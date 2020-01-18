Pennon Group Plc: A GBP4 Billion Offer For Viridor Is Great News

The result of December's UK general election are good news for the company as well, given that it is more or less Brexit proof, and with Labour suffering a crushing defeat, the threat of nationalization is now off the table.

The company's second business, water and wastewater network operator South West Water, should have a standalone value of at least GBP2 billion based on the valuation of comparable companies.

Pennon Group Plc (OTCPK:PEGRF; OTCPK:PEGRY) has reportedly mandated Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc to explore the possibility of a sale of its waste management division Viridor. Apparently, private equity group KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has made a - somewhat surprising - offer of GBP4 billion. What may have come as a shock to other potential suitors is great news for Pennon Group and its shareholders. I am quite sure that a deal at this valuation would inevitably lead to a significant increase in Pennon's share price.

A sale at this price would not only cover the company's entire net debt. It would also value Viridor alone at almost the group's entire current market value, thus inevitably creating the need for a reevaluation of the company's water and wastewater business. This comes on top of likely political tailwind following the results of the UK general elections in December. I, therefore, believe that the stock has considerable upside potential.

Kindly note that this article was written January 12th, so there may be more recent developments at the time of publication.

GBP4 Billion Is An Excellent Price

Viridor accounted for close to 55 percent of the group's revenue as of the first half ended September 30th. As of now, Pennon's second business, water and wastewater network operator South West Water, contributes a larger share of profits (contribution of GBP190 million to a total EBITDA of GBP283.9 during the first half; Viridor: GBP92.4 million), but Viridor grows considerably faster at an EBITDA growth of 9.9 percent compared with a total growth rate of a mere 1 percent during the six months ended September 30th. The landfill (revenue + 15.8 percent YoY) and landfill gas (revenue + 37 percent YoY) businesses in particular are significant growth drivers.

But while Viridor is surely a well performing business, a GBP4 billion price tag is nonetheless quite a valuation. For example, Deutsche Bank AG estimated a value of about GBP3.2 billion. From a Pennon shareholder's point of view, this is of course great news. This price level would be more than enough to cover the net debt of currently (as of September 30th; latest data available) GBP3.3 billion. And this does not yet take into account any liabilities which may be transferred as part of the Viridor business.

Based on Friday, January 10th's closing price of 1,007 pence at the London Stock Exchange, the company had a market capitalization of about €4.24 billion. Now while given its better growth perspective Viridor may arguably be the more valuable business, I believe no one will disagree that South West Water is surely considerably more valuable than GBP240 million.

In order to determine a standalone valuation for South West Water, a look at United Utilities Group Plc (OTCPK:UUGWF; OTCPK:UUGRY), the listed utility managing the water and wastewater networks in the North West England region, is advisable, I believe. United Utilities is roughly thrice the size of South West Water in terms of first half revenue of GBP935.5 million (South West Water: GBP292.9 million) and operating profit of GBP383 million (South West Water: GBP131.5 million). The company has a market capitalization of about GBP6.4 billion. Thus, I believe that using rather conservative measures South West Water should be worth at least somewhere in the range of GBP2 to GBP2.5 billion.

However, one should keep in mind that United Utilities is considerably indebted (net debt: GBP7.3 billion as of September 30th) while Pennon would have a considerable net cash position following the Viridor sale. A utility with a predictable business model and no net debt would be able to distribute a relatively safe dividend in accordance with management's stated goal of an annual increase of 4 percent above the UK general inflation rate. There would of course also be the possibility of a significant special dividend.

Threat Of Nationalization Is Of The Table

There have been good news for Pennon from the political front as well, recently. With the UK Labour Party suffering a crushing defeat in December's general elections, the threat of nationalization of utilities is off the table. The election result clearly shows that there is little appetite among voters for the socialist ideas of (outgoing) party leader Jeremy Corbyn. In the best case, it might in fact even put an end to Mr. Corbyn's political career for good. In any case, it appears unlikely that the threat of a potential nationalization will realistically reemerge too soon.

Brexit Proof

The other side of the coin is of course that with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party now having a comfortable parliamentary majority, Brexit is now all but a certainty. However, unlike for many other British companies, Pennon should not be negatively affected by it too much. The company has no significant foreign operations. And the demand for water and waste water services is rather stable regardless of the economic environment. Thus, I would classify the company as somewhat "Brexit proof".

Locations of South West Water facilities; source: Pennon Group Plc

Risk Factors

This does, however, not mean that investors may not be negatively affected. Pennon generates its revenue in Sterling. More importantly, it also distributes its dividends in Sterling. Thus, any investor who has his or her residence outside the UK could still be hit by the consequences of Brexit due to a lower Sterling exchange rate to his or her country of residence's respective currency.

Furthermore, one should keep in mind that the KKR deal for Viridor is not yet a done deal. In fact, the offer has not yet been publicly confirmed by either Pennon or KKR at the time of writing.

Conclusion

GBP4 billion would be an excellent price from Pennon Group's point of view, even for a dynamically growing business such as Viridor. A sale at this valuation would most likely unlock considerable value given that South West Water is worth massively more than the GBP240 million it would currently be valued at assuming a value of GBP4 billion for Viridor. Therefore, I believe that the stock has significant upside. If and once Viridor would be sold for GPB4 billion, the standalone value of South West Water will become visible. Add to that the proceeds from the Viridor sale and there should be somewhere near or above 50 percent upside potential. The exact figure might of course vary depending on how Pennon would put the money to work and/or distribute it to shareholders. But in any case, I believe that if Viridor really sells for anywhere near GPB4 billion, it will have a tremendous effect on the stock price, driving it significantly up.

Following the Viridor sale, Pennon Group would be a stable and predictable, if maybe somewhat boring, utility business with a rock solid balance sheet. As long as one can live with the currency risk, I believe that such a company would be particularly interesting for dividend focused investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.