StoneCo: Facilitating E-Commerce In Brazil

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a leading Brazilian financial technology (Fintech) company that facilitates e-commerce through in-store, online, and mobile channels.

Facilitating e-commerce - the PayPal of Brazil

Through its cloud-based platform, STNE offers payment and digital accounts solutions to help its clients facilitate and manage its payments. STNE also helps clients in the automation and streamlining of its business processes at the point of sale through its point-of-sale, enterprise resource planning, reconciliation and customer service management reporting tools. It also offers financing and credit solutions.

The company offers a complete, end-to-end, cloud-based technology platform. It operates Stone Hubs which are local operations, giving the company a presence in close physical proximity to its clients. Additionally, it offers white-glove, on-demand customer services, according to its annual report. STNE primarily offers its services to small to medium businesses. STNE has been called the "PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) of Brazil".

By the Numbers

As of 12/31/18, STNE operated 245 Stone Hubs and is currently growing the hub's footprint to provide sales coverage to the country's 5,500 cities with a population of over 208 million, according to its annual report. Additionally, there were 5,300, 8.8 million, and 5.5 million large-, small- and medium-sized, and micro businesses, respectively, in Brazil, highlighting a large opportunity for the company's products. As of 12/31/18, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) had a 9.8% position in STNE.

Strong Third-Quarter Earnings

According to STNE's third-quarter earnings presentation, total revenue for Q3:19 increased by over 62% compared to the third quarter of 2018, with total payment volume increasing almost 50%. Pretax and net income increased by 109% and 111% over the same period respectively. The company's third-quarter earnings presentation also highlighted the following items:

Since the fund's IPO in the third quarter of 2018, its active client base has increased by 83% to nearly 429,000 clients.

Over 68,000 clients were added during Q3:19.

The company's third-quarter earnings presentation also showed strong growth, albeit from a smaller base, in its credit and banking strategy platforms. The number of clients using both credit solutions and banking solutions increased by nearly 300% to 13,400 and 29,000 users, respectively, from July 2019 to October 2019. The company's software client base rose to 100,000 in September 2019 from 70,000 in July 2019. As revenues and clients are increasing, the company is able to enjoy greater economies of scale. Its pretax and net operating margins rose to 41% and 29% in Q3:19 respectively from 32% and 22% in Q3:18.

Market Potential

According to the company's 2018 annual report, Brazilian Private Consumption Expenditures totaled $4.4 trillion during 2018, while retail e-commerce sales were nearly $62 billion and expected to reach nearly $105 billion by 2022. During 2014 through 2017, a time of recession in Brazil, electronic payments volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate, CAGR, of 8.1%. The company's 2018 annual report also noted that electronic volumes represented 28.4% of household consumption in Brazil versus 46% in the U.S. Only 27% of the Brazilian population aged 15 and above had a credit card in 2017 versus nearly 66% in the U.S. In 2017, only 18% of the Brazilian population used the internet to pay bills or make online purchases versus 77% in the U.S. Most Brazilians pay for purchases in installments, which is a positive for a transaction-based model like StoneCo. Because of installments, the same $1 billion in e-commerce would represent 12 times the number of transactions versus buying an item outright. These statistics underlie potential growth opportunities for STNE.

Risks

StoneCo is in a very competitive space, and as competition heats up in the Brazilian e-commerce payments, it could face slowing growth. Fellow Brazil e-commerce payment stock Pagseguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and PayPal are all fighting for their share of the small- to mid-sized business market. Plus, Brazil's Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is fighting to preserve the credit card share of the market and will start advancing cash for small- to medium-sized merchants without charging interest rates. Plus the firm's card processor Rede will also pay merchants in two days compared with the usual 30 days. Rede is the second largest Brazilian card payment company.

Summary

StoneCo has grown rapidly by focusing its business strategy of enabling e-commerce on a large underserved market in Brazil. With an improving Brazilian economy and rapid growth of e-commerce transactions, we see great potential for its long-term prospects. Although the stock has a trailing PE of 69.89 and a forward PE of 57.38, it is still attractive because of the strong revenue growth rate (Fundamental YOY growth for the trailing 12 months of 535%) and its business prospects going forward. We believe that STNE may provide investors with an attractive vehicle to access the potential growth of e-commerce in Brazil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.