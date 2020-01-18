Target's Holiday Sales Disappoint

The company has been growing online sales at double digits, while growing sales through physical locations by taking share from competitors.

Source: Target

The holiday season has been unkind to traditional retailers. J.C. Penney (JCP), L Brands (LB) and Kohl's (KSS) have all reported disappointing holiday sales. Now we can add Target (TGT) to the list. Target announced comparable sales grew 1.4% in the November/December period, which followed 5.7% comparable growth last year:

Target Corporation today announced that comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 1.4 percent, on top of 5.7 percent growth in the same period last year. Comparable sales growth was driven primarily by traffic, combined with a small increase in average ticket. Comparable digital sales grew 19 percent in the November/December period, driven primarily by the Company's same-day fulfillment services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt), which together grew more than 50 percent from the comparable period last year. Brian Cornell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Target Corporation, said, "We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations. However, because of the durability of our business model, we are maintaining our guidance for our fourth quarter earnings per share. We also remain on track to deliver historically strong full-year results in 2019, including comparable sales growth of more than 3 percent and record-high EPS reflecting mid-teens growth compared with last year.

The stock is off over 5% on the news. The company experienced softness in electronics, toys, and home assortment. These products are normally critical to Target's sales during the holiday season. If toys did not sell well, then it could call into question sales of toy makers or other department store chains. If these items are normally a higher percentage of Target's holiday sales, then their underperformance could potentially explain what ailed J.C. Penney and Kohl's as well.

Target has a well-rounded product line. It was able to take market share in other areas like apparel and beauty products. Target's assortment of popular goods and the overall traffic the company drives to its stores could potentially buffer softness in toys and electronics. For retailers that lack the strength of Target's network, the holiday sales miss could be devastating. J.C. Penney and L Brands were counting on strong holiday sales to counteract headwinds experienced for most of 2019; both were experiencing falling revenue amid high debt loads that could be difficult to service going forward.

Target Maintains Earnings Guidance

Chatter suggested the company anticipated same store sales growth of 3% to 4%:

The company said same-store sales grew 1.4% in November and December, below Wall Street's consensus estimate at 3.7%. The company's outlook called for growth between 3% and 4%.

Target had positive same stores sales, yet missed estimates. There were still bright spots. Target grew digital sales by 19%. For the month of December, retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y. They rose 19% through non-store retailers. If Target continues to take share from competitors, then it could avoid headwinds faced by traditional retailers. Products with higher margins also demonstrated relative strength during the holiday season, which could lead to higher margins when Target reports its next quarterly earnings.

Rising sales and rising margins characterized the company's most-recent earnings report. Target was able to drive traffic without heavy discounting. Its revenue rose in the mid-single-digit percentage range, while gross profit rose in the high-single-digit percentage range. Gross margin of 30.7% was up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. SG&A expense grew in line with revenue, yet operating income rose by double digits. Target's management divulged it was maintaining its earnings guidance despite disappointing holiday sales:

Target now expects fourth quarter 2019 comparable sales growth in line with the Company's 1.4 percent performance during the November/December period, compared with the prior range of 3 to 4 percent. This would translate to full-year comparable sales growth of more than 3 percent. The Company is maintaining its fourth quarter and full-year EPS guidance as disclosed in the Company's third quarter earnings press release. Specifically, in that release the Company anticipated fourth quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.55 to $1.75 and Adjusted EPS of $1.54 to $1.74, with full year GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $6.27 to $6.47 and Adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $6.45.

Full-year comparable sales growth of 3% is still respectable. However, investors may have gotten used to comparable sales growth of 3-4% and margin expansion. If the company cannot deliver in 2020, then it could further disappoint investors.

Conclusion

Underwhelming holiday sales results could be a harbinger of things to come. TGT is up over 60% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.