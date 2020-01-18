How We Are Playing Schlumberger

After a 33% run up in share prices, while oil cools a bit as the prospects of war have diminished, look for shares to pull back to the mid-$30s where it can be bought again.

Our members may recall that we were the lone contrarian in October, calling a bottom for Schlumberger (SLB). When shares eclipsed $40, most of our traders took profit. Is the run over? We do not think so, because despite weakness in the last few sessions following cooling of U.S. and Iranian tensions, oil remains in an uptrend. We believe SLB will pull back a bit toward the $35-$36 level where it can be bought again. This is because international growth in 2020 should offset North American weakness, the company has a lean capex plan, and of course, commodity prices are higher than they were a year ago. Obviously, if there is severe weakness in oil, then Schlumberger's stock will crater, along with every other stock in the sector. However, demand remains strong, and even after the rally, SLB remains at depressed valuations for operating cash flow and free cash flow. Debt remains manageable. The dividend is still being covered by free cash flow, but we want to hone in some of the key performance results.

Revenues up in Q4

Oil was strong in the back half of Q4, and we felt this would save a quarter that started with oil at painful prices for Schlumberger. Even with the bounce in oil prices, we actually thought revenue would decline slightly year over year. However, the company really delivered and we were pleasantly surprised. Revenues did, in fact, grow in Q4 to $8.23 billion:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, this is very slight top-line growth. Still, this is OK because the company is handling expenses. In Q4, the company brought in an additional $130 million over our projections of $8.1 billion in revenues. Revenues were up 0.6% as a result versus last year. Can this continue? We think Q1 2020 will see nice gains, unless the back half of the quarter sees some sharp declines. Right now oil prices are well above last year's pricing. Given our expectation for oil and the recent EIA demand and pricing data, we think operationally the company continues to do well as we start 2020. Expenses have been slashed, with planned increases in capex reduced in the last three years, and we expect solid margins and earnings to improve compared to if expense levels were where they were years ago, more reasons to consider getting long the stock with oil prices still strong and shares reverting toward the mid-$30s

Expenses

We have said this before too, but when oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses to the bare bones to maintain profits. We are not anywhere near those levels of cuts, and with the recent oil spike, such draconian cuts are unnecessary. However, they remain in the arsenal for management to protect profit. That said, Schlumberger has since been scaling back in certain areas to control expenses. That said, with the small rise in revenues from last year, we were pleased to see that expenses were very comparable to last year:

Source: Q4 earnings release

When revenues rise, we usually expect a rise in costs. We saw a pretty similar set of expenses. That said, when we factor in the cost of revenues with other expenses, we see total expenses were $8.05 billion, which was a rise from last year, but only because there was an extra $280 million of impairment/other charges. The company saw slight declines in costs or revenue with very slight increases in research and engineering expenses and in administrative expenses. Overall, earnings fell on a GAAP basis but were up on an adjusted basis.

Profits expand when adjusted

As you saw, the top line surpassed our expectations while expenses were in line, with the exception of the added charge related to restructuring. Overall, margins were pressured from last year, coming in at 12.2% versus 12.8% last year. They did bounce from Q3 2019, however. When we consider operating income and taxable expenses, earnings per share were above our expectations for $0.39 when adjusted for items. This is up from the $0.36 last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was a solid adjusted earnings result. This was a beat of $0.03 versus our estimates (we thought EPS would be flat) while it beat consensus by $0.02.

Shareholder-friendly, do not discount this

We wanted to see Schlumberger take advantage of low share prices to heavily buy back stock. It did not repurchase any shares. This at first was a red flag, but it took other steps to reduce its interest payment burden. It did repurchase $1.1 billion outstanding notes, ahead of their maturity. The company still does have a fairly respectable amount of debt; however, given the company believes in a recovery, we liked that it took this shot. Shareholders have also been paid a highly respectable dividend, which currently yields 5.2%. With oil rebounding some, Schlumberger has a fairly impressive financial position overall still and should be well-positioned as a company for a continued recovery.

Take home

Let shares take a breather, they ran up over 33% from our call and into the first week of the new year. We think so long as oil remains in an uptrend, which it is despite the last week, the stock offers compelling value as it pulls back to the mid-$30s level. Factor in the dividend and likely continued share/debt repurchases, and Schlumberger is a winner. We will always need help from oil pricing, but let shares come down, then consider doing some more buying. You will be paid handsomely to wait.

