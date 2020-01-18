Investors Need To Be Patient With Franklin Resources

We have had a small position in Franklin Resources (BEN) for quite some time now. Suffice it to say, as we can see from the chart below, shares have consistently printed lower highs and lower lows since they topped back in 2014. Although we bought this stock when it was trading in its thirties, we have been able to reduce our cost basis by aggressively investing the generous dividend on offer.

However, when a long-term hold goes against us, we like to continually research the numbers to see if there may be any adverse trends in the works. Franklin is a proven dividend aristocrat. Many investors (in fact because of the present lower prices) would be averaging down at present in order to increase their share count of the stock.

Assets under management, though, continue to decline as we witnessed once again in its recent fiscal year. AUM came in at just under $693 billion which was a 3.16% decline over the previous year. Operating income came in at $1.59 billion which was well down from the previous year ($2.14 billion).

Furthermore, as we can see from the long-term chart, shares remain heavily oversold and we have now broken through support of the 2016 lows, although selling pressure appears to be diminishing.

Therefore let's go through Franklin's main dividend metrics to see if recent trends in the technicals are changing the paradigm here.

Firstly, because of the sustained drop in the share price over the past while, the firm's dividend yield has spiked above 4% which is well ahead of its 5-year average of 2.5%. The recent $0.01 per share increase in the quarterly payout is the lowest increase for quite some time. In saying this, we need to look at what the firm has been doing over the past 3 to 5 years at least in order to get a better read on the trend. Franklin's dividend growth rate over the past 3 years, for example, is well into the double digits and we must also remember the sizable special dividend of $3 per share which was paid to shareholders in March 2018.

On the cash flow statement, we see that free cash flow did not cover the firm's dividend payment of $519 million as well as share buybacks of $732 million. Investment losses of $1.47 billion severely affected operating cash flow last year which resulted in operating cash flow of a mere $202 million. It will be interesting to see how Franklin bounces back from this as rarely have we seen operating cash flow under $1 billion annually from this firm.

It is the firm's balance sheet, however, where the company comes into its own. Franklin’s current assets of $9.1 billion dwarf the amount of liabilities at the firm ($3.16 billion). Non-current assets come in at $5.38 billion. Benjamin Graham, the famous value investor, always harped on about seeking out companies where current assets at the very least broke even with the total amount of debts the firm had on its balance sheet. When this happens, it essentially means that the investor can pick up the non-current assets for free. Well, in Franklin at present, the firm's non-current assets (intangibles, goodwill and plant and equipment) along with the firm's receivables and cash give us a liability (total debts) to equity ratio of 0.27. Furthermore, because of how the firm has managed the balance sheet in recent times, the ratio has been falling which is an encouraging sign.

Long-term debt of $696 million is now at its lowest level over the past decade. This has really improved the interest coverage ratio which comes in at just under 70 over the past four quarters.

To sum up, although we may get a slight bounce in earnings this year, the trend seems to be most definitely down as the technicals are showing. In saying this, the firm's financials look very impressive and we see no risk to the dividend whatsoever. As this position is not a large position in our portfolio, we intend to keep it for the long term as it is and continue to re-invest the dividends. If we get a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's valuation, eventually shares should rise once more back to their intrinsic value. Staying the course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.