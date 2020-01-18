CSX Corporation: Strong Free Cash Flow Supporting Positive Outlook

This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) with a market cap of $59 billion is one of the largest railroad operators in the United States. The company has faced a more challenging operating environment in recent years based on a structural decline in coal markets which has traditionally been its most important product segment for transportation. Favorably, the company has mitigated some of these impacts through improved operating efficiencies and cost savings measures which have supported margins and profitability. CSX just reported its latest Q4 results which beat earnings estimates while management offered an upbeat outlook for 2020.

(source: finviz.com)

Q4 Earnings - CSX Still Pressured by Lower Coal Traffic

CSX reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on January 16th with GAAP EPS of $0.99 which was $0.01 ahead of expectations. Company buybacks that have lowered the outstanding share count by 7.5% over the past year helped support the EPS result which fell just 2% compared to in the period 2018. This is in the context of an 8% year-over-year decline in revenue to $2.89 billion this quarter which was largely expected given ongoing headwinds of weaker coal volumes and market pricing.

(source: Company IR)

The story here was a favorable 30 basis point decline in the operating ratio to 60.0% which is the industry metric for operating expenses to revenue. Improved performance indicators like a higher average train velocity in terms of miles per hour, lower terminal car dwell hours, and a higher car-miles per day highlighted efficiency gains in the quarter. Management commented on these trends in the conference call:

"CSX set new all-time Company records for both velocity and dwell achieving significant year-over-year improvements, as well as strong sequential momentum. The combination of these improved metrics helped significantly increase car miles per day as we continue to translate incremental operating efficiencies into higher asset utilization across the network. We also continue to set fuel efficiency records operating below 1 gallon of fuel per 1,000 GTM despite typical seasonal headwinds in this quarter. CSX is the only US Class 1 railroad to have crossed this threshold."

By product segment, the 22% year-over-year drop in coal segment revenue was the main drag on the result. For the full year 2019, the drop was less pronounced at a more moderate 8%. Still, overall weakness in the coal market with power generation transitioning towards renewable energies like wind and solar is expected to continue.

(source: Company IR)

Chemicals representing 20% of revenues in 2019 is now the largest product segment, overtaking coal which contributed 17.3% to the top-line result. Other weak industrial markets in the United States like soft automobile production have also pressured volumes and revenues. Separately, intermodal segment transportation which is freight in containers fell by 9% year over year with management pointing to the impact of lane rationalization across the network. The full-year 2019 revenue declined by 3% year over year.

CSX Strong Free Cash Flow

What CSX has shown is that despite the operational challenges, the company has been able to adjust accordingly to remain profitable. Total expenses in Q4 declined by 8.6% and beyond the 8% decline in revenue. Results for the full year showed that a combination of higher cash flow from operations and lower CapEx spending resulted in an adjusted free cash flow reaching $3.5 billion, up 8.7% year over year compared to $3.2 billion in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow is likely one of the more positive aspects of CSX's investment profile and supporting ongoing shareholder distributions. The company spent $3.373 billion on buybacks in 2019, resulting in a 7.4% decline in the outstanding share count since 2018.

(source: Company IR)

More Upbeat 2020 Guidance

Looking ahead, the company is more positive for 2020, guiding for revenues to be "flat to down 2% versus 2019". If confirmed, this would be an improvement compared to the 3% total decline in 2019. While not offering an EPS target, an expectation of an operating ratio target of 59%, similar to the full-year 2019 and flat levels of capital expenditures, suggests free cash will continue to be supported. The company plans on continuing buybacks as part of its shareholder distributions.

(source: Company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the market sees EPS reaching $4.20 for the full year 2020, an increase of 1.4% compared to 2019. An estimated decline of total revenues by 1.3% is within management's guidance. For 2021, a rebound is expected with revenue growth above 3% and EPS reaching $4.68.

(source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

CSX Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In terms of valuation, CSX trades at a discount to peer U.S. railroad stocks which we include Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), and Kansas City Southern (KSU). Keep in mind most of the sector is facing similar trends with weaker volumes and declining revenues at varying rates. While each company has its particularities, CSX's forward P/E on current consensus 2020 EPS at 17.7x is below KSU at 20.7x, UNP at 19.5x, and NSC at 18.6x Separately, CSX trading with a price to free cash flow multiple of 18.9x is also relatively less expensive than the group. There are some key differences, including each company's market segment focus, and CSX is more leveraged with a higher debt to equity compared to peers.

Data by YCharts

The challenge here comes down to growth and the outlook for the industrial sectors that represent the key demand drivers for the company. Beyond coal, which is expected to lose significance over time, the outlook for important chemicals and automobiles demand remains uncertain over the near-term. Our concern is that given the record low operating ratio for CSX in 2019, we question how much more upside there is from efficiency gains compared to current levels. We sense that the company will need to present more convincing underlying growth estimates for the stock to command a higher premium through multiples expansion.

CSX 2020 Dividend Increase Forecast

Depending on what level of recurring buybacks the company chooses to take, there could be more room for dividend growth. CSX last increased its dividend by 9% in 2019. The annualized dividend in Dollar terms represents 22% of full-year free cash amount which appears well supported in our view. We expect another increase to be announced in the coming weeks for the 2020 distribution and forecast the rate to increase by $0.02 or 8.3% to a new quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The forward yield by our estimates is 1.36%.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

We balance our favorable view of CSX with its relative value compared to peers against what objectively remains a tepid growth outlook. Strong free cash flow is providing flexibility for the company to continue buybacks and dividend growth which is supportive to shareholder returns. We rate shares of CSX as a hold with a one-year price target of $80 per share. Expect a dividend increase to be announced in early February, where we forecast a quarterly rate hike of $0.02. Monitoring points going forward include the evolution of the operating ratio and trends in free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.