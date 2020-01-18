Greenbrier: Buying Under $27

The market has valued the name a bit lower thanks to the backlog, fears that orders will slow, as well as concerns over rail volume and the overall economy.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock we have traded several times in the last year. The stock has been volatile in recent months, and is up from a 52-week low, but recently the market has valued the name a bit lower thanks to the backlog, fears that orders will slow, as well as concerns over rail volume and the overall economy. Much of this came as the stock declined from the $32-$33 level. Once again, in the mid-$20s, we think the stock is a possible trade for a rally to well over $30, which represents at least a 10% upside on a short-term trade. Of course, when the outlook for the company and sector eventually improves, we could be looking at gains of 50% or more. The big fear here is recession, and of course rail data showing declines in activity. That has been a headwind. In addition, as the most current quarter has shown, the ARI integration has not been smooth. As this gets worked out, we see opportunity in owning this name into 2020 as a lot of damage has been done in the share price, but overall the outlook remains less dire than many suggest.

Most recent quarter

Based on the stock's reaction, Q1 was weak. We note that much of the company's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation to drive performance was not reflected in the results and there remains work to be done to reduce merger integration expenses and boost operational efficiency. The outlook is somewhat cloudy, but we do not believe it is as bad as the market is telling us, and we expect the stock to rebound higher.

We think 2020 will see the successful streamlining of the delivering of its railcar orders, while working down the backlog. We think the company will be trying to improve service revenues and, as part of improving efficiency, will expand margins. While the international expansion is ongoing, North American volumes have been declining. We do not think recession is around the corner, though 2020 could be a volatile trading year with the U.S. elections. Keep an eye on commodity demand and industrial output as these are often associated with higher rail data.

Revenues saw strong growth

When we looked at sales, we noted these were the best quarterly revenues for Q1 since 2016, though they were down heavily from the record setting sequential fourth quarter. The revenues were $19.36 million above our expectations. We expected revenues to rise nicely, but they rose substantially from last year. Revenues came nicely above our $750 million expectation. Our expectations were based on momentum gained during Q4, existing orders, and anticipated deliveries. Still, the year-over-year growth is notable across the last few Q1s:

Revenues came in up 27% year-over-year to $769.4 million, a stellar rise. We were not surprised by the beat considering the market action leading into the earnings report, and frankly were impressed on the top line. We do note that consensus was surpassed by over $21 million. Let us dig deeper to understand this strength.

We see some strengths that emerged in the quarter as well as some notable weaknesses. The company has been working on strengthening its core North American market, international diversification, and growing the business at scale. The strength is seen in the top line. The company has been working hard to complete the integration of its massive acquisition in North America. The synergies Greenbrier sought in acquiring the ARI manufacturing assets yielded $2.8 million in the first quarter, a good start toward achieving the fiscal 2020 synergy target of $15 million, but the costs have weighed which we will see impacted earnings badly.

You must realize that Greenbrier's international expansion is contributing to each quarterly result as well, and is helping make up for a weak North American freight railcar market. These new markets are providing the company with new sources of revenue and a diversification of the backlog. What we found impressive is that order activity was strong in the quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types. The company is entering its Q2 with solid railcar order activity and improvements in operational areas that caused headwinds in 2019, and this is welcomed. We are pleased that deliveries were above 6,200 while in the quarter, 4,500 orders for new rail cars were received, and this impacted the backlog. It was also announced after the quarter ended that another 4,400 units were ordered internationally.

The backlog was reduced

The backlog is a key indicator to keep an eye on. We continue to believe that the Street has some concerns here. We think the market is valuing the company lower because it expects a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries, despite a big backlog. The market is now pricing in continued pressure on orders because of a sizable backlog, in conjunction with rail shipping data (subscription may be required), with fear of big declines in future orders. While we saw above that massive international order, those concerns persist.

