What The Yield Curve Is Actually Telling Investors

An inverted yield curve usually predicts a recession and equity market crash two years out. Generally, it steepens before the crash as we're seeing today.

The yield curve is one of the best leading economic indicators and is misunderstood by most investors and economists.

The yield curve is perhaps one of the most useful and least understood leading economic indicators available to investors. It has successfully predicted many recessions in the past and, in general, is a great gauge of future economic growth. That said, I have found that many investors, talking-heads, and even professional economists view it as somewhat magical.

It seems to be an opportune time to clear up the confusion and give investors a better framework on how to incorporate it into their portfolio. As a warning, this article will start with the basics which I hope will be understandable for all readers, but it will get more advanced toward the end.

As you have likely heard, the yield curve briefly inverted last year, which is historically a very strong signal of an impending recession. If we plot the yield curve against real GDP growth, we can see how reliable it is:

(Federal Reserve)

In fact, we can actually find the median stock market and real GDP change in the quarters following a yield curve inversion (Median preferred to mean due to small sample size). See below:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

As you can see, an initial inversion usually proceeds negative GDP growth and a stock market crash by two years. In fact, both quarterly GDP growth and stock market performance tend to be incredibly strong from initial inversion to the recession with a median compounded return of 30%. In other words, a curve inversion does not mean you should short the market; it's historically a buying opportunity. This also implies the current bull market should last until 2021.

Clearly, the yield curve works. The question is why and, without that answer, using it may still prove futile.

What Does the Yield Curve Measure

There is a myth I've heard that the yield curve is a measure of future expected inflation. This can be easily disproven by looking at implied break-even inflation rates.

Treasury inflation-protected securities, otherwise known as TIPS, pay the yearly CPI change plus a small interest rate. Thus, they all carry no inflation risk which is the primary risk in "normal" fixed-rate Treasury bonds. Even more, if you subtract the fixed-rate yield from the TIP yield for a given maturity, you get the implied inflation rate over the course of that maturity. This is known as the "breakeven inflation rate".

Take a look at that figure for 5-, 10-, and 20-year Treasury bonds:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, they are essentially the same regardless of maturity. This implies that generally speaking, inflation expectations today are equal to those in the future. Also, that the yield curve does not predict changes in inflation.

It has also been said that the yield curve predicts default risk over time. This is logical as longer maturities have higher credit risk in companies since it gives them more time to turn sour. However, we also know that the Federal Reserve will almost definitely print money to pay off debt if need be, making Treasury bonds technically default risk-free.

Finally, excluding those two common explanations, I would argue that the yield curve can be explained solely by the economic trade-off between stocks and bonds. When the economy grows, earnings tend to rise. Also, economic growth tends to be "auto-correlated" which is just a fancy way of saying that its growth rate does not change much quarter-over-quarter (high economic growth today implies high growth tomorrow). Thus, economic/profit growth is generally predictable.

So, if you know that the economy is likely to have high economic growth in the future, you would be smart to invest in stocks rather than long-term bonds where you cannot gain from said growth. You still may want to own cash (i.e. short-term bonds) to lower risk, but being locked into a 10-year bond would be unfortunate as you would miss out on earnings gains. Accordingly, as investors buy stocks and sell long-term bonds, valuations rise for stocks and yields rise for long-term bonds, steepening the yield curve.

Conversely, if it is likely that a recession will occur, investors would be smart to sell stocks (since earnings will fall) and buy a low-risk fixed-rate investment. Higher bond prices = lower yields, so this would flatten the yield curve.

Most investors know that it is best to own bonds in a recession and best to buy stocks at the end of a recession. Since short-term Treasuries carry very little interest-rate risk and do not lock-in investors for too long, it follows that they only fluctuate with inflation expectations and the "risk-free-rate" (which are essentially equal for all bonds so are subtracted out in the yield curve).

(Since I may see this question, I do not mean "lock-in" as you cannot sell long-term bonds, I mean it that the payment is locked/fixed for a much longer-term than for short-term bonds).

The best answer is usually the most simple, and I believe this is the simplest way to explain the yield curve: It represents the necessary yield (on top of the inflation rate) required for a long-term bond investment to have the same risk-adjusted return as stocks. Resting on the "no-free lunch" principle.

In other words, it lets us know what the bond market believes the stock market is going to do next. This could also be described as the difference in real profit growth expectations over a given period. Empirically, it tends to predict it 24 months in advance. This makes perfect sense considering we're usually using the two-year yield.

What The Steepening Yield Curve Is Telling Investors

It is worth pointing out that there is more than one Treasury yield curve. I personally like to use the 10-2 curve in conjunction with the 30-10 curve. The "long-term" curve tells us about long-term/persistent growth expectations which can be attributed to technological improvements, and the "short-term" curve tells us about short-term growth expectations which can largely be attributed to the credit cycle.

Importantly, because the 30-year Treasury has not been around nearly as long as the 10-year, I cannot give as in-depth statistical data on its inversions. That said, I believe it is implied by the theory.

Take a look at these two measures below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, both are not very bullish about the future. The long-term curve inverted early last year while the short-term curve inverted toward the end. They have both risen slightly since, but lack momentum.

This means that the bond market is suggesting that real earnings growth is likely to be low in the U.S. for quite some time. That said, based on historical precedent, we are still unlikely to see a negative GDP print until 2021 barring a black-swan event (terrorist attack, weather, etc.).

In my opinion, long-term investors who do not plan to watch their portfolio at least month-to-month would be smart to lower their equity position due to the flat curves. If you believe the yield curves are lying (which is possible if the bond market has become too speculative), then it would be smart to sell long-term bonds in preparation of steeper curve.

I do not believe the curve is lying, but I do believe that long-term bond investors may be lying to themselves about inflation. Thus, I personally think it is wise to sell both stocks and long-term bonds and look into commodities and short-term bonds/cash.

I track my holdings almost daily, so have actually been (very) long equities in order to take advantage of their ongoing speculative fervor (Though my equity holdings are mainly low-valuation commodity producers). Still, I don't plan to hold much past Q2 this year. We are living in undoubtedly speculative times and long-term equity valuations are above their 1929 peak. They have gone higher as was seen two decades ago and I suspect they might, but the curve is telling us this roller coaster is not made to go up forever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.