Boeing: Why The Emails Are Relevant

Last week, a bunch of emails between Boeing (BA) employees were disclosed. These emails mostly dealt with keeping the differences training between the 737 NG and the 737 Max as Level B CBT (Computer Based Training). What this implies is that for a 737 pilot to fly a 737 Max, all he'd have to do was to take a short (1 day) computer-based course (no simulator). In the emails, we can see that a lot of relevance was given to this objective.

Sample email, there are others stressing the same:

The necessity of keeping differences training between the 737 NG and the 737 Max at the CBT level is easy to understand. If that objective was attained, then airlines purchasing the 737 Max would require little training (and associated time and cost) to have their 737 pilots be allowed to fly the 737 Max. In short, the objective was to minimize the necessary pilot training time and cost for customer airlines, making buying the 737 Max more attractive as it wouldn’t require expensive simulator training.

The emails also share another problem. Boeing’s 737 Max simulator was behind schedule as well. So were it to happen that a simple CBT course was not allowed, it could delay the whole plane. After all, there wouldn’t be a place for pilots requiring simulator training to get it.

Boeing attained its objective. Initially, the pilots flying the 737 Max were able to do so without any previous contact with the aircraft or its simulator. This, as is now also known, led to pilots encountering surprises when piloting the aircraft. The worst of those surprises was the working of the MCAS system (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), designed to prevent stalls, especially when this system encountered false angle of attack data. The system itself was there so that the aircraft would typically fly more like a previous generation 737 in spite of significant aerodynamic differences, and there was no simulator work on the system because that would deny the whole objective described before. I highly recommend reading my blog post titled, "Boeing: Here's What Might Be Wrong With The 737 Max".

In a way, the meaning of this lack of training goes deeper. It emerges from the emails that test pilots were actually even crashing in simulators, for instance, when faced with jammed elevator problems and engine out situations. Now remember this: since the aircraft was approved with Level B differences training, the actual pilots flying actual 737 Max planes would go directly into these passenger-filled planes with no prior simulator or real aircraft training!

Simulators are made to replicate real-life conditions, while at the same time also introducing different events, failures, etc., which might show more rarely in reality. Hence, if test pilots crashed in the simulator, then real pilots would crash in real life when faced with some of these rare events for the first time. MCAS would be one of them, but this approach shows there would be others. This is a tremendous indictment of Boeing’s approach, as it was known from simulator work that the planes would crash.

But Why Such Pressure?

The 737 has but a single competitor in the market: The Airbus 320 family, and within that family the Airbus 321neo.

These Airbus (EASDF) (OTCPK:EADSY) jets are more recent. The first member of the Airbus A320 family entered service in 1988, whereas the 737 entered service in 1965. This meant all the difference: The Airbus 320 and subsequent versions could adapt better to much larger high-bypass turbines, needing fewer aerodynamic changes.

The result was that for the A321neo, Airbus could claim as follows:

If Airbus could claim this, then necessarily either Boeing attained the same or its jet would be at a comparative cost disadvantage. All that happened from thereon was due to the pressure to attain this simple thing: the ability for 737 pilots to move to the 737 Max with minimal CBT training.

What About Going Forward?

As the documents show, after simulator work and a different training level, better outcomes were possible. Hence, it’s likely that Boeing will work with the FAA and other regulators, not just to fix the plane’s problems but also to add the required training levels.

This is what we’re already seeing. It has already been disclosed that Boeing would be recommending simulator work for new 737 Max pilots. This will make the 737 Max more expensive for airlines (what was being avoided earlier on), but it’s not a death sentence.

In the end, the most likely outcome is still for the 737 Max to ultimately be deemed safe. In my opinion, there will be further delays, and this is a plane looking at mid-to-late 2020 or later to return to the market (mid-2020 already confirmed by several airlines). But it still looks like it will return, even if likely under a different name.

Of note, Boeing will end up being in the hook for:

Profits the airlines didn’t make from operating the 737 Max they did not receive.

Costs the airlines sustained to have pilots milling around instead of flying the 737 Max.

Costs that airlines will have in the future because of the 737 Max not being as contracted (requiring simulator work, etc.).

In short, it looks like Boeing will be eating costs (to several different degrees and depending on contracts and agreements) on the entire 737 Max backlog, totaling more than 5,000 planes at the time the 2nd accident happened and the plane was eventually taken off service.

Conclusion

The admission by Boeing that simulator work will be required to qualify 737 pilots to fly the 737 Max brings with it an additional cost in the form of customer claims for a requirement that didn’t exist when they ordered the plane.

This admission will also put the 737 Max at a permanent disadvantage in the market versus the 321neo, likely for the entire existence of the 737 Max. This will likely result in Boeing eating the training costs so as to keep the same relative position.

Of course, all of this also puts more focus on the 737’s age, and how many other systems might be intrinsically less safe. For instance, the 2nd 737 Max crash had, as a contributing factor, the fact that the pilots were required to turn a control wheel with direct connection to flight surfaces (after having to disconnect the powered assist to disable MCAS). This was made impossible by the plane’s speed. This is a direct consequence of the 737’s old age, as it relies on physical connections instead of a fly-by-wire system as in the A320 family, where the flight surfaces are turned by powered systems.

It’s to be expected that even if the Boeing 737 Max returns to the market (which I expect), it will face a permanently lower market share. In my view, Boeing at more than 20x 2018 earnings (before the whole saga) does not discount this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.