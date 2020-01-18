Although there is a list of positives going for Rollins, the stock's valuation is so high that it's difficult to form an argument in favor of accumulation.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is one of the leading companies in the pest control business. The company has a nice portfolio of various brands and subsidiaries. The business itself generates strong cash flows, and investors receive a rapidly growing dividend. Unfortunately the stock's valuation seems far too high for us to see any point in considering further due diligence. Once shares have significantly reversed, the long-term potential of Rollins, Inc. will begin to shine through.

Rollins, Inc. is a pest control company that provides commercial and residential services through a portfolio of various subsidiaries and brands. The company's services provide protection against termites and various pests. The company's non-residential customer base includes retail stores, hotels, restaurants and more. Roughly 70% of the company's customers are residential. The pest control market in the US is highly fragmented, which gives larger players such as Rollins the advantage of scale. The company also operates internationally, primarily through franchising.

Source: Rollins, Inc.

The company generates more than $1.9 billion in annual revenues. The business has posted solid growth over the past 10 years. Over that time frame, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.28% and EBITDA at 8.79%.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

We begin our analysis of Rollins by checking out the company's operating metrics. These will give us insight into how the company functions in its competitive environment, as well as its strengths and weaknesses.

We review operating margins to make sure that Rollins is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We see some very good operational momentum present. The company's operating margins have expanded over the years, which has improved its FCF conversion rate. Converting more than 14% of revenues into FCF, Rollins is a strong cash flow generator. The margins are also stable partly because of how Rollins engages with customers via service contracts. Approximately 80% of annual revenues are recurring. The company also generates a high rate of return on its invested capital, a sign of strong management and a non-capital intensive business model. Rollins is mixed between company owned and franchised operations.

The other major portion of our fundamental analysis centers around the company's balance sheet. A strong balance sheet is critical for long-term success of any company. With too much debt, a business suffocates and exposes investors to high degrees of risk. Meanwhile, a healthy balance sheet provides management with flexibility to weather a downturn or pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Source: YCharts

Rollins currently maintains a strong balance sheet. The company carries $104 million in cash against $326 million in total long-term debt. The resulting leverage ratio of 0.34X EBITDA is well below our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X.

Dividend & Buybacks

Rollins is an established dividend growth stock and on its way to eventual "dividend champion" status. The company has raised its dividend payout for each of the past 17 years. The current payout totals $0.37 per share annually and yields 1.02% on the current stock price. This is obviously well short of 10-year US Treasuries, making Rollins a poor income generating tool.

Source: YCharts

In place of a high yield, the dividend offers strong growth to investors. The payout has easily outpaced inflation over the past decade, averaging 17.6% growth per annum. The company has also paid special dividends occasionally, which gives investors a bit of added value. The dividend growth rate still holds solid momentum, as the most recent increase was 12.5%. Given that the payout is beginning to creep higher at 59.25%, we expect dividend growth to remain in the low double digits - possibly dipping into the 8%-10% range. The company has continued to post solid top-line growth, so FCF streams remain pretty strong to support this.

Source: YCharts

While management is aggressive with its dividend, Rollins has not been very active in buying back stock. Aside from some occasional spikes, buyback spending has been quite minimal. The float has contracted some over the past decade, from 334 million to 327 million (just a 2% reduction).

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The pest control industry is a healthy business with solid growth rates expected over the coming years (Rollins is projecting 4%-5% global CAGR). As a large player, Rollins can look forward to some potential growth drivers in the coming years.

Aside from simple growth in demand for products/services, the company has a two-legged engine to grow its footprint within the industry. Its large scale/size enables it to continue growth through acquisitions. The US industry is highly fragmented, and the company has picked up additional brands over the years. Its most recent being the acquisition of Clark Pest Control last year.

Source: Rollins, Inc.

Rollins has also expanded throughout international markets, primarily by franchising operations. This expansion could continue steadily in the years ahead. As emerging markets modernize and various consumer-oriented businesses raise their standards of cleanliness and maintenance, demand could increase for pest control. Despite a global presence, the company has just 236 total franchises - meaning that actual market coverage is quite diluted.

The largest risks to Rollins moving forward are primarily execution based. The company's tendency to acquire assets results in risk that management makes poor decisions - either from a selection standpoint or by overpaying. The company also stands to risk losing labor resources (in the form of skilled workers) to competitors. Like most companies, Rollins would be impacted by a recessionary environment. However, the company's recurring revenue streams would give it some buffer against this.

Valuation

The stock has had an up and down year. At just under $36 per share, the stock is currently trading towards the lower end of its 52-week range ($31-$43).

Source: YCharts

For the full 2019 fiscal year, analysts are currently projecting Rollins to earn $0.73 per share. The resulting earnings multiple of 49.06X is a significant premium (42%) to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 34.41X.

This premium multiple did not form overnight. When we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, the stock's FCF yield of 2.36% is part of a long-term downtrend as the stock gained share price momentum over the years.

Source: YCharts

While there is a lot to like in what Rollins Inc. has accomplished over the years (as well as its future), it's difficult to justify this type of valuation for just about any company. Growth has been strong, but the stock is trading like revenues are doubling up annually. Despite a historical premium of more than 34X earnings, we would feel more comfortable in the 25X range - about the maximum multiple that we would consider for most established companies. This would result in a target price of $18.25 per share, roughly half of the current share price.

Wrapping Up

Rollins Inc. is entrenched in a growing (and fragmented) sector where its scale provides a competitive advantage. There is a lot to like in Rollins, the company is FCF efficient and in great financial condition. The company appears poised to continue its growth trajectory of recent years. What we can't get over is the sky-high valuation that the stock trades at. At more than 49X earnings, the stock would need a significant reversal to begin making sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.