Physicians Realty Trust: The Best Way To Play Healthcare

Healthcare REITs have far less regulatory risk and are generally cheaper than other REITs despite falling far less in 2008.

If you've read many of my past articles, you'd know that I'm highly skeptical of most healthcare stocks. They tend to have high valuations, high leverage, and less growth than investors seem to believe. Indeed demand for healthcare is expected to rise over the 2020s due to an aging population, but most investments related to that shift have already delivered their alpha.

Even more, new regulatory risks such as nationalization of healthcare or a government crackdown on high prices could swiftly cut the margins of many healthcare companies, if not make them obsolete.

That said, there is one area that I find interesting and where value opportunities still exist: healthcare REITs. These are REITs that invest in medical offices, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. As demand rises, it is likely that new medical establishments will need to be built which could push up the value of high-quality existing ones.

Even more, healthcare REITs tend to have high-quality tenants and have almost no major cyclical risks since healthcare is a relatively idiosyncratic sector. As one example, the REIT National Health Investors (NHI) only lost about 30% of its value peak-to-trough from 2007 to 2009 while large-cap REIT ETF (VNQ) lost 60%. Similar results were seen in other major healthcare REITs as shown below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, healthcare REITs are no free lunch and have some important risks today. Most notably, there has been a significant increase in hospital bankruptcies over the past two years. This is particularly true in rural areas where hospitals are stuck in a paradox where their customers lack the financial resources to make payments but must pay higher wages to attract increasingly expensive nurses and doctors. Thus, investors, for now, should avoid REITs that own rural hospitals (though it may make for bargain opportunities down the road).

Physicians Realty Trust - My Favorite Healthcare REIT

One smaller healthcare REIT that fits the bill and is comparatively undervalued is Physicians Realty Trust which trades under the ticker DOC. The REIT invests almost entirely in medical offices which make up 96% of its portfolio.

The REIT has relatively strict criteria as follows:

Occupancy >90%

Affiliated with market-leading healthcare system or large physician group

Strong credit

8+ year lease

>50,000 sqft

Less than 15 years old

Class A

In an area with population and income growth

Close enough to other MOBs and hospitals

Growing outpatient market

These criteria should filter out medical offices with high bankruptcy risk and towards those where property prices are likely to rise.

The REIT also has a geographically diverse portfolio as shown below:

(DOC REIT)

Note, light blue indicates a medical office while dark blue is a hospital. The areas of the country where the REIT is purchasing are generally cheaper (i.e. not west coast) and the REIT lacks any significant regional exposure.

As noted in its recent investor presentation, the company is also focusing on off-campus offices which usually trade at a cap-rate premium of 50bps to 1%. Interestingly, most closures have been in larger "on-campus" hospitals and most recent construction efforts are off-campus, signaling that DOC is buying higher-reward/lower-risk buildings than its peer REITs.

DOC Comparative Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust's portfolio and investment strategy most closely mimic that of Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) which is of similar size and invests mainly in medical offices. I will also add Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as it is globally focused which gives us a good benchmark.

First, here is the dividend yield of each of these REITs:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the yields of each of these REITs are higher than most at 4-5%. Physicians Realty Trust is currently the highest and is consistently higher than its closest peer HTA.

The same is true from a TTM price to FFO standpoint which is generally a better guide than dividends since it specifically excludes gains from selling assets. As shown below, DOC's "P/FFO" is essentially the same as MPW's but is far more stable.

Data by YCharts

Many value investors focus mostly on the value of these ratios, but fail to account for the stability of them. As you can see, DOC's is generally the least volatile which makes its price relatively predictable and lets us know that earnings are unlikely to fall. This makes for an excellent high-quality value opportunity.

Speaking of which, Physicians Realty also has lower leverage than the other two on a total liabilities-to-assets standpoint:

Data by YCharts

Healthcare Trust does have a lower times-interest-earned, but again DOC's is more stable and predictable.

The Bottom Line

Overall, DOC is an excellent REIT. It is focused on an in-demand industry and has not wavered from its high-quality investment criteria. The company is managing to buy lower-risk businesses at higher-than-usual cap rates. Accordingly, its income is very stable and growing and will likely continue to remain stable in the case of a recession.

Regulation remains a risk to the REIT. Politicians have been promising sweeping healthcare reform for years and public calls for a "government option" are increasing. If the government enforces a "Medicare for All" type of plan, it is likely that doctor salaries will fall, increasing credit risk to DOC. I do not believe this would harm the REIT very much due to its risk controls, but few know what exactly the government will do to fix the system, thus uncertainty will remain.

Most importantly, DOC is cheap compared to its peers. It has low leverage and pays a high dividend. I do not have a target price on the company, but I do expect it to outperform most other healthcare REITs over the next few decades. Overall, DOC is a solid "buy".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.