While the company delivered 6,200 railcars, order volume, which can be tough to predict, was 4,500 in the quarter. This helped reduced the backlog. The backlog is a key indicator and reflects future cash flow generation and earnings. At the end of Q4 2019, backlog expanded to 30,300, valued at $3.3 billion. With the Q1 activity, the company chipped away at its backlog, bringing it down to 28,500 at the end of Q1. Of course, with a huge new order, it is likely that unless there is little additional order activity, Q2 might see a backlog increase. Looking ahead, you must watch for trends in new orders. We want to point out that we still expect deliveries will approximate 27,000 in fiscal 2020. That said, the orders that are being delivered have been costly, as has the cost to integrate ARI, so margin erosion was a concern.

Margin pressure hits earnings

We were disappointed to see significant gross margin erosion. Gross margin once fell from the recent highs of 14.6% down to 12.0%, the worst in the last 3 quarters. Why? There was operational inefficiencies due to production delays as well as minimal syndication activity. This is a complete reversal from the strength seen in Q4. What bulls and bears need to determine is whether this weakness will improve or not. We felt things were improving, and they were, so this is something we are considering as a one-off.

The weakness was most notable in the manufacturing segment. Gross margin was 11.5% in the manufacturing segment, down from 14.5% last quarter. We are still well above the lows of 6.9% in Q2. The quarter-over-quarter decline was mostly stemming from manufacturing inefficiencies. That said, for a few years, the wheels, repairs, and parts segment has been burdened with high costs, but saw a 5.4% margin, up from 4.7% last quarter. Even operating margin here was positive for the first time in a while. While only 12-13% of revenues are generated here, we felt this was an underappreciated strength. There were lower volumes in wheels, but an improved mix. Finally, leasing and services saw margins at 47.3%, versus 50.7% as the company was in a period of taking in lower interim rent on certain rail cars.

What we are seeing here is purely in the manufacturing segment and much to do with integration costs and inefficiency. We believe this is reparable. Realignment of Greenbrier's railcar repair network is all but complete, which will help earnings performance in the wheels, repair and parts segment, so that is good news. Margins declined, and more than expected, but are still up from the weakest periods nearly a year ago. Still, the lower than expected margins drove an EPS miss, and fell heavily from a year ago:

This Q1 trend is disastrous, and that is why the stock has faced a lot of pressure in the last 12 months. It seemed things were set to improve in the medium term, even if we expected lower EPS versus last year. However, the miss was $0.10 versus our expectations. The EPS fell to $0.30 and missed by $0.13 on the back of margin weakness relative to consensus.

Valuation attractive for future growth

In fiscal 2019, we want you to recall that the company saw revenue of $3 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.87 per share. We think some bearishness stems from the EPS performance and it added pain to a somewhat so-so fiscal 2020 outlook to begin with. No change was made to expectations. The company saw 2020 EPS at $2.60-$3.00 at the midpoint, so it is safer to assume $2.60-$2.90 at this point. At $27 per share, the stock trades at 9 times forward earnings at the high end. With a 4% dividend yield, that value is attractive in our opinion. We also liked management's direct statement to shareholders:

"Our top objectives for calendar 2020 is to continue to integrate and extract value from the growth over the last two years. In its early stages, growth often results in uneven short-term financial performance. We ask our shareholders to be patient while we go through this process. And although this can be expected, we are dedicated with an action plan to improve operating performance and align financial metrics to our increased scale all to produce shareholder value."

They acknowledge the weaker than expected performance but also discussed the plan on the conference call to address these issues. We believe ARI will be accretive to Greenbrier as operations are fully integrated. Despite a slow start to the integration and more costly than anticipated, we think synergies will come.

Final thoughts

This was subpar on the bottom line. However, the positives are being ignored; better than expected top line, expansion in wheels, further integration of ARI, big international orders, and a solid backlog. The big fear now remains recession. With declining shipping data on the railways, folks have assumed this means recession is imminent. It is not. Keep watching economic data. We think you could do some buying for a swing trade higher here. There are a ton of risks now baked into the price.

