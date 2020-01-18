A New Year, A New Look For Oil

With a new year underway, it’s interesting to get the opportunity to look at how major organizations, like the EIA (Energy Information Administration), see the oil markets changing. Though it’s still early in the year, the EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook suggests that the picture for crude, while not as great as some might like, is looking fine. For oil bulls, this is great news, and it also suggests that any disruptions to the space are likely to benefit them as opposed to the bears.

A look at imbalances

At the end of the day, there are really only three things that affect the price of oil: foreign currency exchange rates, the difference between supply and demand over time, and the amount of crude and finished products in storage. Two of these the EIA has commented on and provided detailed forecasts for, not only covering last year, but covering 2020 and 2021 as well. In the table below, for instance, you can see global demand and supply expectations for the aforementioned time frames, as well as the implied imbalance between them.

*Created by Author

What’s particularly important about this latest forecast from the organization is that it’s its first look into the 2021 year. There are a few things, in all, I would like to point out here. For starters, on the supply side of the equation, 2019’s and 2020’s changes compared to prior forecasts essentially balance each other out. This year, supply should be higher than previously anticipated by about 80 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This will be due to a 1.62 million boe per day rise in global supply compared to last year, but heading into 2021, that growth will slow to 0.97 million boe per day.

Global demand changes show similar trends, but what’s really remarkable is how strong demand is forecasted to be. This year, it should be 1.34 million boe per day above what it was last year. In 2021, it should grow a further 1.38 million barrels per day. I recall a few years ago when analysts were saying that global demand growth would begin to slow considerably during this time, with expectations of 0.60 million boe per day to 0.80 million boe per day. Continued growth in the developing world, though, continues to push demand higher than developed nations can switch to alternative fuels.

Taken together, what we find is that this year global supply should outpace global demand, but this will be to the tune of just 0.26 million barrels per day, or 0.11 million barrels per day above what the EIA thought one month earlier. Downward revisions for 2019 more than offset this change, and if their numbers prove to be accurate, then 2021 should see demand exceed supply by 0.15 million barrels per day. In all, during this three-year period, the aggregate change expected across the globe amounts to just 33.11 million boe in the form of a build to inventories.

*Created by Author

One interesting thing to do is to look at two key producing groups: OPEC and the US. Both of these can be seen in the table above. This year, the expectation from the EIA is less output from OPEC, but this should come as no surprise. What’s really interesting is just how little production should grow in the US next year. The current thinking is for output to average 13.71 million boe per day, about 0.41 million boe per day above what 2020’s figure should be. This growth is paltry compared to the 1.06 million boe per day increase forecasted for 2020 versus 2019. However, I have been saying for months that the market will probably be disappointed if it thinks output can grow materially from here with current drilling activity. I would wager that 2020’s output will come in weaker than currently anticipated, and that 2021’s will follow suit if nothing changes.

Consistency

The other major issue the EIA addressed in its recent report was the outlook for total stocks of crude and petroleum products over time. In the table below, you can see expectations for both the US as well as for all of the OECD nations combined. US inventories should continue rising and I would say, since the US is the key source for output growth, that that sounds more or less accurate. OECD inventories are a different matter. We should see marginally-higher inventories this year, but that figure is 20 million boe below December’s forecast. In 2021, the amount of oil on hand should drop 6 million barrels. Though this is still elevated, it needs to be placed in context.

*Created by Author

You see, while the amount of oil on hand may seem important, what’s actually important is how much is on hand relative to daily demand. Generally speaking, the market is considered in balance from an inventory perspective when OECD nations have, in aggregate, between 55 and 60 days worth of demand on hand. In the table below, you can see what the actual number should be, as well as how much excess oil the world has globally as a result. In all, the picture is not that bad, with the amount of excess inventory ranging between 48 million boe and 67 million boe. Though this sounds like a lot, it’s really between a day and a little under a day-and-a-half worth of extra consumption. Any little change can radically affect this. As an example, the EIA has Russia producing 11.45 million boe worth of oil each day this year on average. If the nation complies with its old production guideline (not even the new, even lower one), they alone would be responsible for reducing global stocks by nearly 95 million boe during 2020.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that while we are not in an overly-bullish market, if the data is, indeed, accurate, the picture is far from tilting in support of the bears. Yes, a major economic slowdown could still occur, and if it does, then we could see some downside. However, absent that and absent OPEC+ backing out of or not complying with its production cuts, the picture is, at worst, neutral. Certainly any risks, whether geopolitical or supply side in nature, besides those discussed, would tilt the picture toward the bullish end of the spectrum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.