name from $11 down to the bottom at $9.82 and still hold shares under $10.

I wrote an article titled Why I am Buying CenturyLink Today Yielding 10%. Interested investors can click here to read the timely piece. Once the market got over the temper tantrum, the stock went on a nice 35% rally.

The market selloff in August saw CTL retest to the $10.30 level where it reversed and went on to rally nearly 50% to $15. Why do I get into this detail on price action? Because every stock has a story, and as one my of my mentors Leon Cooperman says "stocks have memories".

New positive Developments

CenturyLink awarded $1.6B contract with US Dept. of Interior.

Here is a clip from the company website.

This contract with the government proves the valuable fiber optics that CTL has amassed with the Level 3 acquisition. At the end of the day, companies still need fiber optics to do business.

CapEx & Free Cash Flow

The dividend cut made last year has freed up cash flow to the company's bottom line. Here is a clip form the latest earnings report.

CTL is spending in areas that will generate more cash flow going forward. One can see from the graph above that the company upped its CapEx in the third quarter, sacrificing some cash flow in the process. That being said, $2B in free cash flow for two quarters is no joke. The company is using that cash flow to pay down debt and invest in its transformation plan.

Debt reduction

Source: Company earnings release

CTL has reduced its debt leverage to 3.7X net adj. EBITDA. Clearly it is on the right track to continue repairing the balance sheet. The company has done numerous refinancing activities at great rates.

Timely news

The company announced on Jan. 17 in an 8-K filing that it is offering $1.1B in debt at a seven-year term for 4%.

Here is the clip from the company website.

CTL is proving to the market that it is still a viable company that is able to refinance debt at very low levels. The company will be using proceeds to pay down a portion of its other notes, continuing the debt reduction plan.

Downside risks

Every stock has downside risks, CTL is no exception. I am a trader, I buy when I can define my risk and like the upside. CTL in my view is ready to move higher. I see the stock breaking the $15 level it made in November of last year over the coming weeks.

The stock has been in a sideways to down-move pattern, consolidating the gains it made off the November highs. I think the recent move to $12.50 was a good retracement of the high, so I see $12.50 as the downside at this point. One can limit risk by selling upside calls in February, March, or April.

CTL is paying a 7.3% dividend in a zero rate environment

If you're looking for yield and the possibility of appreciation, you may want to consider CTL. There is nothing more satisfying than buying an undervalued, high-paying dividend stock that is rising in value. Not only do you get the appreciation, but also every 90 days you get a rent check on your stock.

Summary

CenturyLink stock is in demand at the moment, and it looks like the intermediate bottom is in. The stock is rallying as I write this article. The stock is yielding 7.3% as of Thursday's close.

The company is paying down debt and winning new contracts as evidenced by the recent $1.6B government contract. The 7.3% dividend is safe offering investors a nice yield.

CTL is able to borrow money at a very low rate of 4% as investors can see from the 8-K filing. While there are no guarantees on any stock, CTL looks to this trader like a buy.

As always, I encourage you to do your own homework and make your own decisions. It is my belief that you must have an exit strategy in place before entering any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.